#1 In 1887, A Bored New York Reporter Named Nellie Bly Talked Her Way Into A Notorious Asylum To Observe How Women Were Treated After Being Declared Insane What Bly found was not care or treatment, but a system meant to control people. She described scenes so disturbing that she began to wonder how many women entered sane and were broken long before anyone questioned their confinement.



#2 In June 2010, North Korean Journalist Kim Dong-Cheul Smuggled Rare Footage Of Rural Life In The Country To The Japanese Media In it, Cheul interviews a filthy young woman, homeless and reduced to eating grass. She was found [deceased] of starvation four months later.



#3 Anarcha Westcott In The 1840s Was Forced To Undergo About 30 Experimental Surgeries By Dr. J. Marion Sims, Who Wrongly Believed Black People Did Not Feel Pain Her ordeal led to key advances in gynecology, and she is now remembered as one of the Mothers of Gynecology.



Many of the grim stories you’re reading are likely a byproduct of the dark triad personality. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, it’s a psychological theory formulated in 2002 by researchers Delroy L. Paulhus and Kevin Williams. The theory suggests three distinct yet overlapping traits that explain specific negative behaviors. These three traits are Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism.

#4 In The 1940s And 50s, Canada Ran Secret Nutrition Experiments On 1300 Indigenous People, Including 1000 Children, In Residential Schools Kids were starved, denied care, forced to eat vomit. Some died, rotting from the inside, as researchers recorded their suffering.



In the 1940s and 50s, Canada secretly ran nutrition experiments on Indigenous people, mostly kids trapped in residential schools. Around 1,300 people, including 1,000 children, were used as human lab rats without consent.



Researchers led by government officials and famous doctors like Frederick Tisdall deliberately kept already starving children malnourished. They withheld dental care and medical treatment just to see how bad things would get. Some kids were given vitamin supplements; others were left to suffer without help.



Survivors later described brutal punishments, including being forced to eat their own vomit. Some children died slowly from hunger and neglect while researchers recorded the results.



These experiments happened in schools like Alberni, Shubenacadie, and St. Mary’s, and in remote Indigenous communities. Most victims never knew they were part of a study. Their suffering was written up in scientific papers.



The Canadian government kept it hidden for decades. It only came to light in 2013 when historian Ian Mosby exposed it. It’s one of the darkest chapters of Canada's history.



#5 In 19th-Century Louisiana, Black Women Were Locked In Prison Cells With White Men Many gave birth behind bars. Their children were taken by the state, kept in prison until age ten, then sold to fund public schools for white children.



#6 There Was A Disease That Left People Awake But Unable To Move Or Speak. Many Were Trapped Inside Their Own Bodies, And It Vanished Without Anyone Ever Understanding Why Between 1915 and 1926 a strange illness called Encephalitis Lethargica spread across the world. It left people awake but unable to move or speak, and entire families watched their loved ones slip into a state where they could see and hear everything but could not respond.



Some stayed trapped inside their bodies for years while others died within weeks. In all, more than half a million people were affected before the disease vanished as suddenly as it appeared, and no one ever figured out why.



Narcissism is the most widely known trait on this list. It’s the type of behavior you will notice in the entitled people stories you’ve likely read on this site. By definition, this personality trait involves selfishness, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration. As explained by the Cleveland Clinic, anyone can have narcissistic tendencies. However, the behaviors are much worse in some people, warranting experts to diagnose them with a narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). The Cleveland Clinic also clarifies that while someone with a dark triad personality may have narcissistic inclinations, they may not necessarily fit an NPD diagnosis.

#7 In 1982, Deborah Scaling Kiley Watched Sharks Eat Two Of Her Crewmates Alive After Their Yacht Sank. She Survived Five Days Adrift At Sea

#8 In 1984, A Cult Carried Out The Largest Biological Attack In U.S. History By Spreading Salmonella On Food And Doorknobs In A Town In Oregon The goal was to make people too sick to vote so the cult could win a local election and take control of the town.



#9 In 1979, 6-Year-Old Etan Patz Vanished On His Way To The Bus Stop In New York City. He Became The First Missing Child To Appear On A Milk Carton He became the first missing child to appear on a milk carton. The case stayed cold for decades. [Criminal] wasn’t caught until 2012.



He was just two blocks from home. The search went national. It took 33 years to find the man who did it.



You’ve likely heard a person refer to someone as a psychopath. But in case you’re unsure of the definition, it’s a trait that points to the lack of empathy. The individual may also be bold and impulsive, and may display antisocial and criminal behavior. In case you also confuse psychopathy with sociopathy, the main difference is that the former has genetic roots and brain differences, while the latter is often a result of environmental factors like childhood neglect.

