People have taken a break from the Epstein Files to discuss other declassified docs that range from creepy to downright terrifying. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most disturbing ones, and many might have you wondering: if this is what we're allowed to know, what is still being kept secret?

The "Epstein Files" are certainly not the only documents to be kept hidden from ordinary people's eyes. In fact, Britannica reports that the United States government classifies around three documents every second. This means they deem the information confidential and sensitive. But every now and again, authorities lift the lid, and dozens of secrets come tumbling out in the form of now-declassified documents.

The world waited for ages for the so-called " Epstein Files " to be released. And in early 2026, they finally were. Millions of pages of emails, court records, flight logs, witness testimonies and previously classified documents exploded into public view. Many well-known and powerful individuals were mentioned in the files, potentially linking them to convicted offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

#1 Project Pluto is pretty horrific:



"The proposed use for nuclear-powered ramjets would be to power a cruise missile, called SLAM, for Supersonic Low Altitude Missile. In order to reach ramjet speed, it would be launched from the ground by a cluster of conventional rocket boosters. Once it reached cruising altitude and was far away from populated areas, the nuclear reactor would be made critical.



Since nuclear power gave it almost unlimited range, the missile could cruise in circles over the ocean until ordered "down to the deck" for its supersonic dash to targets in the Soviet Union. The SLAM, as proposed, would carry a payload of many nuclear weapons to be dropped on multiple targets, making the cruise missile into an unmanned bomber. After delivering all its warheads, the missile could then spend weeks flying over populated areas at low altitudes, causing tremendous ground damage with its shock wave and fallout. When it finally lost enough power to fly, and crash-landed, the engine would have a good chance of spewing deadly radiation for months to come."

The U.S. classification system leaves billions of documents hidden from view. That's according to a note published in the Yale Law Journal, which adds that any departure from secrecy often grabs headlines worldwide. The author of the note, Sasha Dudding argues that declassification can be dangerous when it gets used for the wrong reasons - and often it does. "Presidents and others leverage the system by leaking or planting information with the press to bring attention to selected topics. A lesser-studied, and more insidious, way Presidents take advantage of widespread secrecy is by selective declassification—declassifying documents that fit their chosen narratives, while keeping conflicting documents classified," wrote Dudding.

#2 Operation Mockingbird



It was an operation to manipulate the media for propoganda purposes. But they ended it a long time ago... Honest...

#3 How the government made it illegal to expose the government for the illegal things they have done.

Dudding points out how "President Bush selectively declassified documents regarding Iraq’s possession of weapons of mass destruction; President Obama did so with documents from the Osama Bin Laden raid; and President Trump did the same with documents on the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election." In cases like these, believes the expert, selective declassification was used to skew our discussions and choices. In other words, Dudding says the presidents deliberately used declassification to shape politics and public opinion in their favor while concealing undesirable truths.

#4 Operation Northwoods. Proposed false flag attacks against American civilians/targets carried out by the CIA and blamed on Cuba in 1962. Thankfully JFK said f**k no and shut that s**t down.

#5 Ted Kaczynski (the Unabomber) was subjected to grueling degrading psychological experiments while he was an underage student at Harvard.

#6 The JFK assassination documents never fully being released as they keep getting pushed back. The documents themselves are creepy in the sense of how contradicting they are. But what makes it truly creepy is the full release keeps getting pushed back.

#7 MKUltra.



The CIA performing illegal experiments on Americans to try to develop mind control.

#8 Memo from Roger Boisjoly on O-Ring Erosion, months prior to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. He essentially predicted (and forewarned) that the rocket O-rings would fail if the shuttle launched in cold weather.

#9 The WikiLeaks documents about PRISIM and about the smart device hacking methods along with how to set said devices into a false off mode.

#10 Operation Unthinkable, the plan for the UK and US to launch a surprise attack against the USSR at the end of WWII.

