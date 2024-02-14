Bored Panda has collected some of the most creative and romantic Valentine’s Day decoration ideas from all around the internet to inspire you to do things slightly differently this year. Scroll down for some fab ideas about how to raise the bar and wow everyone.

Whether you go all out on Valentine’s Day or celebrate it only (semi) ironically, there are lots of different ways to make February 14 special for your loved ones. It’s not just thoughtful gifts that you can win them over with all over again!

#1 We're Working In The Booth! Come On Down For Smooches

#2 Happy Valentine's Day

#3 The Perfect Classroom Door Leading Up To Valentine's Day

Many of us feel pressure to do something special, romantic, or even grand for our partners on Valentine’s Day. Sometimes, that pressure can get so intense that we start to panic because we can’t come up with any unique ideas to show our affection. However, you shouldn’t feel forced to do anything over the top if that’s not something you usually do. What matters the most is that you show your partner that you understand, value, respect, and see them.

#4 My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924

#5 Wellington Arch Giving Off St. Valentine's Vibe Today

#6 My Living Room For Valentine's Day This Year

Demonstrating that fierce love and passion of yours can take any form. Even something as simple as a super cheesy Valentine’s Day card can be special if your partner enjoys humor. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, a home-cooked dinner can be just as good as a meal out at a fancy and hip new restaurant. And tickets to a beloved band’s concert can have the same impact as diamond earrings. It all depends on what you and your partner enjoy the most.

#7 I'm In Love With These Valentine's Decorations

#8 My Decorations For Love Day

#9 Celebrating Valentine's/Galentine's Day

It’s the effort and thoughtfulness that count, not the actual gifts, experiences, or decorations, whatever they might be. They’re simply ways of expressing our emotions. Talk to your partner to get a feel for what kind of gifts or experiences they'd appreciate the most.

#10 Minimal, Simple, Easy And Beautiful Decorations For Love Day

#11 Happy Sweet Valentine's Day

#12 Pinkalicious Valentine's Day. I Hope You Will Have A Fabulous Celebration Of Love

Bored Panda recently spoke about gift-giving in relationships, as well as the power of creating together with your partner, with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author. "We can think of two basic psychological factors at play when it comes to gift giving. On one hand, giving to others does make the 'giver' feel good—and this fact is largely rooted in our evolved psychology. Humans have evolved to form close bonds with others with strong (if implicit) norms regarding reciprocity,” he told us during an earlier interview.

#13 I Decorated My Little Table In The Workshop. It's Full Of Red, Pink And Hearts. Perfect For Valentine's Day

#14 Happy Valentine's Day

#15 I'll Be Working On A Valentine's Tablescape This Weekend, With A Bunch Of Friends, And I Might Pull Out These Jute Trees And Felt Ornaments, Again

“So when you give someone whom you love a gift, it helps you feel good partly because this act unconsciously informs you that an important social connection is being cultivated—and that you might get something good in return!" Dr. Geher told Bored Panda. "Put simply, gift-giving feels good partly because humans thrive on strong, authentic, and often-loving social connections.”

#16 Pretty In Pink Today With My Vintage Hearts Quilt

#17 I Love Vintage Valentines And Finding Creative Ways To Display Them

#18 Love Is In The Air

Dr. Geher explained to us that human beings have evolved to present themselves in a positive way to others, especially their mates or potential mates. "From this perspective, conspicuous gift-giving (like surprising a mate with an Audi sitting in the driveway—adorned with a large red bow) partly evolved for show-related purposes,” he said.

