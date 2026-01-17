ADVERTISEMENT

There is a dark side to humanity that many people would rather not explore. However, there are those on the other side of the spectrum, folks with morbid curiosities. 

We’ve collected the following images from this subreddit, which explores the “wildest, weirdest, and most unbelievable moments” in history. Some of them are so disturbing that they may make you curse under your breath in shock. But if you’re into this type of content, these photos may make you want to dig deeper. 

Most of these photos were events or snippets of daily life from decades ago. Scroll through and see which ones you’re familiar with and which ones are brand new information.

#1

In 1887, A Bored New York Reporter Named Nellie Bly Talked Her Way Into A Notorious Asylum To Observe How Women Were Treated After Being Declared Insane

Old stone building surrounded by leafless trees, evoking unsettling history and crime stories that people find hard to believe.

What Bly found was not care or treatment, but a system meant to control people. She described scenes so disturbing that she began to wonder how many women entered sane and were broken long before anyone questioned their confinement.

SelfCareIsFake Report

RELATED:
    #2

    In June 2010, North Korean Journalist Kim Dong-Cheul Smuggled Rare Footage Of Rural Life In The Country To The Japanese Media

    Young person in rugged clothing walking through green wilderness, linked to unsettling history and crime stories of vanishings.

    In it, Cheul interviews a filthy young woman, homeless and reduced to eating grass. She was found [deceased] of starvation four months later.

    Chemical-Elk-1299 Report

    #3

    Anarcha Westcott In The 1840s Was Forced To Undergo About 30 Experimental Surgeries By Dr. J. Marion Sims, Who Wrongly Believed Black People Did Not Feel Pain

    Historical crime scene with a woman vanished without a trace, surrounded by investigators in a tense setting.

    Her ordeal led to key advances in gynecology, and she is now remembered as one of the Mothers of Gynecology.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    lorrierothstein avatar
    Lorrie Rothstein
    Lorrie Rothstein
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would black people not feel pain?

    Many of the grim stories you’re reading are likely a byproduct of the dark triad personality. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, it’s a psychological theory formulated in 2002 by researchers Delroy L. Paulhus and Kevin Williams. 

    The theory suggests three distinct yet overlapping traits that explain specific negative behaviors. These three traits are Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism.

    #4

    In The 1940s And 50s, Canada Ran Secret Nutrition Experiments On 1300 Indigenous People, Including 1000 Children, In Residential Schools

    Black and white photo of children and nuns outside a building, illustrating unsettling history and crime stories.

    Kids were starved, denied care, forced to eat vomit. Some died, rotting from the inside, as researchers recorded their suffering.

    In the 1940s and 50s, Canada secretly ran nutrition experiments on Indigenous people, mostly kids trapped in residential schools. Around 1,300 people, including 1,000 children, were used as human lab rats without consent.

    Researchers led by government officials and famous doctors like Frederick Tisdall deliberately kept already starving children malnourished. They withheld dental care and medical treatment just to see how bad things would get. Some kids were given vitamin supplements; others were left to suffer without help.

    Survivors later described brutal punishments, including being forced to eat their own vomit. Some children died slowly from hunger and neglect while researchers recorded the results.

    These experiments happened in schools like Alberni, Shubenacadie, and St. Mary’s, and in remote Indigenous communities. Most victims never knew they were part of a study. Their suffering was written up in scientific papers.

    The Canadian government kept it hidden for decades. It only came to light in 2013 when historian Ian Mosby exposed it. It’s one of the darkest chapters of Canada's history.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If any of these researchers are still alive, they should be held responsible for their a***e of these children.

    #5

    In 19th-Century Louisiana, Black Women Were Locked In Prison Cells With White Men

    Group of people in historical setting seated near a stove, reflecting unsettling history and crime stories of vanished individuals.

    Many gave birth behind bars. Their children were taken by the state, kept in prison until age ten, then sold to fund public schools for white children.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I'm out. Can't handle any more of humanity's cruelty today.

