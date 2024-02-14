ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you go all out on Valentine’s Day or celebrate it only (semi) ironically, there are lots of different ways to make February 14 special for your loved ones. It’s not just thoughtful gifts that you can win them over with all over again!

Bored Panda has collected some of the most creative and romantic Valentine’s Day decoration ideas from all around the internet to inspire you to do things slightly differently this year. Scroll down for some fab ideas about how to raise the bar and wow everyone. 

#1

We’re Working In The Booth! Come On Down For Smooches

We’re Working In The Booth! Come On Down For Smooches

mytigerjojo Report

#2

Happy Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day

CollieflowersBark Report

#3

The Perfect Classroom Door Leading Up To Valentine's Day

The Perfect Classroom Door Leading Up To Valentine's Day

rise.over.run Report

Many of us feel pressure to do something special, romantic, or even grand for our partners on Valentine’s Day. Sometimes, that pressure can get so intense that we start to panic because we can’t come up with any unique ideas to show our affection.

However, you shouldn’t feel forced to do anything over the top if that’s not something you usually do. What matters the most is that you show your partner that you understand, value, respect, and see them. 
#4

My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924

My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924

type-username_here Report

#5

Wellington Arch Giving Off St. Valentine's Vibe Today

Wellington Arch Giving Off St. Valentine's Vibe Today

DarthVarn Report

#6

My Living Room For Valentine's Day This Year

My Living Room For Valentine's Day This Year

letsgotopoppys Report

Demonstrating that fierce love and passion of yours can take any form. Even something as simple as a super cheesy Valentine’s Day card can be special if your partner enjoys humor.

Meanwhile, a home-cooked dinner can be just as good as a meal out at a fancy and hip new restaurant. And tickets to a beloved band’s concert can have the same impact as diamond earrings. It all depends on what you and your partner enjoy the most. 
#7

I'm In Love With These Valentine's Decorations

I'm In Love With These Valentine's Decorations

thisisjennwith2ns Report

#8

My Decorations For Love Day

My Decorations For Love Day

babamwreaths Report

#9

Celebrating Valentine's/Galentine's Day

Celebrating Valentine's/Galentine's Day

philawalks Report

It’s the effort and thoughtfulness that count, not the actual gifts, experiences, or decorations, whatever they might be. They’re simply ways of expressing our emotions. Talk to your partner to get a feel for what kind of gifts or experiences they'd appreciate the most. 
#10

Minimal, Simple, Easy And Beautiful Decorations For Love Day

Minimal, Simple, Easy And Beautiful Decorations For Love Day

chloerose.design Report

#11

Happy Sweet Valentine's Day

Happy Sweet Valentine's Day

myhappytables Report

#12

Pinkalicious Valentine's Day. I Hope You Will Have A Fabulous Celebration Of Love

Pinkalicious Valentine's Day. I Hope You Will Have A Fabulous Celebration Of Love

decoratordiva1 Report

Bored Panda recently spoke about gift-giving in relationships, as well as the power of creating together with your partner, with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author

"We can think of two basic psychological factors at play when it comes to gift giving. On one hand, giving to others does make the 'giver' feel good—and this fact is largely rooted in our evolved psychology. Humans have evolved to form close bonds with others with strong (if implicit) norms regarding reciprocity,” he told us during an earlier interview. 
#13

I Decorated My Little Table In The Workshop. It's Full Of Red, Pink And Hearts. Perfect For Valentine's Day

I Decorated My Little Table In The Workshop. It's Full Of Red, Pink And Hearts. Perfect For Valentine's Day

ljuvadrommar Report

#14

Happy Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day

willowrosecoggins Report

#15

I’ll Be Working On A Valentine's Tablescape This Weekend, With A Bunch Of Friends, And I Might Pull Out These Jute Trees And Felt Ornaments, Again

I’ll Be Working On A Valentine's Tablescape This Weekend, With A Bunch Of Friends, And I Might Pull Out These Jute Trees And Felt Ornaments, Again

theoldhouseonmain Report

“So when you give someone whom you love a gift, it helps you feel good partly because this act unconsciously informs you that an important social connection is being cultivated—and that you might get something good in return!" Dr. Geher told Bored Panda.

