114 People Who Went All Out On Valentine’s Day With Fab Decorations (New Pics)
Whether you go all out on Valentine’s Day or celebrate it only (semi) ironically, there are lots of different ways to make February 14 special for your loved ones. It’s not just thoughtful gifts that you can win them over with all over again!
Bored Panda has collected some of the most creative and romantic Valentine’s Day decoration ideas from all around the internet to inspire you to do things slightly differently this year. Scroll down for some fab ideas about how to raise the bar and wow everyone.
We’re Working In The Booth! Come On Down For Smooches
Happy Valentine's Day
The Perfect Classroom Door Leading Up To Valentine's Day
Many of us feel pressure to do something special, romantic, or even grand for our partners on Valentine’s Day. Sometimes, that pressure can get so intense that we start to panic because we can’t come up with any unique ideas to show our affection.
However, you shouldn’t feel forced to do anything over the top if that’s not something you usually do. What matters the most is that you show your partner that you understand, value, respect, and see them.
My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924
Wellington Arch Giving Off St. Valentine's Vibe Today
My Living Room For Valentine's Day This Year
Demonstrating that fierce love and passion of yours can take any form. Even something as simple as a super cheesy Valentine’s Day card can be special if your partner enjoys humor.
Meanwhile, a home-cooked dinner can be just as good as a meal out at a fancy and hip new restaurant. And tickets to a beloved band’s concert can have the same impact as diamond earrings. It all depends on what you and your partner enjoy the most.
I'm In Love With These Valentine's Decorations
My Decorations For Love Day
Celebrating Valentine's/Galentine's Day
It’s the effort and thoughtfulness that count, not the actual gifts, experiences, or decorations, whatever they might be. They’re simply ways of expressing our emotions. Talk to your partner to get a feel for what kind of gifts or experiences they'd appreciate the most.
Minimal, Simple, Easy And Beautiful Decorations For Love Day
Happy Sweet Valentine's Day
Pinkalicious Valentine's Day. I Hope You Will Have A Fabulous Celebration Of Love
Bored Panda recently spoke about gift-giving in relationships, as well as the power of creating together with your partner, with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author.
"We can think of two basic psychological factors at play when it comes to gift giving. On one hand, giving to others does make the 'giver' feel good—and this fact is largely rooted in our evolved psychology. Humans have evolved to form close bonds with others with strong (if implicit) norms regarding reciprocity,” he told us during an earlier interview.
I Decorated My Little Table In The Workshop. It's Full Of Red, Pink And Hearts. Perfect For Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day
I’ll Be Working On A Valentine's Tablescape This Weekend, With A Bunch Of Friends, And I Might Pull Out These Jute Trees And Felt Ornaments, Again
“So when you give someone whom you love a gift, it helps you feel good partly because this act unconsciously informs you that an important social connection is being cultivated—and that you might get something good in return!" Dr. Geher told Bored Panda.
"Put simply, gift-giving feels good partly because humans thrive on strong, authentic, and often-loving social connections.”
Pretty In Pink Today With My Vintage Hearts Quilt
I Love Vintage Valentines And Finding Creative Ways To Display Them
Love Is In The Air
Dr. Geher explained to us that human beings have evolved to present themselves in a positive way to others, especially their mates or potential mates. "From this perspective, conspicuous gift-giving (like surprising a mate with an Audi sitting in the driveway—adorned with a large red bow) partly evolved for show-related purposes,” he said.
Valentine's Day Glow-Up Complete
Decorating For Valentine's Day Always Helps To Make It Less Bare And Boring When All The Christmas Decor Comes Down
Happy Love Day Everyone! Here's My This Year's Valentine's Day Decorations
“In fact, behavioral scientists often use the term 'costly signaling' for such acts. Conspicuous giving seems to be much more about telling the world about oneself rather than solidifying a bond or showing a partner or friend that you really care," Dr. Geher told us.
"This is partly why my amazing wife might not find an Audi with a bow on the driveway this Valentine’s Day (but, of course, anything’s possible!)."
Valentine's Decor
Such A Cute Valentine's Mantel
Happy Valentine's Day
According to the psychology professor, love and trust are two of the foundational elements of healthy relationships. “That said, creativity, often accompanied by humor, is a major player when it comes to all stages of intimate relationships—from initial attraction all the way to maintaining a truly loving relationship," Dr. Geher said.
The professor pointed out that creative activities, when done together, can be very powerful. This can be anything that both partners enjoy doing, from writing songs together to collaborating on paintings!
Celebrating Valentine's Day At Home
I Decorated This Room For Valentine's Day
I'm So Obsessed With All The Cute Teddy Bear Valentine's Day Decorations This Year
"We tend to like creative and funny people. And creating with one’s partner is a wonderful way to maintain a loving bond," he said.
"Without creativity and humor, I suppose a relationship might not necessarily fail, but, on the flip side, the most loving of relationships often include healthy doses of creativity and humor. My wife Shannon and I make a point to create art—in some form or another—together every single day—and I have to say that I wouldn’t trade that part of our relationship for anything," Dr. Geher told Bored Panda.
Wishing You All The Love This Week And Every Week. You've Got A Friend In Me
My Kitchen Decor For Valentine's. I Love It So Much
Looking Forward For This Galentine's Party. Love The Decor
My Valentine's Living Room
Slowly Finishing Decorating A Playroom. Loving How It Looks So Far
“So This Is Love, So This Is What Makes Life Divine”. Tomorrow Is The Day Of Love And I Wanted To Share My Disney/Valentine Mantel And Tree
Loving My Valentine's Vanity Decor
Love Tree
Counting Down To The Big Day
My Valentine's Table
Are You Team Neutral Or Team Red For Valentine's Day?
When Styling For Valentine’s Day, A Little Love Can Go A Long Way
I Carved Some Valentine’s Gnomes. The Colors Are Inspired By Those Little Candy Hearts From My Youth
Valentine's Bucket List. The Countdown Is On For February
I Decorated My Kid's Room For Valentine's Day
My Valentine's Mantel
I'm Really Happy With The Valentine's Wreath I Just Finished
Valentine's Dining Table Inspiration
Love Is Sweet And Pink This Valentine's Day
The Front Door This Year Is All About Hearts
I've Never Decorated For Valentine's Day Before. I Don't Even Like Valentine's Day. But My Christmas Decorations Brought Me So Much Joy, So I Decided To Go For It
Valentine's Cuteness
Stay Warm Friends
For Now This Is Our Favorite Spot In The House
A Still Shot Of Cupid’s Favorite Books. My Son’s Favorite Book Is Hug Machine, Which We Read On Repeat Even When It’s Not On The Theme
Also, I knew I loved the envelope garland when I bought it but it’s even more of a favorite on the bookshelves! You can slide the envelopes on the string to make it as long or short as you want, which makes it easy to gather them on the edges so they look like piles of love!