    #6

    There Was A Disease That Left People Awake But Unable To Move Or Speak. Many Were Trapped Inside Their Own Bodies, And It Vanished Without Anyone Ever Understanding Why

    Black and white photos of two unsettling historical crime figures, illustrating eerie stories people can't believe happened.

    Between 1915 and 1926 a strange illness called Encephalitis Lethargica spread across the world. It left people awake but unable to move or speak, and entire families watched their loved ones slip into a state where they could see and hear everything but could not respond.

    Some stayed trapped inside their bodies for years while others died within weeks. In all, more than half a million people were affected before the disease vanished as suddenly as it appeared, and no one ever figured out why.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    Narcissism is the most widely known trait on this list. It’s the type of behavior you will notice in the entitled people stories you’ve likely read on this site. By definition, this personality trait involves selfishness, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration. 

    As explained by the Cleveland Clinic, anyone can have narcissistic tendencies. However, the behaviors are much worse in some people, warranting experts to diagnose them with a narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). 

    The Cleveland Clinic also clarifies that while someone with a dark triad personality may have narcissistic inclinations, they may not necessarily fit an NPD diagnosis. 
    #7

    In 1982, Deborah Scaling Kiley Watched Sharks Eat Two Of Her Crewmates Alive After Their Yacht Sank. She Survived Five Days Adrift At Sea

    Black and white image showing a woman, and a small boat with two people, representing unsettling history and crime cases.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    #8

    In 1984, A Cult Carried Out The Largest Biological Attack In U.S. History By Spreading Salmonella On Food And Doorknobs In A Town In Oregon

    Crowd of women in red dresses lined up along a dusty road with a car approaching, evoking unsettling history and crime.

    The goal was to make people too sick to vote so the cult could win a local election and take control of the town.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #9

    In 1979, 6-Year-Old Etan Patz Vanished On His Way To The Bus Stop In New York City. He Became The First Missing Child To Appear On A Milk Carton

    Black and white photo of a missing child next to a missing persons alert, highlighting unsettling crime and history cases.

    He became the first missing child to appear on a milk carton. The case stayed cold for decades. [Criminal] wasn’t caught until 2012.

    He was just two blocks from home. The search went national. It took 33 years to find the man who did it.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    You’ve likely heard a person refer to someone as a psychopath. But in case you’re unsure of the definition, it’s a trait that points to the lack of empathy. The individual may also be bold and impulsive, and may display antisocial and criminal behavior. 

    In case you also confuse psychopathy with sociopathy, the main difference is that the former has genetic roots and brain differences, while the latter is often a result of environmental factors like childhood neglect.

    #10

    This Is A Prisoner Registration Photo Of Krystyna Trześniewska, A Polish Girl Who Was Sent To Auschwitz In December 1942

    Three young prisoners in striped Auschwitz uniforms, representing unsettling history and crime stories.

    She [passed away] there on May 18, 1943, at just 13 years old.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is tragic but many more died in Auschwitz and other concentration camps. .

    #11

    In 1820s Kentucky, An Isolated Family Began Having Children Born Visibly Blue As A Rare Blood Disorder Spread Through A Tiny Gene Pool

    Painting of an old family in front of a log cabin depicting unsettling history and crime involving disappearances.

    In 1820, Martin Fugate and his wife, Elizabeth Smith, settled near Hazard, Kentucky, along Troublesome Creek. Both carried a rare recessive trait, and several of their children were born with striking blue skin.

    The family stayed in an isolated area with a tiny local dating pool, and the gene kept circulating through marriages within the same small community, including between relatives. Over generations, more descendants were born with the same blue tint, and locals began calling them the “Blue People of Kentucky.”.

    LonelyWiFiSignal Report

    #12

    The Dancing Plague Of 1518

    Historical black and white illustration of people in distress, depicting unsettling crime and history events.