#11 The NSA ANT catalog. It contains a list of capabilities which the NSA and other national security administrations have been in possession of, and use, for the purpose of cyber surveillance.



The document was created in 2008 and was made public in 2013. The technology in this document is incredible, and terrifying for the idea of privacy. If you think they don't know everything, they do. These devices are everywhere, could be in any cable, any computer, any phone, any anything.

#12 COINTELPRO. Basically the FBIs attempt to infiltrate and disrupt any political organization they deemed dangerous to society in the mid 20th century. They targeted MLK, the civil rights movement, the black power movement, the socialist party, communist party, K**********n, Vietnam protesters, etc. It's also pretty common knowledge that the FBI m******d several key leaders of the black power and civil rights movement during this time.

#13 Project Acoustic Kitty was pretty weird and creepy of you think about how things would be if they were successful.



Basically the CIA wanted to put microphones and transmitters inside of cats and use them to spy on the Soviets in the 1960s. It cost about $20 million and was a huge failure. But the thought of my own pet being used to spy on me is pretty unsettling.

#14 It may or may not be documented but is still creepy knowing this.



Back during the Cuban missile crisis, a U.S. navy ship was sending depth charges towards a hidden Soviet submarine. The men in the submarine thought war had broken out, and a vote was held wether or not they should take down the ship with a nuclear torpedo. 2 captains need to approve in order for the attack to happen. Both captains had approved. But a third man, Vasili Arkhipov was given a vote as well. He voted no on the attack. Since the vote had to be unanimous, the attack was off the table. Creepy as f**k when you realize how much power men have to be able to destroy the world.

#15 In late 2017, cables between the US embassy in Jakarta and the State Department were declassified that casually tracked the massacres of the PKI that took place in Indonesia between 1965 and 1966. Other declassified documents also reveal that a US embassy employee gave a list of suspected communists to the Indonesian army, and all 5,000 people on the list were rounded up and k****d, with many tortured (in the end, between 500k and 3 million people were executed). The casual indifference to political genocide expressed by US government employees is chilling.

#16 The classified papers released from the American Embassy, during the Iranian Hostage Crises, really cool how the Iranians put the papers back together, after being shredded...

#17 Operation LAC.



Biological warfare testing done on US cities. Principally, the operation involved spraying large areas with zinc cadmium sulfide which is very toxic. Many who were affected died of cancer and the testing was never followed up on. Most of the neighborhood's genetic makeup was f****d up for no reason and no apologies were made.

#18 Anything involving Japan's Unit 731 during WWII. It was a military chemical and biological warfare division that experimented on POWs.

#19 I think there was a lot of creepy things that came out when the East German Stasi files were released after the Berlin Wall fell. All citizens were allowed to view their own files and many were shocked to find out that their own relatives were informing on them (because they had no choice) and various other things. A good movie about this is called "The Lives of Others."

#20 "Gay Bomb."



It was a weapon speculated by the USA in the 90s that, when dropped, would release pheromones which would make the enemy attracted to each other.

#21 Theres one where the CIA essentially was researching astral projection and it's possible applications for espionage.

#22 There is a list somewhere on on web of the last words of inmates punished by death in Texas.

#23 I don't know that it was classified, but the audio tape recorded by the Toybox Killer was leaked. David Ray was a US serial killer who tortured, s****lly a****lted, and m******d women with electric generators, surgical blades, saws, syringes, etc. He mounted a mirror to the ceiling so they had to watch. He had a recorded audio tape that he would play for victims once they regained consciousness for the first time.





The Tool Box Killers are a separate pair of serial killers who similarly r***d, tortured, and k****d women. They also made tape recordings of their crimes. Shirley Ledford's tape is the most well known one - you can hear them telling her to scream, the killers breaking her elbow with a sledgehammer, and her asking to die near the end. During the trial the killers claimed it was roleplaying and only evidence of a 't*******e'. Shirley's mother had to identify her daughter's voice on the tape. The full tape was not released, but the transcript was.