#19 Valentine's Day Glow-Up Complete

#20 Decorating For Valentine's Day Always Helps To Make It Less Bare And Boring When All The Christmas Decor Comes Down

#21 Happy Love Day Everyone! Here's My This Year's Valentine's Day Decorations

“In fact, behavioral scientists often use the term 'costly signaling' for such acts. Conspicuous giving seems to be much more about telling the world about oneself rather than solidifying a bond or showing a partner or friend that you really care," Dr. Geher told us. "This is partly why my amazing wife might not find an Audi with a bow on the driveway this Valentine’s Day (but, of course, anything’s possible!)." ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Valentine's Decor

#23 Such A Cute Valentine's Mantel

#24 Happy Valentine's Day

According to the psychology professor, love and trust are two of the foundational elements of healthy relationships. “That said, creativity, often accompanied by humor, is a major player when it comes to all stages of intimate relationships—from initial attraction all the way to maintaining a truly loving relationship," Dr. Geher said. The professor pointed out that creative activities, when done together, can be very powerful. This can be anything that both partners enjoy doing, from writing songs together to collaborating on paintings!

#25 Celebrating Valentine's Day At Home

#26 I Decorated This Room For Valentine's Day

#27 I'm So Obsessed With All The Cute Teddy Bear Valentine's Day Decorations This Year

"We tend to like creative and funny people. And creating with one’s partner is a wonderful way to maintain a loving bond," he said. ADVERTISEMENT "Without creativity and humor, I suppose a relationship might not necessarily fail, but, on the flip side, the most loving of relationships often include healthy doses of creativity and humor. My wife Shannon and I make a point to create art—in some form or another—together every single day—and I have to say that I wouldn’t trade that part of our relationship for anything," Dr. Geher told Bored Panda.

#28 Wishing You All The Love This Week And Every Week. You've Got A Friend In Me

#29 My Kitchen Decor For Valentine's. I Love It So Much

#30 Looking Forward For This Galentine's Party. Love The Decor

How are you celebrating Valentine's Day this year, Pandas? What surprises do you have planned for your loved ones? Tell us all about it in the comments! In the meantime, for some more February 14 deco inspo, check out Bored Panda's earlier post.

#31 My Valentine's Living Room

#32 Slowly Finishing Decorating A Playroom. Loving How It Looks So Far

#33 "So This Is Love, So This Is What Makes Life Divine". Tomorrow Is The Day Of Love And I Wanted To Share My Disney/Valentine Mantel And Tree

#34 Loving My Valentine's Vanity Decor

#35 Love Tree

#36 Counting Down To The Big Day

#37 My Valentine's Table

#38 Are You Team Neutral Or Team Red For Valentine's Day?

#39 When Styling For Valentine's Day, A Little Love Can Go A Long Way

#40 I Carved Some Valentine's Gnomes. The Colors Are Inspired By Those Little Candy Hearts From My Youth

#41 Valentine's Bucket List. The Countdown Is On For February

#42 I Decorated My Kid's Room For Valentine's Day

#43 My Valentine's Mantel

#44 I'm Really Happy With The Valentine's Wreath I Just Finished

#45 Valentine's Dining Table Inspiration

#46 Love Is Sweet And Pink This Valentine's Day

#47 The Front Door This Year Is All About Hearts

#48 I've Never Decorated For Valentine's Day Before. I Don't Even Like Valentine's Day. But My Christmas Decorations Brought Me So Much Joy, So I Decided To Go For It

#49 Valentine's Cuteness

#50 Stay Warm Friends

#51 For Now This Is Our Favorite Spot In The House

#52 A Still Shot Of Cupid's Favorite Books. My Son's Favorite Book Is Hug Machine, Which We Read On Repeat Even When It's Not On The Theme Also, I knew I loved the envelope garland when I bought it but it's even more of a favorite on the bookshelves! You can slide the envelopes on the string to make it as long or short as you want, which makes it easy to gather them on the edges so they look like piles of love!

#53 I'm Sharing My Living Room Shelves That I Decorated For Valentine's Day

#54 Stripes, Prints, Checks, And Plates That Look Like Lace

#55 Love Bugs Made With Cardboard, Packaging Mesh, Pipe Cleaners, Buttons, And Googly Eyes

#56 Happy Valentine's Day From Christopher

#57 My Valentine's Day Decor

#58 I Won't Be Putting The Valentine's Decor Away Anytime Soon Because Love Month Is The Best

#59 This Is One Of My Valentine's Table Designs. Hope It Gives You Some Ideas For Your Future Tablescape Designs