#10 This Is A Prisoner Registration Photo Of Krystyna Trześniewska, A Polish Girl Who Was Sent To Auschwitz In December 1942 She [passed away] there on May 18, 1943, at just 13 years old.



#11 In 1820s Kentucky, An Isolated Family Began Having Children Born Visibly Blue As A Rare Blood Disorder Spread Through A Tiny Gene Pool In 1820, Martin Fugate and his wife, Elizabeth Smith, settled near Hazard, Kentucky, along Troublesome Creek. Both carried a rare recessive trait, and several of their children were born with striking blue skin.



The family stayed in an isolated area with a tiny local dating pool, and the gene kept circulating through marriages within the same small community, including between relatives. Over generations, more descendants were born with the same blue tint, and locals began calling them the “Blue People of Kentucky.”.



#12 The Dancing Plague Of 1518 The dancing plague of 1518, or dance epidemic of 1518 (French: Épidémie dansante de 1518; German: Straßburger Tanzwut), was a case of dancing mania that occurred in Strasbourg, Alsace (modern-day France), in the Holy Roman Empire from July 1518 to September 1518. Somewhere between 50 and 400 people took to dancing for weeks. There are many theories behind the phenomenon, the most popular being stress-induced mass hysteria, suggested by John Waller. Other theories include ergot poisoning.



Machiavellianism is a personality trait marked by cynicism, manipualtion and disregard for morality, all for the sake of self-interest, status, and power. It’s a concept stemming from the writings of 16th-century politician Niccolò Machiavelli and his infamous book “The Prince.” Much like psychopathy, Machiavellianism involves the lack of emotion and empathy. However, it isn’t considered to be a mental disorder.

#13 In 1933 In Key West, X-Ray Technician Carl Tanzler Stole The Body Of His Former Patient, 22-Year-Old Tuberculosis Victim Elena De Hoyos Carl Tanzler removed Elena Milagro's body from her tomb, covered her rotting skin with silk and plaster, held her bones together with wires and coat hangers, replaced her eyes with glass, and slept with her corpse for 7 years.



#14 Queen Elizabeth II's First Cousins (Left) Katherine Bowes-Lyon And Nerissa Bowes-Lyon (Right) They were registered as deceased and hidden from the world in the Royal 'Earlswood Institution for Mental Defectives' in 1941.



#15 In 1992, 24-Year-Old Christopher McCandless Was Found By Moose Hunters Inside Fairbanks Bus 142, The “Magic Bus,” On Alaska’s Stampede Trail He had survived alone for 113 days on plants and small animals. When discovered, he weighed only 67 pounds.



You may have come across someone who displayed signs of a dark triad personality. And according to psychologist Dr. Susan Albers, keeping distance from the person is the best option, even if it is someone you’re close to. “Create distance between you and that individual. That way, you’re protecting yourself financially, physically, and emotionally,” she said.

#16 In 1848, Railroad Worker Phineas Gage Survived An Accident That Sent An Iron Rod Through His Skull

#17 From The 10th To The 20th Centuries, China Had A Tradition Of Binding Women's Feet This practice was painful and limited women's mobility and economic opportunities, leading to its abolition after a campaign by Chinese reformers and Christian missionaries.



#18 As Late As 1964, This Was The "Literacy Test" Administered To Black Prospective Voters In Louisiana, With A Ten Minute Time Limit And Perfect Score Requirement

#19 On 23 May 1901, French Police Received An Anonymous Tip That A Woman Was Being Held Against Her Will In A Poitiers Home Blanche Monnier, aged 52, had been chained in an attic for 25 years, following a disagreement with her mother. Traumatized beyond repair, she [passed away] in an asylum in 1913.



#20 In 1946, A Local Election In Tennessee Was Run By Corrupt Politicians Who Used Deputies To Arrest Voters And Hide The Ballots In The Jail World War II veterans, newly home and fed up, picked up rifles and surrounded the jail until the officials inside surrendered.



#21 On Sept 5, 1942, During WWII, Petty Officer Charles Jackson French Swam 6–8 Hours Off Guadalcanal Island, Towing A Raft Of 15 Wounded Sailors After USS Gregory Was Sunk He used a rope around his waist and pulled them through shark-infested waters.



#22 On April 1, 2014 — Dutch Tourists Kris Kremers And Lisanne Froon Vanished While Hiking The El Pianista Trail In Panama It was discovered that Froon’s cell phone had been used until April 11, with her camera full of photos taken in the dark. Their partial skeletons were found a few months later.