#24 Not really a document but a case that the Soviet Union tried to hide for a while: The Nazino Affair. Here is part of a eyewitness reported about it







> They were trying to escape. They asked us "Where's the railway?" We'd never seen a railway. They asked "Where's Moscow? Leningrad?" They were asking the wrong people: we'd never heard of those places. We're Ostyaks. People were running away starving. They were given a handful of flour. They mixed it with water and drank it and then they immediately got diarrhea. The things we saw! People were dying everywhere; they were k*****g each other.... On the island there was a guard named Kostia Venikov, a young fellow. He fall in love with a girl who had been sent there and was courting her. He protected her. One day he had to be away for a while, and he told one of his comrades, "Take care of her," but with all the people there the comrade couldn't do much really.... People caught the girl, tied her to a poplar tree, cut off everything they could eat, everything, everything.... They were hungry, they had to eat. When Kostia came back, she was still alive. He tried to save her, but she had lost too much blood.

#25 The Pentagon Papers, they were fairly creepy back when they came out.

#26 The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the African American Community.

#27 How about the Philmarilion?



There was this user on 4chan called UTV who frequented the sports page and made lots of posts. Just normal posts too, nothing controversial.



Anyway, he had a stalker known as the 'archiver' who would follow and comment every single post of UTV. After a while UTV would get sick of these comments and he'd tell him to get lost, but the archiver would just respond to them too. Eventually he started posting his own compilations of the interactions he had with UTV all over the sports page.



His final post was him confessing that the people in his life found out about his obsession and he is now being monitored. But before he goes offline he wanted to share his 'Philmarilion', a 92 page document of everything he had ever made to do with UTV, and he requested that it be for UTV's eyes only. Of course that didnt stop people from opening it.



Inside were post compilations of UTV's posts. Posts superimposed onto 3D models. Extensive poems and sonnets. A detailed description of how their life together would be, and how UTV's funeral would pan out. I'm pretty sure there were real life details about UTV in there as well.



Upon release of the document, UTV's only response was '?' and he contacted the police and went into hiding.

#28 Surprised I'm the first to mention this, but Nixon's planned speech in case Apollo 11 failed is maybe not serial levels of creepy but still pretty creepy.

#29 The Tuskegee study comes to mind. The study which ran from 1932 to 1972 by the US public health services infected poor African Americans with syphilis to see how the disease naturally evolves. Those who took part in the study thought they were receiving free medical care. Get this, none of those who were infected were treated with penicillin despite it's known effectiveness. The study stopped when a government employee blew the whistle.

#30 The heart attack gun. It was a device to be rumored to used by the CIA. Senators saw the device in hand when the agency was somewhat forced to show it. (Can’t remember the exact details.)



Stargate project. It was a program during the middle of the Cold War that had psychics look up particular places during particular times to see what happened. Basically astral projecting or remote viewing.



Operation northwoods. A false flag planned by the CIA but stopped by JFK.



Tuskegee experiments (idk if it was declassified it leaked I forgot sorry) the U.S. govt purposely exposed black communities to syphillis and other STD/STI for decades for the purpose to study long term effects.



September dossier. The UK faked or skewed their assessment to back the Bush administration. (I hate politics and I believe it divides the common folk no hate please)



CIA d**g trafficking. Gary Webb was an investigative journalist and he was investigating the crack c*****e epidemic and traced it to the Iran/Contra affair during the 80’s. The agency used the profits from it to fund anti-communist operations in Nicaragua. The agency They made a movie about him. Called “K**l The Messenger” he died of s*****e with to gun shot wounds to the head.



Operation Phoenix. During the Vietnam war CIA officers and military personnel would engage in infiltration, t*****e, kidnapping, capture, counter terrrorism, targeted assassinations against the Viet Cong and communist sympathizers or people suspected to be sympathizers.



FBI infiltrates protester groups having select agents act as radical or rogue protesters do delegitimize the protesters credibility/cause. If memory serves correct the FBI did numerous operations of this kind during the civil rights era.