#60 Disco Heart Candlesticks Are Looking Lovely In My Dining Room

#61 My Valentine's Day Tree. I Think It's One Of My Best

#62 I Flipped The Script And Made Valentine's Dinner For My Husband This Year

#63 I'm Getting Ready For Galentine's Day At Home. Beauty Talk And Girl Cuddles

#64 I'm Sending Valentine's Vibes Your Way. Let's All Spread The Love This Week

#65 My Porch Transitioned Nicely From A Pink Christmas Right Into Valentine's

#66 Setting Up Seasonal Decorations Earlier Than Normal Allows You To Enjoy It For So Much Longer

#67 It's Officially The Week Of Valentine's Day

#68 Will You Be My Valentine?

#69 My Mom's At It Again. Here Is Her Valentine's Day Display. She Has Been An Avid Thrifter My Whole Life And Loves To Collect

#70 Shelves, Decor, Books And More. That's What Our Valentine's Day Inspiration Is Made Of

#71 Decorating For Valentine's Day

#72 Happy Valentine's Day! May Your Day Be As Sweet As Your Favorite Candy

#73 Sharing Some Stills Of My Valentine's DIY Centerpiece

#74 Valentine's Decor

#75 Handmade Hearts Made From Old Quilts For Valentine's Day. You Can Hang Them As A Garland

#76 Love Our "Forever And Always" Sign In This Space

#77 Happy Saint Valentine's Day

#78 Starting To Slowly Decorate For Valentine's Day

#79 My Cozy And Lovely Living Room Is Ready For Heart Day

#80 I Decorated The Guest Room For Valentine's Day. It's Always Fun Changing The Rooms Up

#81 Happy Heart Day

#82 My Coffee Bar Was Inspired By Paris, The City Of Love

#83 Happy Valentine's

#84 Just In Time To Enjoy These Decorations

#85 Valentine's At Night-Time

#86 I'm Sharing My Valentine's Day Mantel With You All Tonight. Nothing Better Than Lots Of Milk Glasses With Some Plaids And Candles

#87 Love Is In The Air. I've Been Patiently Waiting To Put Up My Valentine's Day Decorations. January Just Seemed Too Early, But I'm All In For February

#88 Every Girl Deserves Flowers And Strawberries For Valentine's Day

#89 A Little Valentine's Day Inspiration For Tonight

#90 One Of The Views Of My Valentine's Kitchen For This Year

#91 I Hope You're Inspired To Put Out A Few Valentine Touches

#92 View Of Our Cute Dining Room

#93 Romantic Big Heart On My Work Table Today

#94 This Will Be The Perfect Monitor Cover For Valentine's Day

#95 Valentine's Day Hutch

#96 There's Nothing Like A Little Last-Minute Decorating. With Three Days To Spare, I Finished My Mantel

#97 DIY Valentine's Toile Hearts. Easy And So Pretty

#98 Happy Valentine's Day

#99 We Decorated Our Farmhouse With A Full Valentine's Day Tablescape And Some Of Our Favorite Patterns

#100 I Love Christmas, But There's Something About Valentine's Day Decorations And The Colors

#101 Transformed My Tree Into Valentine Tree

#102 My Front Porch Is Feeling A Little Love

#103 Valentine's Day Mantel

#104 First Ever Valentine's Day-Themed Tree

#105 Dollar Tree DIY. Valentine's Vintage Hearts

#106 Have You Ever Tried My Faux Latch Hook Technique?

#107 I Created This Design From Beginning To End In My Holiday Decorating School. Many Of These Handmade Products Were From My Students

#108 Sprinkling A Little Valentine's Decor In The Kitchen Today

#109 My Home All Decorated For Love Day. I Just Started Doing A Valentine's Tree Last Year, And I'm So Glad I Did

#110 I Decorated For Valentine's Day With Pops Of Pink And Red

#111 Passing The Mantel. It's Certainly A Lot More Festive Than It's Looked In A While

#112 Subtle Valentine's Day Decor. Dark Reds And Neutrals

#113 My Valentine's Mantel. I Really Love The Way It Turned Out