    The dancing plague of 1518, or dance epidemic of 1518 (French: Épidémie dansante de 1518; German: Straßburger Tanzwut), was a case of dancing mania that occurred in Strasbourg, Alsace (modern-day France), in the Holy Roman Empire from July 1518 to September 1518. Somewhere between 50 and 400 people took to dancing for weeks. There are many theories behind the phenomenon, the most popular being stress-induced mass hysteria, suggested by John Waller. Other theories include ergot poisoning.

    reddit.com Report

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For some reason it stopped as sudden as it started. It started with one person another person joined in and before you know it nearly this small community had nearly joined in.

    Machiavellianism is a personality trait marked by cynicism, manipualtion and disregard for morality, all for the sake of self-interest, status, and power. It’s a concept stemming from the writings of 16th-century politician Niccolò Machiavelli and his infamous book “The Prince.” 

    Much like psychopathy, Machiavellianism involves the lack of emotion and empathy. However, it isn’t considered to be a mental disorder. 
    #13

    In 1933 In Key West, X-Ray Technician Carl Tanzler Stole The Body Of His Former Patient, 22-Year-Old Tuberculosis Victim Elena De Hoyos

    Black and white photos of historical figures related to unsettling history and crime people can't believe actually happened.

    Carl Tanzler removed Elena Milagro's body from her tomb, covered her rotting skin with silk and plaster, held her bones together with wires and coat hangers, replaced her eyes with glass, and slept with her corpse for 7 years.

    Particular_Chart1584 Report

    #14

    Queen Elizabeth II's First Cousins (Left) Katherine Bowes-Lyon And Nerissa Bowes-Lyon (Right)

    Black and white photos of two girls outdoors, illustrating unsettling history and crime cases people find hard to believe.

    They were registered as deceased and hidden from the world in the Royal 'Earlswood Institution for Mental Defectives' in 1941.

    EaterofGrief Report

    #15

    In 1992, 24-Year-Old Christopher McCandless Was Found By Moose Hunters Inside Fairbanks Bus 142, The “Magic Bus,” On Alaska’s Stampede Trail

    Man wearing heavy coat waving and holding note near forest, related to unsettling history and crime stories of vanishings.

    He had survived alone for 113 days on plants and small animals. When discovered, he weighed only 67 pounds.

    Life_Assumptions Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but he was an idiot. I don't know why his story was romanticized. It's unfortunately inspired others who have gotten in to trouble themselves, some of whom ended up the same way as he did.

    You may have come across someone who displayed signs of a dark triad personality. And according to psychologist Dr. Susan Albers, keeping distance from the person is the best option, even if it is someone you’re close to. 

    “Create distance between you and that individual. That way, you’re protecting yourself financially, physically, and emotionally,” she said.

    #16

    In 1848, Railroad Worker Phineas Gage Survived An Accident That Sent An Iron Rod Through His Skull

    Split image showing a vintage illustration of a skull with a rod through it and an old photo of a blindfolded man, unsettling crime.

    Esprit_de_Meti Report

    #17

    From The 10th To The 20th Centuries, China Had A Tradition Of Binding Women's Feet

    Vintage sepia photo of a woman sitting contemplatively, evoking unsettling history and crime from vanished stories.

    This practice was painful and limited women's mobility and economic opportunities, leading to its abolition after a campaign by Chinese reformers and Christian missionaries.

    GustavoistSoldier Report

    #18

    As Late As 1964, This Was The "Literacy Test" Administered To Black Prospective Voters In Louisiana, With A Ten Minute Time Limit And Perfect Score Requirement

    Literacy test from Louisiana with puzzles and instructions, related to unsettling history and crime stories.

    DeadAndBuried23 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was just for black people? Ridiculous.

    #19

    On 23 May 1901, French Police Received An Anonymous Tip That A Woman Was Being Held Against Her Will In A Poitiers Home

    Vintage photo of a woman alongside a disturbing historical image, illustrating unsettling true crime stories of vanished people.