#23 Joshua Maddox’s Mummified Body Was Found In A Fetal Position Inside A Colorado Cabin Chimney Seven Years After He Vanished. Police Ruled It An Accident

#24 Karolina Olsson “Fell Asleep” As A Teenager On A Tiny Swedish Island And, 32 Years Later, Woke Up Remembering Her Life Before It As If It Were The Same Day

#25 A Man In 1835 Was Digging A Duck Pond And Accidentally Uncovered A 104-Foot Tunnel Made Entirely Of Seashells The Shell Grotto in Margate, England, was discovered in 1835 when James Newlove was digging a pond.



It’s a 104-foot passage covered with 4.6 million shells arranged in patterns, and its origin remains a mystery even now. You can still walk through it today.



#26 Tammy Lynn Leppert, The Actress Who Distracts Manny In Scarface, Vanished At 18 Soon After Filming And Was Never Found

#27 John Schneeberger Evaded Three DNA Tests By Surgically Implanting A Plastic Tube Filled With Another Man’s Blood Into His Arm And Directing Technicians To Draw From It

#28 In The 1970s, June And Jennifer Gibbons Only Spoke To Each Other. They Mirrored Every Move, Wrote Dark Stories, And Shut Out The World When one died suddenly in 1993, the other finally spoke. She said one had to [go] so the other could live.



They were called the Silent Twins. Doctors, teachers, and even prisons couldn’t break their silence.



#29 In 1991-1993, Eight People Sealed Themselves Inside A Giant Glass-And-Steel “Closed World” In The Arizona Desert [They wanted] to test whether humans could live in a self-sustaining habitat, often framed like a prototype for a Moon/Mars-style colony.



#30 In 1905, A 12-Year-Old Boy Living Outside Of Pittsburgh Intentionally Derailed A Train Because He Had Always Wanted To See What A Real Wreck Looked Like

#31 Brazil Launched A Campaign Called Blanqueamiento, Meaning To "Whiten" The Country Between 1880 and 1930, over 4 million Europeans were brought in and interracial marriage was encouraged to reduce Black and Indigenous ancestry over time.



#32 In 1979, Marion Stokes Began Recording TV News During The Nonstop Coverage Of The Iranian Hostage Crisis She would not stop recording until 2012. Her collection of archived footage, consisting of over 71,000 tapes, represents the most complete record of American television ever made.



#33 In 1971, A Plane Disintegrated Mid-Air Above The Amazon Rainforest. Juliane Koepcke, A 17-Year-Old German Girl, Was The Only Survivor

#34 Howard Carter Opening The Shrines Enclosing The Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s Sarcophagus For The “First” Time In Over 3,000 Years, January 4th 1924 This image is likely a recreation for the camera. In reality, Howard Carter’s excavation of the boy pharaoh’s tomb was unorthodox, to say the least. Carter, his patron Lord Carnarvon, and Carnarvon’s daughter Lady Evelyn secretly entered the burial chamber before resealing the entrance to conceal their actions. Carter dismantled Tutankhamun’s mummy to remove it from the sarcophagus.



That said, the 50-year-old, self-trained Egyptologist was meticulous and, compared to many of his contemporaries, more respectful of ancient remains. Carter resigned from the Egyptian Antiquities Service after siding with Egyptian guards during a dispute with tourists. His careful documentation and methods ultimately preserved a remarkable amount of the tomb’s 3,000-year-old artifacts, many of which might otherwise have been damaged or lost.



#35 Grigory Zass (1797–1883) Was An Officer In The Imperial Russian Army Who Was A Major Perpetrator Of The Circassian Genocide He considered circassians to be a "lowly race" and had a collection of Circassian body parts. Zass is portrayed as the Devil or Satan in Circassian folklore.



#36 From 1869 To 1995, An Insane Asylum Hid 427 Patients’ Suitcases In An Attic, Then Tried To Destroy Them, Until Museum Curator Craig Williams Stopped It Authorities forcibly committed many people there for life on bogus grounds. More than 5,700 patients lie in graves marked only by numbers.



#37 Carlos Montezuma (Born Wassaja) Was Sold For $30 At Age 5 He went on to tour with Buffalo Bill and Texas Jack, become the first Native American man to earn an MD, and fought the US government for indigenous rights.



#38 In 1978, A Reporter Was Assigned A Routine Obituary For Mary Doefour. Instead Of Closing The File, He Kept Digging And Built A Case She Was Anna Myrle Sizer Her brother couldn’t accept it. That would mean admitting the family had left her in institutions for the criminally insane for 50 years.



#39 This Is One Of The Last Known Photographs Of Madeleine Mccann In Praia Da Luz, Portugal, Taken Shortly Before She Disappeared On May 3, 2007 The 3-year-old vanished from apartment 5A while her parents ate about 55 meters away, and in a very short window between checks, they found her gone from bed.