FBI Martin Luther King jr s*****e letter. During 1964 the FBI anonymously sent MLK a letter urging him to commit s*****e while blackmailing him.



The CIA tried to assassinate communist leader Fidel Castro a number of times. Castro openly states they tried close to a hundred times. Ironically he died on Black Friday the most capitalist day there is.



The CIA assisted Bolivian forces to hunt down and track Che Guevara, Fidel Castro’s friend that tried to spread communism in South America/Central America. He was executed but made it appear to be k****d in a fire fight in the Bolivian I got some more if people are interested.



Task force 121 is American trained special operation group that was to adhere to Islamic culture in order to blend in and establish contact with AQ. Idk some or all their operators pretended to blend in during their deployments.



Elite American military units compete with different special operation groups within the u.s. military to see who can reach a HVT first.



Japanese unit 731 (during ww2) performed chemical and biological tests on pows and Chinese nationals. Some scientists were granted immunity if they turned over their research and findings.



Sonderkommandos were jews forced to commit heinous acts against their Jewish brethren most committed s*****e. Some lived just to tell the allies about it.



The U.S. and Soviet space program relied heavily on N**i and German technology. During the end of WW2 American forces got to a missile assembly line first before the advancing soviets(if memory serves correct) and proceeded to salvage and steal whatever they could before the soviet advance could stop them.

(Note: there is a theory going around the reason to why wars are always fought is for greed and for technological advancement. For good and bad.)



Bill Clinton had the opportunity to k**l Osama Bin Laden in the 1990s. The U.S. had a drone flying at the time and confirmed his presence. A U.S. air strike was ready but was called off due to OBL meeting with a royal prince (Or some important figure) from the Middle East. A rpg attack almost k****d him but the projectile hit the wrong vehicle prior to the meeting.



AQ was once a U.S. ally but relations soured when they were not permitted to engage Iraq or Iran (can’t remember if it was one of those countries. ) Charlie Wilson a Democratic senator pushed for more advanced arms and support for the mujahideen during the Soviet afghan war.



During the initial invasion of Afghanistan on the hunt for Osama Bin Laden. A CIA officer was officially instructed to return with OBL’s head on a silver platter. His guides took him to OBL’s whereabouts and showed him through a pair of high powered binoculars. He and his team were held at gun point. he had the silver platter.



The U.S has a special operations unit(s) on standby living/stationed somewhere within Or close to a European airport for rapid deployment to anywhere in the world if need be.



The leaks of Edward Snowden confirms that the federal govt of the U.S. can hack into cars to make assassinations appear to be accidents. They can eavesdrop on your conversations though a car that has the hands free phone component. Same with phones or lap tops. They can even send wireless signals to phones to turn on certain components even of the phone is off or not being used.



The CIA/NSA have teams that reroute and intercept laptops, tablets, and desktops to secret locations to install spyware and gets them reroutes back into a delivery companies route.



The FBI has a team called ghosts that can infiltrate any home and leave everything to the exact detail as you left it including replacing dust having exact measurements on where things stood. They partner up with local law enforcement (without their knowledge) and set up staged car crashes or busted fire hydrants in attempts to slow you down. That’s how they caught the “illegals program” Russian spies. They even went as far as to see if they were using wireless signals with their agents. They did.



The U.S. and it’s allies overthrew the govt in Iran and replacing their head of Govt with a person with similar interests. It lead to the Iranian revolution decades later.

#31 There is a famous Alien sighting history in a city called Varginha here in Brazil and the city is mostly known for that particular incident in 1996.



A couple of years ago Brazil's National Archive made public documents that state UFO sightings from civillians and military that dates 25 years before the incident.

#32 My university has exchanged letters with Hitler about how they agree with Hitler about the use of eugenics. I believe the letters are in some of the archives in one of our libraries.