    Blanche Monnier, aged 52, had been chained in an attic for 25 years, following a disagreement with her mother. Traumatized beyond repair, she [passed away] in an asylum in 1913.

    Chemical-Elk-1299 Report

    #20

    In 1946, A Local Election In Tennessee Was Run By Corrupt Politicians Who Used Deputies To Arrest Voters And Hide The Ballots In The Jail

    Crowd gathers around overturned car at accident scene, highlighting unsettling crime and mystery from history.

    World War II veterans, newly home and fed up, picked up rifles and surrounded the jail until the officials inside surrendered.

    SelfCareIsFake Report

    #21

    On Sept 5, 1942, During WWII, Petty Officer Charles Jackson French Swam 6–8 Hours Off Guadalcanal Island, Towing A Raft Of 15 Wounded Sailors After USS Gregory Was Sunk

    Black and white images depicting unsettling history and crime stories including a sailor, a mysterious figure, and a dramatic rescue.

    He used a rope around his waist and pulled them through shark-infested waters.

    Particular_Chart1584 Report

    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    During his lifetime, he was recommended for the Navy Cross but only received a letter of commendation. A real travesty.

    #22

    On April 1, 2014 — Dutch Tourists Kris Kremers And Lisanne Froon Vanished While Hiking The El Pianista Trail In Panama

    Two women posing in scenic mountain landscapes, tied to unsettling history and crime stories of vanishings without a trace.

    It was discovered that Froon’s cell phone had been used until April 11, with her camera full of photos taken in the dark. Their partial skeletons were found a few months later.

    Chemical-Elk-1299 Report

    #23

    Joshua Maddox’s Mummified Body Was Found In A Fetal Position Inside A Colorado Cabin Chimney Seven Years After He Vanished. Police Ruled It An Accident

    Young man smiling in a photo, alongside an illustration and a damaged cabin in a story about unsettling history and crime.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #24

    Karolina Olsson “Fell Asleep” As A Teenager On A Tiny Swedish Island And, 32 Years Later, Woke Up Remembering Her Life Before It As If It Were The Same Day

    Three vintage black and white photos depicting unsettling history and crime, including a woman seated, a remote house, and a person in bed.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    #25

    A Man In 1835 Was Digging A Duck Pond And Accidentally Uncovered A 104-Foot Tunnel Made Entirely Of Seashells

    Couple exploring an eerie historic tunnel covered with shells, evoking unsettling history and crime stories.

    The Shell Grotto in Margate, England, was discovered in 1835 when James Newlove was digging a pond.

    It’s a 104-foot passage covered with 4.6 million shells arranged in patterns, and its origin remains a mystery even now. You can still walk through it today.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #26

    Tammy Lynn Leppert, The Actress Who Distracts Manny In Scarface, Vanished At 18 Soon After Filming And Was Never Found

    Man and woman in a car and woman in striped bikini with surfboard, representing unsettling history and crime stories.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #27

    John Schneeberger Evaded Three DNA Tests By Surgically Implanting A Plastic Tube Filled With Another Man’s Blood Into His Arm And Directing Technicians To Draw From It

    Man in medical scrubs attending to a patient next to another man having his arm treated in a clinical setting, crime history context.

    SelfCareIsFake Report

    #28

    In The 1970s, June And Jennifer Gibbons Only Spoke To Each Other. They Mirrored Every Move, Wrote Dark Stories, And Shut Out The World

    Black and white photo of two young children in school uniforms, relating to unsettling history and crime stories.

    When one died suddenly in 1993, the other finally spoke. She said one had to [go] so the other could live.

    They were called the Silent Twins. Doctors, teachers, and even prisons couldn’t break their silence.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #29

    In 1991-1993, Eight People Sealed Themselves Inside A Giant Glass-And-Steel “Closed World” In The Arizona Desert

    Group of people in red jumpsuits standing on a futuristic structure, evoking unsettling history and crime themes.