"Put simply, gift-giving feels good partly because humans thrive on strong, authentic, and often-loving social connections.”
#16

Pretty In Pink Today With My Vintage Hearts Quilt

Pretty In Pink Today With My Vintage Hearts Quilt

helen.philipps Report

#17

I Love Vintage Valentines And Finding Creative Ways To Display Them

I Love Vintage Valentines And Finding Creative Ways To Display Them

ittybittycottage Report

#18

Love Is In The Air

Love Is In The Air

peggyporschenofficial Report

Dr. Geher explained to us that human beings have evolved to present themselves in a positive way to others, especially their mates or potential mates. "From this perspective, conspicuous gift-giving (like surprising a mate with an Audi sitting in the driveway—adorned with a large red bow) partly evolved for show-related purposes,” he said.
#19

Valentine's Day Glow-Up Complete

Valentine's Day Glow-Up Complete

ambusheedwithboys Report

#20

Decorating For Valentine's Day Always Helps To Make It Less Bare And Boring When All The Christmas Decor Comes Down

Decorating For Valentine's Day Always Helps To Make It Less Bare And Boring When All The Christmas Decor Comes Down

cottageonwynn , cottageonwynn Report

#21

Happy Love Day Everyone! Here's My This Year's Valentine's Day Decorations

Happy Love Day Everyone! Here's My This Year's Valentine's Day Decorations

seasonalcottagehome Report

“In fact, behavioral scientists often use the term 'costly signaling' for such acts. Conspicuous giving seems to be much more about telling the world about oneself rather than solidifying a bond or showing a partner or friend that you really care," Dr. Geher told us.

"This is partly why my amazing wife might not find an Audi with a bow on the driveway this Valentine’s Day (but, of course, anything’s possible!)."

#22

Valentine's Decor

Valentine's Decor

home_n_tidy_with_heidi_ Report

#23

Such A Cute Valentine's Mantel

Such A Cute Valentine's Mantel

trendytreesanddecorations Report

#24

Happy Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day

113memorylane Report

According to the psychology professor, love and trust are two of the foundational elements of healthy relationships. “That said, creativity, often accompanied by humor, is a major player when it comes to all stages of intimate relationships—from initial attraction all the way to maintaining a truly loving relationship," Dr. Geher said.

The professor pointed out that creative activities, when done together, can be very powerful. This can be anything that both partners enjoy doing, from writing songs together to collaborating on paintings!
#25

Celebrating Valentine's Day At Home

Celebrating Valentine's Day At Home

s.b.y._creative_living Report

#26

I Decorated This Room For Valentine's Day

I Decorated This Room For Valentine's Day

theoldhouseonmain Report

#27

I'm So Obsessed With All The Cute Teddy Bear Valentine's Day Decorations This Year

I'm So Obsessed With All The Cute Teddy Bear Valentine's Day Decorations This Year

mrsaguon Report

"We tend to like creative and funny people. And creating with one’s partner is a wonderful way to maintain a loving bond," he said.

"Without creativity and humor, I suppose a relationship might not necessarily fail, but, on the flip side, the most loving of relationships often include healthy doses of creativity and humor. My wife Shannon and I make a point to create art—in some form or another—together every single day—and I have to say that I wouldn’t trade that part of our relationship for anything," Dr. Geher told Bored Panda.
#28

Wishing You All The Love This Week And Every Week. You've Got A Friend In Me

Wishing You All The Love This Week And Every Week. You've Got A Friend In Me

happiestohana Report

#29

My Kitchen Decor For Valentine's. I Love It So Much

My Kitchen Decor For Valentine's. I Love It So Much

tylacoch.home Report

#30

Looking Forward For This Galentine's Party. Love The Decor

Looking Forward For This Galentine's Party. Love The Decor

laurenjparry Report

How are you celebrating Valentine's Day this year, Pandas? What surprises do you have planned for your loved ones? Tell us all about it in the comments! In the meantime, for some more February 14 deco inspo, check out Bored Panda's earlier post.
#31

My Valentine's Living Room

My Valentine's Living Room

corbelcottage Report

#32

Slowly Finishing Decorating A Playroom. Loving How It Looks So Far

Slowly Finishing Decorating A Playroom. Loving How It Looks So Far

magic4cora Report

#33

“So This Is Love, So This Is What Makes Life Divine”. Tomorrow Is The Day Of Love And I Wanted To Share My Disney/Valentine Mantel And Tree

“So This Is Love, So This Is What Makes Life Divine”. Tomorrow Is The Day Of Love And I Wanted To Share My Disney/Valentine Mantel And Tree

the_huntysaurus Report

#34

Loving My Valentine's Vanity Decor

Loving My Valentine's Vanity Decor

justsimply_fatima Report

#35

Love Tree

Love Tree

mrsaguon Report

#36

Counting Down To The Big Day

Counting Down To The Big Day

reddit.com Report

#37

My Valentine's Table

My Valentine's Table

addictedtochina Report

#38

Are You Team Neutral Or Team Red For Valentine's Day?