#33 There was a declassified soviet program where the military tried to use rabbits to psychically communicate between submarines. It was based on the premise that a mother rabbit reacts strongly when one of its offspring is k****d violently, even if the mother rabbit is miles, or hundreds of miles away. The program involved keeping the mother rabbits at a land based station, and k*****g the baby rabbits in the submarine. Message content was determined by the frequency and the strength of the reaction from the mother rabbit (which was supposedly dependent on the violence of the death).



The documents were declassified a while ago, but only translated in 2016.

#34 The creepiest fact is that even the most horrible declassified files are just small part of the documents that came to light. Too many facts went down the drain.

#35 Operation Northwoods:



America wanted a better shot at destroying Cuba especially after the Cuban missile Crisis, Bay of Pigs invasion was terrible. So the plan? Fake a terrorist attack planned and carried out by CIA operatives and frame Cuban citizens/government agencies. Then America will be bound to support the destruction of Cuba. JFK vetoed this suggestion. He then tried to disassemble the CIA and fired the director. JFK was then k****d and the fired CIA director went back to his job and took the lead on JFK’s assassination.



There are profound similarities with 911, the government didn’t like certain middle eastern countries, wanted to go to war, the public didn’t, terrorist attack happens, America goes to war.



Frightening.

#36 The Russian tsunami nuclear torpedo... They are still building them today.

#37 The various times that Nixon almost drunkenly started a nuclear war, but Henry Kissinger refused to act until he was sober.



This happened multiple times. We could have been Fallout IRL.

#38 What about the Snowden leaks? I myself have no idea to this day exactly what he leaked, if it applies to this thread, nor how to find them. If anybody has some sauce on this by all means link me I’ve been curious for quite a while now.

#39 At the beginning of this year the **US Navy** was granted several patents for tech that would allow aircraft to ignore friction and inertia while being powered by a room temperature superconductor. The implications of such a patents are huge because it would not only revolutionise air travel completely it would also open up terrifying new possibilities for space flight. A patent by no means confirms the existence of said technology, but the US navy must consider it viable enough in future in order to patent this tech now. That being said, the patents all expire around mid 2030. Take that as you will.



The most exciting section of one of the patents:



"It is possible to envision a hybrid aerospace/undersea craft (HAUC), which due to the physical mechanisms enabled with the inertial mass reduction device, can function as a submersible craft capable of extreme underwater speeds (lack of water-skin friction) and enhanced stealth capabilities (non-linear scattering of RF and sonar signals). This hybrid craft would move with great ease through the air/space/water mediums, by being enclosed in a vacuum plasma bubble/sheath, due to the coupled effects of EM field-induced air/water particles repulsion and vacuum energy polarization."

#40 In WWII apparently the us was strapping bombs to poor innocent cats.

#41 CIAs Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process examining altered states of consciousness.



it talks about research they were conducting involving human consciousness, holographic and toroidal models of the universe, transcending space and time, out of body experiences, remote viewing.

even if you dont believe in this stuff it still goes incredibly in depth and is worth a look.

Not super creepy but still.

#42 On december the 5th 1965, a US aircraft carrying a nuclear weapon on board the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga fell into the Philippine sea during a training exercise. The pilot, aircraft, and nuclear weapon was never recovered.

#43 There are some declassified documents from the Bush Administration about why they made the decision to enter Iraq. Cba to find them rn, but look it up - super creepy.

#44 The Jonestown s*****e recording. We can hear Jim Jones convince his followers to commit s*****e, we can hear them cry in agony and fear, we can hear explanations of why it is better to k**l the children rather then let them be captured, we can hear children crying, we can hear Jim Jones scold those who are hesitant... The whole thing is made even creepier by the fact that Jim Jones re-used his tapes for the recordings a bit too often, causing there to be some real creepy background sounds and backwards music...

#45 I'd say the fact that the Panama papers came out and then were swept under the rug were pretty crazy.