#40 In 2009, Seventeen Year Old Brittanee Drexel Slipped Out For A Spring Break Trip To Myrtle Beach After A Fight At Home She left a friend’s hotel to walk back alone and disappeared halfway along the route. Her phone pinged hours later in a remote marsh. She vanished without a trace.



#41 In June 1844, On Eldey Island, Iceland, Two Men Strangled The Last Confirmed Breeding Pair Of Great Auks Its only egg was then deliberately crushed under a hunter’s boot during the struggle.



#42 Harriet Jacobs Escaped In 1842 And Spent 7 Years Hidden In A Cramped Attic Watching Her Children In 1861 she published her memoir, becoming one of the most powerful voices.



#43 This Composite Shows Andrew Gosden’s Last Cctv Frame Alongside An Age Progressed Image The 14 year old, known for his quiet intelligence, bought a one way ticket to London in 2007, stepped into King’s Cross Station and disappeared from view.



#44 Kowloon Walled City Was An Extremely Densely Populated And Largely Lawless Enclave Of Kowloon City Of Hong Kong Before it was demolished in 1994, it had 50,000 inhabitants on 26,000 m², and therefore a very high population density of 1,923,077/km².



#45 In 1989, A Man Named Kenneth Lamar Noid Took Two Domino's Pizza Employees Hostage he was convinced that the Noid character and 'Avoid the Noid' ad campaign used by Domino's had "stolen his name" and was targeting him personally. The Noid character was retired for years after the incident.



#46 On December 24, 1989, After U.S. Forces Invaded Panama, Gen. Manuel Noriega Hid Inside The Vatican Embassy In Panama City To drive him out, American troops surrounded the building and blasted rock music through loudspeakers day and night.



#47 In 1495, Christopher Columbus Ruled Hispaniola Through Raids And A Forced Gold Tribute, Punishing Shortfalls With Mutilation And Using Dogs To Hunt People Who Fled

#48 On December 16, 1773, Bostonians Dumped 342 Chests Of Tea Into Boston Harbor On the night of December 16, 1773, 252 years ago, Boston stopped arguing and started acting. For weeks, the city had been locked in a standoff over the Tea Act, which allowed the British East India Company to sell tea directly to the colonies while still enforcing Parliament’s right to tax it. To many colonists, this was a continuation of taxation without representation. Three tea ships sat idle in Boston Harbor, their cargo unwanted and legally unable to leave without paying the duty. Thousands of Bostonians packed into meetings at Faneuil Hall and the Old South Meeting House, debating, petitioning, and waiting for Governor Thomas Hutchinson to relent. He did not.



That evening, after Hutchinson again refused to let the ships depart, Samuel Adams reportedly declared that the meeting could do nothing more to save the country. Shortly after, men began filing out of the Old South Meeting House, not with a formal plan, but with a shared resolve. Somewhere between 30 and 130 men, many associated with the Sons of Liberty, some of whom disguised themselves as Mohawk Indians, a symbolic rejection of British identity. They moved quietly toward Griffin’s Wharf, where the ships were moored.



Over the course of roughly three hours, the men boarded the ships and systematically broke open and dumped 342 chests of tea into the cold, dark harbor, about 92,000 pounds in total. The ship crews did not interfere.



The reaction was swift and severe. In Britain, outrage was nearly universal, even among those sympathetic to colonial grievances. Parliament responded with the Coercive Acts, known in the colonies as the Intolerable Acts, closing Boston Harbor and stripping Massachusetts of key self-governing rights. Rather than isolating Boston, the punishment united the colonies.



#49 Tourists Outside The Newly Discovered Tomb Of The Pharaoh Tutankhamun, February 1923

#50 Kelly Disney, 17, Vanished After Leaving A Party In Oregon. Ten Years Later, Her Skull Was Found In An Abandoned Car The man who found it even took it home and washed it before realizing it was human.



#51 A Young California Couple Told Family They Were Leaving For Secret Government Work. They Were Never Seen Again

#52 In 1980, Mark Defriest, An Autistic Savant, Was Sentenced To 4 Years For Taking Tools Left To Him In His Father's Will That sentence turned into 34 years after 13 escape attempts, 7 successful. DeFriest could memorize key patterns and recreate them from almost anything.



#53 Charles "Black Bart" Boles Was A Civil War Veteran And A Wild West Outlaw Who Was Known For His Calmness During Robberies And Two Poems He Left In Crime Scenes He chose banditry after multiple failed prospecting ventures, and robbed stagecoaches for 8 years. He would only spend few years in prison.



#54 In 2008, Liu Huijun, 37, Entered A Building In Taiwan With Her Daughter, 4. Elevator Cameras Show Her Behaving Erratically, Undressing, And Heading Toward The Roof After Reaching The 11th Floor Cameras covered every exit, yet neither was recorded leaving, and later searches did not find any bodies.