    [They wanted] to test whether humans could live in a self-sustaining habitat, often framed like a prototype for a Moon/Mars-style colony.

    SelfCareIsFake Report

    #30

    In 1905, A 12-Year-Old Boy Living Outside Of Pittsburgh Intentionally Derailed A Train Because He Had Always Wanted To See What A Real Wreck Looked Like

    Vintage black and white illustration and photo of a missing boy related to unsettling history and crime stories.

    The-Union-Report Report

    #31

    Brazil Launched A Campaign Called Blanqueamiento, Meaning To "Whiten" The Country

    Painting of a family scene depicting history and crime themes with a woman, child, and man in a rustic setting.

    Between 1880 and 1930, over 4 million Europeans were brought in and interracial marriage was encouraged to reduce Black and Indigenous ancestry over time.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    #32

    In 1979, Marion Stokes Began Recording TV News During The Nonstop Coverage Of The Iranian Hostage Crisis

    Black and white photo of a woman with short hair, related to unsettling history and crime stories of vanishing without a trace.

    She would not stop recording until 2012. Her collection of archived footage, consisting of over 71,000 tapes, represents the most complete record of American television ever made.

    Chemical-Elk-1299 Report

    #33

    In 1971, A Plane Disintegrated Mid-Air Above The Amazon Rainforest. Juliane Koepcke, A 17-Year-Old German Girl, Was The Only Survivor

    Young woman wading through water holding a stick, representing unsettling history and crime stories.

    Esprit_de_Meti Report

    #34

    Howard Carter Opening The Shrines Enclosing The Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s Sarcophagus For The “First” Time In Over 3,000 Years, January 4th 1924

    Two researchers examining ancient carved stone slabs, highlighting unsettling history and crime mysteries.

    This image is likely a recreation for the camera. In reality, Howard Carter’s excavation of the boy pharaoh’s tomb was unorthodox, to say the least. Carter, his patron Lord Carnarvon, and Carnarvon’s daughter Lady Evelyn secretly entered the burial chamber before resealing the entrance to conceal their actions. Carter dismantled Tutankhamun’s mummy to remove it from the sarcophagus.

    That said, the 50-year-old, self-trained Egyptologist was meticulous and, compared to many of his contemporaries, more respectful of ancient remains. Carter resigned from the Egyptian Antiquities Service after siding with Egyptian guards during a dispute with tourists. His careful documentation and methods ultimately preserved a remarkable amount of the tomb’s 3,000-year-old artifacts, many of which might otherwise have been damaged or lost.

    aid2000iscool Report

    #35

    Grigory Zass (1797–1883) Was An Officer In The Imperial Russian Army Who Was A Major Perpetrator Of The Circassian Genocide

    Vintage sepia-toned portrait of a man in military attire, reflecting unsettling history and crime themes.

    He considered circassians to be a "lowly race" and had a collection of Circassian body parts. Zass is portrayed as the Devil or Satan in Circassian folklore.

    GustavoistSoldier Report

    #36

    From 1869 To 1995, An Insane Asylum Hid 427 Patients’ Suitcases In An Attic, Then Tried To Destroy Them, Until Museum Curator Craig Williams Stopped It

    Old black and white photo, antique suitcases, and weathered grave markers linked to unsettling history and crime stories.

    Authorities forcibly committed many people there for life on bogus grounds. More than 5,700 patients lie in graves marked only by numbers.

    LonelyWiFiSignal Report

    #37

    Carlos Montezuma (Born Wassaja) Was Sold For $30 At Age 5

    Vintage photo of a Native American child in traditional attire holding a spear, reflecting unsettling history and crime.

    He went on to tour with Buffalo Bill and Texas Jack, become the first Native American man to earn an MD, and fought the US government for indigenous rights.

    KidCharlem Report

    #38

    In 1978, A Reporter Was Assigned A Routine Obituary For Mary Doefour. Instead Of Closing The File, He Kept Digging And Built A Case She Was Anna Myrle Sizer

    Black and white photo of two women side by side related to unsettling history and vanishing crime stories.