Are You Team Neutral Or Team Red For Valentine's Day?

birchlanebyjennifer Report

#39

When Styling For Valentine’s Day, A Little Love Can Go A Long Way

When Styling For Valentine’s Day, A Little Love Can Go A Long Way

cozycrazing Report

#40

I Carved Some Valentine’s Gnomes. The Colors Are Inspired By Those Little Candy Hearts From My Youth

I Carved Some Valentine’s Gnomes. The Colors Are Inspired By Those Little Candy Hearts From My Youth

VyWhittler Report

#41

Valentine's Bucket List. The Countdown Is On For February

Valentine's Bucket List. The Countdown Is On For February

opalplusolive Report

#42

I Decorated My Kid's Room For Valentine's Day

I Decorated My Kid's Room For Valentine's Day

opalplusolive Report

#43

My Valentine's Mantel

My Valentine's Mantel

lilbitof_berti Report

#44

I'm Really Happy With The Valentine's Wreath I Just Finished

I'm Really Happy With The Valentine's Wreath I Just Finished

Heatmiser1256 Report

#45

Valentine's Dining Table Inspiration

Valentine's Dining Table Inspiration

roseartanddecor Report

#46

Love Is Sweet And Pink This Valentine's Day

Love Is Sweet And Pink This Valentine's Day

babamwreaths Report

#47

The Front Door This Year Is All About Hearts

The Front Door This Year Is All About Hearts

babamwreaths Report

#48

I've Never Decorated For Valentine's Day Before. I Don't Even Like Valentine's Day. But My Christmas Decorations Brought Me So Much Joy, So I Decided To Go For It

I've Never Decorated For Valentine's Day Before. I Don't Even Like Valentine's Day. But My Christmas Decorations Brought Me So Much Joy, So I Decided To Go For It

shelovesteacherhumor Report

#49

Valentine's Cuteness

Valentine's Cuteness

themindsetmumma Report

#50

Stay Warm Friends

Stay Warm Friends

home_by_flareonesix Report

#51

For Now This Is Our Favorite Spot In The House

For Now This Is Our Favorite Spot In The House

oaktreehome Report

#52

A Still Shot Of Cupid’s Favorite Books. My Son’s Favorite Book Is Hug Machine, Which We Read On Repeat Even When It’s Not On The Theme

A Still Shot Of Cupid’s Favorite Books. My Son’s Favorite Book Is Hug Machine, Which We Read On Repeat Even When It’s Not On The Theme

Also, I knew I loved the envelope garland when I bought it but it’s even more of a favorite on the bookshelves! You can slide the envelopes on the string to make it as long or short as you want, which makes it easy to gather them on the edges so they look like piles of love!

kelleydigioia Report

#53

I’m Sharing My Living Room Shelves That I Decorated For Valentine's Day

I’m Sharing My Living Room Shelves That I Decorated For Valentine's Day

perkinspartyof5 Report

#54

Stripes, Prints, Checks, And Plates That Look Like Lace

Stripes, Prints, Checks, And Plates That Look Like Lace

suzannezinggstyle Report

#55

Love Bugs Made With Cardboard, Packaging Mesh, Pipe Cleaners, Buttons, And Googly Eyes

Love Bugs Made With Cardboard, Packaging Mesh, Pipe Cleaners, Buttons, And Googly Eyes

artandcraftmom Report

#56

Happy Valentine’s Day From Christopher

Happy Valentine’s Day From Christopher

Gina__Colada Report

#57

My Valentine's Day Decor

My Valentine's Day Decor

blissfulhomedecor Report

#58

I Won't Be Putting The Valentine's Decor Away Anytime Soon Because Love Month Is The Best

I Won't Be Putting The Valentine's Decor Away Anytime Soon Because Love Month Is The Best

___theamandashow Report

#59

This Is One Of My Valentine's Table Designs. Hope It Gives You Some Ideas For Your Future Tablescape Designs