#46 Idk when that happened, but apparently very freshly after WW2 the US CIA started an experiment where they gave hundrets of pregnant women radioactive fluids, promising them its medicine to ease the pain and smoothen delivery.



Nearly every single woman suffered a miscarriage and some died themselves.



Ill try to look it up to add a source.



Edit: it was part of their MK-ULTRA experiment where they gave willing and uninformed subjects various toxic substances as a means to find out if mind-control could be achieved.

#47 The leaked Russian documents detailing their weapon with the code name “Poseidon.” A well earned name mind you. It’s a torpedo with a 200 megaton payload (4 times more than the largest nuke ever detonated), which when detonated, produces a highly radioactive tsunami wave that’s 1500 feet tall, and supposedly can wipe out all life within 1000 miles of the detonation. There currently is no way to defend against it that we know of. The Russians have THIRTY of these. The only major American city that the Russians couldn’t destroy with it is Minneapolis, but their other 7000 nukes could take care of that.

#48 Paradise Papers. Everyone disregards them but they pretty much call out every single top .00001% wealth and super high power elites in the world for being involved with terrorists, child trafficking, money laundering, you name it. If you haven’t given them a read, some of your favorite politicians may surprise you



Edit-Guys these people the papers mention are not the ones committing acts such as t*******m and trafficking. However, if you go and read them, they strongly link the organizations these people place their money in/launder their money through, to organizations that have links to these crimes.

#49 How America almost nuked itself in the 60s, but the bombs didn't go off.



Lucky you, East Coast. Lucky you...

#50 Wait til everything releases about MLK in 2027. Both his legacy and the government are going to take a hit.

#51 Not sure if it's actually creepy but there are those fbi/cia (cant remember which) documents about Hitler fleeing to South America, complete with a picture of someone who looks like him taken in Argentina I believe dated to be 1954.

#52 There are documents from the CIA detailing experimentation with telekenisis and moving objects through solid glass.

#53 Dyatlov Pass info released in the 90s. Super creepy to me. The investigation has been reopened this year too.

#54 Well this one isnt mentioned yet, so i will add it, but honestly its more dumbfounding for its potential stupidity than its being covered up by the government.



OPERATION STARFISH PRIME





... once upon a time; there was a scientist named VanAllen. He was interested in rocketry and space. The Russian government had launched the forst artificial satellite into space, sputnik. VanAllen considered this to be a publicity stu t, as the only thing sputnik did was beep. VanAllen designed a satellite for the u.s.a. that had scientific instruments on board to gather data on radiation in the upper atmosphere. He found out there are moving bands of radiation that surrou d the earth (now called the VanAllen belts)

... Later the u.s.a. was still fighting the cold war against the russians. VanAllen had made himself famous with his discoveries, and had the united states military now funding his research.

Here is the stupidity, and mild coverup. The u.s. military wanted to give the tussians a show of force, that proved they were technologically superior as far as nuclear weapons were concerned. The Military came up with the idea of detonating a hydrogen b**b in the atmosphere... just to see what would happen. They went to VanAllen and told him to release a statement saying this was safe, as he was now the "expert" regaeding radiation in the atmosphere. He told them it was a terrible idea, they didnt know what the aftermath would look like, or its effects on the population, or the population, or the chemistry ot would change. They reminded him that they signed his checks and did it anyway against his advice.



Operation starfish prime sent off a massive emp that crippled the south pacific. The radiation that reached the ground was said to be minimal, but that is questionable data. The effects of the radiation in the atmosphere were never properly understood, because VanAllen had not mapped and quanified the radiation that occurred naturally, and the hydrogen b**b screwed up the VanAllen belts so he would never be able to, ruining his long term experiments, and our understanding of the complicated energy interactions at the edge of our space.



The government silenced all of VanAllens criticisms, and stated he was fully in suport of the experiment, and happy with the results... the effect on our cancer rates has never been established.