    Her brother couldn’t accept it. That would mean admitting the family had left her in institutions for the criminally insane for 50 years.

    SelfCareIsFake Report

    #39

    This Is One Of The Last Known Photographs Of Madeleine Mccann In Praia Da Luz, Portugal, Taken Shortly Before She Disappeared On May 3, 2007

    Young girl in a pink hat holding tennis balls on a court, illustrating themes of unsettling history and crime stories.

    The 3-year-old vanished from apartment 5A while her parents ate about 55 meters away, and in a very short window between checks, they found her gone from bed.

    LonelyWiFiSignal Report

    #40

    In 2009, Seventeen Year Old Brittanee Drexel Slipped Out For A Spring Break Trip To Myrtle Beach After A Fight At Home

    Two young women, one smiling at the camera and one holding a frog, related to unsettling crime stories.

    She left a friend’s hotel to walk back alone and disappeared halfway along the route. Her phone pinged hours later in a remote marsh. She vanished without a trace.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    #41

    In June 1844, On Eldey Island, Iceland, Two Men Strangled The Last Confirmed Breeding Pair Of Great Auks

    Taxidermy dodo bird and egg displayed in a museum exhibit related to unsettling history and crime.

    Its only egg was then deliberately crushed under a hunter’s boot during the struggle.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #42

    Harriet Jacobs Escaped In 1842 And Spent 7 Years Hidden In A Cramped Attic Watching Her Children

    Woman sitting alone in a dimly lit wooden room symbolizing unsettling history and crime stories of vanishings.

    In 1861 she published her memoir, becoming one of the most powerful voices.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    #43

    This Composite Shows Andrew Gosden’s Last Cctv Frame Alongside An Age Progressed Image

    Surveillance image of a young person leaving a building linked to unsettling history and crime stories.

    The 14 year old, known for his quiet intelligence, bought a one way ticket to London in 2007, stepped into King’s Cross Station and disappeared from view.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #44

    Kowloon Walled City Was An Extremely Densely Populated And Largely Lawless Enclave Of Kowloon City Of Hong Kong

    Aerial view of large abandoned apartment complex, evoking unsettling history and crime stories people can’t believe.

    Before it was demolished in 1994, it had 50,000 inhabitants on 26,000 m², and therefore a very high population density of 1,923,077/km².

    ZoelCairo Report

    #45

    In 1989, A Man Named Kenneth Lamar Noid Took Two Domino's Pizza Employees Hostage

    Newspaper clipping about a Domino's pizza store hostage situation involving Kenneth Lamar Noid and unsettling crime history.

    he was convinced that the Noid character and 'Avoid the Noid' ad campaign used by Domino's had "stolen his name" and was targeting him personally. The Noid character was retired for years after the incident.

    PeasantLich Report

    #46

    On December 24, 1989, After U.S. Forces Invaded Panama, Gen. Manuel Noriega Hid Inside The Vatican Embassy In Panama City

    Military personnel and armored vehicles in a tense crowd scene related to unsettling history and crime incidents.

    To drive him out, American troops surrounded the building and blasted rock music through loudspeakers day and night.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #47

    In 1495, Christopher Columbus Ruled Hispaniola Through Raids And A Forced Gold Tribute, Punishing Shortfalls With Mutilation And Using Dogs To Hunt People Who Fled

    Historical illustration showing unsettling history and crime involving explorers meeting indigenous people by the shore during an early encounter.

    SelfCareIsFake Report

    #48

    On December 16, 1773, Bostonians Dumped 342 Chests Of Tea Into Boston Harbor

    Crowd waving and cheering at a ship departing the harbor in a historic scene of unsettling history and crime.