This Is One Of My Valentine's Table Designs. Hope It Gives You Some Ideas For Your Future Tablescape Designs

decoratordiva1 Report

#60

Disco Heart Candlesticks Are Looking Lovely In My Dining Room

Disco Heart Candlesticks Are Looking Lovely In My Dining Room

lalasaks Report

#61

My Valentine's Day Tree. I Think It's One Of My Best

My Valentine's Day Tree. I Think It's One Of My Best

blessednesting Report

#62

I Flipped The Script And Made Valentine's Dinner For My Husband This Year

I Flipped The Script And Made Valentine's Dinner For My Husband This Year

Next-Trust-9390 Report

#63

I'm Getting Ready For Galentine's Day At Home. Beauty Talk And Girl Cuddles

I'm Getting Ready For Galentine's Day At Home. Beauty Talk And Girl Cuddles

mliandrea Report

#64

I'm Sending Valentine's Vibes Your Way. Let's All Spread The Love This Week

I'm Sending Valentine's Vibes Your Way. Let's All Spread The Love This Week

dumpsterdiverdana Report

#65

My Porch Transitioned Nicely From A Pink Christmas Right Into Valentine's

My Porch Transitioned Nicely From A Pink Christmas Right Into Valentine's

sami_riccioli Report

#66

Setting Up Seasonal Decorations Earlier Than Normal Allows You To Enjoy It For So Much Longer

Setting Up Seasonal Decorations Earlier Than Normal Allows You To Enjoy It For So Much Longer

decoratordiva1 Report

#67

It's Officially The Week Of Valentine's Day

It's Officially The Week Of Valentine's Day

fancythingsblog Report

#68

Will You Be My Valentine?

Will You Be My Valentine?

marenbaxter Report

#69

My Mom's At It Again. Here Is Her Valentine's Day Display. She Has Been An Avid Thrifter My Whole Life And Loves To Collect

My Mom's At It Again. Here Is Her Valentine's Day Display. She Has Been An Avid Thrifter My Whole Life And Loves To Collect

kendrazabrina Report

#70

Shelves, Decor, Books And More. That’s What Our Valentine’s Day Inspiration Is Made Of

Shelves, Decor, Books And More. That’s What Our Valentine’s Day Inspiration Is Made Of

magic4cora Report

#71

Decorating For Valentine’s Day

Decorating For Valentine’s Day

nileskaye Report

#72

Happy Valentine’s Day! May Your Day Be As Sweet As Your Favorite Candy

Happy Valentine’s Day! May Your Day Be As Sweet As Your Favorite Candy

jlovingandliving Report

#73

Sharing Some Stills Of My Valentine's DIY Centerpiece

Sharing Some Stills Of My Valentine's DIY Centerpiece

our.cozy.little.home Report

#74

Valentine's Decor

Valentine's Decor

thehalseyhomestead Report

#75

Handmade Hearts Made From Old Quilts For Valentine's Day. You Can Hang Them As A Garland

Handmade Hearts Made From Old Quilts For Valentine's Day. You Can Hang Them As A Garland

thehalseyhomestead Report

#76

Love Our "Forever And Always" Sign In This Space

Love Our "Forever And Always" Sign In This Space

opalplusolive Report

#77

Happy Saint Valentine's Day

Happy Saint Valentine's Day

decor_home_by_xiomy Report

#78

Starting To Slowly Decorate For Valentine's Day

Starting To Slowly Decorate For Valentine's Day

grimgrinninggoodies Report

#79

My Cozy And Lovely Living Room Is Ready For Heart Day

My Cozy And Lovely Living Room Is Ready For Heart Day

courtneyfitzp01 Report

#80

I Decorated The Guest Room For Valentine's Day. It's Always Fun Changing The Rooms Up

I Decorated The Guest Room For Valentine's Day. It's Always Fun Changing The Rooms Up

glendashulleetastudio Report

#81

Happy Heart Day

Happy Heart Day

suzannezinggstyle Report

#82

My Coffee Bar Was Inspired By Paris, The City Of Love

My Coffee Bar Was Inspired By Paris, The City Of Love

roseartanddecor Report

#83

Happy Valentine's

Happy Valentine's

pink_rose_home Report

#84

Just In Time To Enjoy These Decorations

Just In Time To Enjoy These Decorations

cherishedvintage Report

#85

Valentine's At Night-Time

Valentine's At Night-Time

anne_marie_cahill Report

#86

I'm Sharing My Valentine's Day Mantel With You All Tonight. Nothing Better Than Lots Of Milk Glasses With Some Plaids And Candles

I'm Sharing My Valentine's Day Mantel With You All Tonight. Nothing Better Than Lots Of Milk Glasses With Some Plaids And Candles

bostonroadjunk Report

#87

Love Is In The Air. I've Been Patiently Waiting To Put Up My Valentine's Day Decorations. January Just Seemed Too Early, But I'm All In For February