#55 During WW2 the US government did racially-specific tests on groups of soldiers who were locked into sealed rooms and exposed to mustard gas. The Defense Department was trying to see how useful the gas was and if it would be particularly effective against certain racial groups. The soldiers were sworn to secrecy, denied long-term medical care, and told that if they divulged these tests, even to their family or their own doctors, they’d be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. This was uncovered by some NPR reporters and was detailed in this excellent (but terrifying) podcast, which has many other really interesting stories.

#56 I personally think the missing 411 accounts are really interesting. It’s surprising how little attention that they get because of how stuff just doesn’t add up. All around the world, mostly in national parks or at geological structures with the word “devil” or like terms, people will go missing suddenly. And yeah you might say, doesn’t that happen everywhere? But with missing 411 accounts, people will go missing and in 24 hours they can travel up to 40 miles in a day. And these are mostly places with no vehicle access. And it’s even more mind boggling when you get to the young children who have went missing and appeared miles away from where they were last seen, in places, relatively nobody could access normally. Most of the 411 accounts are found completely stripped, or with their clothes inside out. There’s also been cases where the bones have been found to be dead longer then the person was missing. I wish i could remember some of the accounts as an example off the top of my head, but it’s been a minute since i’ve checked it out. I’d definitely go check out some podcasts on youtube. Its some crazy s**t.

#57 In East Germany a committed freedom fighter and her husband had dealt with having her home raided while she was away, being arrested on the way to protests and all sorts of state sponsored harassment. After the wall fell she was able to read the documents the Stasi had kept on her and found out her own husband was an undercover agent and had written many reports on her activities with a bloodless banality.

#58 Project 100,000. In the early years of Vietnam, Robert McNamara, created Project 100,000 as a way to draft those who previously failed to meet military mental and medical standards. This included a lot of Americans with an IQ below 70. Majority of these men didnt have above a 9th grade education and were, in a sense, a lot like Forrest Gump and Gomer Pyle. Because of obvious learning disabilities and difficulty understanding these "Morons" were mostly given jobs on the front lines of the war. It was worded as a service project and they were told it would help them gain skills needed to live a better life after the service. In reality they were cannon fodder for the DOD, and died at a much higher rate than their nondisabled counterparts. These men largely couldn't read, wrote, or understand why they were in Vietnam or what they were there to do. They suffered more cases of Post Traumatic Stress, lower unemployment rates, and higher rates of divorce and s*****e than non NSM veterans. Very sad story of the government taking advantage of it's own citizens.

#59 Operation Northwoods; A plan for a false flag operation that came from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Department of Defense in 1962 and given to JFK who turned it down. The plan called for the CIA to commit terrorist actions against US Civilians across the United States and frame Cuba, allowing us the right to invade and depose Castro and the communist government there. It was declassified and can be found online at the JFK Library. Terrifying that no one knows or seems to care that this was suggested by our government to the President.

#60 When the space shuttle Challenger was destroyed, it was reported that all 7 astronauts were k****d instantly. It was revealed decades later that some, if not all of the astronauts survived the initial explosion, as the cockpit cabin had enough protection to not be breached. For 2 minutes and 45 seconds, they were awake and aware, as they plummeted toward the Atlantic Ocean.



Understandably, NASA knew that the news of their terrifying death would have crippled the space program even more than it already was.

#61 Project Sunshine, where the US Government bought remains of dead infants, to test for radiation. When they took limbs from them, the parents were never told. One mother wasn't allowed to dress her daughter for her funeral, because doctors had removed her legs, and didn't want her to find out.

#62 The pentagon documents during the Vietnam war.



Id say theyre more disgusting than terrifying, but a document leaked saying the war was unwinnable and the U.S. was still present only to prevent a "humiliating defeat"



If I remember correctly the Document leaked in 1969, and combat troops were in Vietnam till 1973 followed by South Vietnams collapsed in 1975.



Its mostly terrifying because over 60,000 americans were k****d and an estimated one million Vietnamese, while halfway through the feds realized it was a lost cause but didnt stop.