    On the night of December 16, 1773, 252 years ago, Boston stopped arguing and started acting. For weeks, the city had been locked in a standoff over the Tea Act, which allowed the British East India Company to sell tea directly to the colonies while still enforcing Parliament’s right to tax it. To many colonists, this was a continuation of taxation without representation. Three tea ships sat idle in Boston Harbor, their cargo unwanted and legally unable to leave without paying the duty. Thousands of Bostonians packed into meetings at Faneuil Hall and the Old South Meeting House, debating, petitioning, and waiting for Governor Thomas Hutchinson to relent. He did not.

    That evening, after Hutchinson again refused to let the ships depart, Samuel Adams reportedly declared that the meeting could do nothing more to save the country. Shortly after, men began filing out of the Old South Meeting House, not with a formal plan, but with a shared resolve. Somewhere between 30 and 130 men, many associated with the Sons of Liberty, some of whom disguised themselves as Mohawk Indians, a symbolic rejection of British identity. They moved quietly toward Griffin’s Wharf, where the ships were moored.

    Over the course of roughly three hours, the men boarded the ships and systematically broke open and dumped 342 chests of tea into the cold, dark harbor, about 92,000 pounds in total. The ship crews did not interfere.

    The reaction was swift and severe. In Britain, outrage was nearly universal, even among those sympathetic to colonial grievances. Parliament responded with the Coercive Acts, known in the colonies as the Intolerable Acts, closing Boston Harbor and stripping Massachusetts of key self-governing rights. Rather than isolating Boston, the punishment united the colonies.

    aid2000iscool Report

    #49

    Tourists Outside The Newly Discovered Tomb Of The Pharaoh Tutankhamun, February 1923

    Black and white photo of people gathered at an excavation site related to unsettling history and crime cases.

    aid2000iscool Report

    #50

    Kelly Disney, 17, Vanished After Leaving A Party In Oregon. Ten Years Later, Her Skull Was Found In An Abandoned Car

    Portrait of a young woman beside an abandoned car hidden in dense foliage related to unsettling history crime cases.

    The man who found it even took it home and washed it before realizing it was human.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    #51

    A Young California Couple Told Family They Were Leaving For Secret Government Work. They Were Never Seen Again

    A smiling couple in a car, representing unsettling history and crime stories of people who vanished without a trace.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    #52

    In 1980, Mark Defriest, An Autistic Savant, Was Sentenced To 4 Years For Taking Tools Left To Him In His Father's Will

    Montage of a man discussing unsettling history and crime, old keys as evidence, and a vintage mugshot photo.

    That sentence turned into 34 years after 13 escape attempts, 7 successful. DeFriest could memorize key patterns and recreate them from almost anything.

    Particular_Chart1584 Report

    #53

    Charles "Black Bart" Boles Was A Civil War Veteran And A Wild West Outlaw Who Was Known For His Calmness During Robberies And Two Poems He Left In Crime Scenes

    Black and white photo of a man in a bowler hat beside an old wanted poster offering reward for a notorious stagecoach robber.

    He chose banditry after multiple failed prospecting ventures, and robbed stagecoaches for 8 years. He would only spend few years in prison.

    PeasantLich Report

    #54

    In 2008, Liu Huijun, 37, Entered A Building In Taiwan With Her Daughter, 4. Elevator Cameras Show Her Behaving Erratically, Undressing, And Heading Toward The Roof After Reaching The 11th Floor

    Surveillance images and exterior of a building linked to unsettling history and crime stories of people vanished without a trace.

    Cameras covered every exit, yet neither was recorded leaving, and later searches did not find any bodies.

    SelfCareIsFake Report

    #55

    On December 23, 1974, Rachel Trlica, Renee Wilson, And 9-Year-Old Julie Moseley Vanished After Christmas Shopping At Fort Worth’s Seminary South Mall

    Three vintage photos of young women representing unsettling history and crime cases that remain unsolved.

    their Oldsmobile was left in Sears’ upper lot and a “we had to get away” letter arrived the next day.

    ZenMasterZee Report