Love Is In The Air. I've Been Patiently Waiting To Put Up My Valentine's Day Decorations. January Just Seemed Too Early, But I'm All In For February

angiecnorris Report

#88

Every Girl Deserves Flowers And Strawberries For Valentine's Day

Every Girl Deserves Flowers And Strawberries For Valentine's Day

dumpsterdiverdana Report

#89

A Little Valentine's Day Inspiration For Tonight

A Little Valentine's Day Inspiration For Tonight

fidlinaroundhome Report

#90

One Of The Views Of My Valentine's Kitchen For This Year

One Of The Views Of My Valentine's Kitchen For This Year

dawnsdiary Report

#91

I Hope You're Inspired To Put Out A Few Valentine Touches

I Hope You're Inspired To Put Out A Few Valentine Touches

windowboxcottage Report

#92

View Of Our Cute Dining Room

View Of Our Cute Dining Room

magentamodern Report

#93

Romantic Big Heart On My Work Table Today

Romantic Big Heart On My Work Table Today

helen.philipps Report

#94

This Will Be The Perfect Monitor Cover For Valentine's Day

This Will Be The Perfect Monitor Cover For Valentine's Day

zeriano Report

#95

Valentine’s Day Hutch

Valentine’s Day Hutch

thevettelfarm Report

#96

There’s Nothing Like A Little Last-Minute Decorating. With Three Days To Spare, I Finished My Mantel

There’s Nothing Like A Little Last-Minute Decorating. With Three Days To Spare, I Finished My Mantel

birchlanebyjennifer Report

#97

DIY Valentine's Toile Hearts. Easy And So Pretty

DIY Valentine's Toile Hearts. Easy And So Pretty

thecraftessa Report

#98

Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day

amandamhamman Report

#99

We Decorated Our Farmhouse With A Full Valentine's Day Tablescape And Some Of Our Favorite Patterns

We Decorated Our Farmhouse With A Full Valentine's Day Tablescape And Some Of Our Favorite Patterns

mackenziechilds Report

#100

I Love Christmas, But There's Something About Valentine's Day Decorations And The Colors

I Love Christmas, But There's Something About Valentine's Day Decorations And The Colors

corrie9 Report

#101

Transformed My Tree Into Valentine Tree

Transformed My Tree Into Valentine Tree

BananazHead8542 Report

#102

My Front Porch Is Feeling A Little Love

My Front Porch Is Feeling A Little Love

eulaneutralstyle Report

#103

Valentine's Day Mantel

Valentine's Day Mantel

farmheartincity Report

#104

First Ever Valentine’s Day-Themed Tree

First Ever Valentine’s Day-Themed Tree

loloalu Report

#105

Dollar Tree DIY. Valentine’s Vintage Hearts

Dollar Tree DIY. Valentine’s Vintage Hearts

thecraftessa Report

#106

Have You Ever Tried My Faux Latch Hook Technique?

Have You Ever Tried My Faux Latch Hook Technique?

kailochic Report

#107

I Created This Design From Beginning To End In My Holiday Decorating School. Many Of These Handmade Products Were From My Students

I Created This Design From Beginning To End In My Holiday Decorating School. Many Of These Handmade Products Were From My Students

wreathsbywaldo Report

#108

Sprinkling A Little Valentine's Decor In The Kitchen Today

Sprinkling A Little Valentine's Decor In The Kitchen Today

hellosweethome Report

#109

My Home All Decorated For Love Day. I Just Started Doing A Valentine's Tree Last Year, And I'm So Glad I Did

My Home All Decorated For Love Day. I Just Started Doing A Valentine's Tree Last Year, And I'm So Glad I Did

cherish.larsen Report

#110

I Decorated For Valentine's Day With Pops Of Pink And Red

I Decorated For Valentine's Day With Pops Of Pink And Red

corbelcottage Report

#111

Passing The Mantel. It’s Certainly A Lot More Festive Than It’s Looked In A While

Passing The Mantel. It’s Certainly A Lot More Festive Than It’s Looked In A While

rosieloveswilki Report

#112

Subtle Valentine's Day Decor. Dark Reds And Neutrals

Subtle Valentine's Day Decor. Dark Reds And Neutrals

myweatheredhome Report

#113

My Valentine's Mantel. I Really Love The Way It Turned Out

My Valentine's Mantel. I Really Love The Way It Turned Out

eulaneutralstyle Report

#114

Front Porch Is Feeling The Love

Front Porch Is Feeling The Love

erin_sunnysideup Report

