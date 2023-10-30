But arguably the biggest contributors to the haunting atmosphere are the costumes. They allow us to step into the shoes of our favorite characters and make the experience even more worthwhile. So, continuing the tradition we set in 2021 and 2022 , Bored Panda wants to give a shout-out to those who take it seriously and present the best Halloween costumes for kids.

Halloween with its mystical ambiance builds a lot of lasting childhood memories. Sometimes just hearing the name of this spooky holiday in passing will bring up the image of a flickering jack-o'-lantern or the sound of autumn leaves crunching under your feet as you roam through the neighborhood with friends.

#7 For Clarity, I Added LEDs To A Costume You Can Get Online. I Didn't Make This From Scratch

#11 She's Been Growing Out Her Hair For Nearly Two Years With The Express Purpose Of Being Dumbledore For Halloween. She's Five

#15 My Daughter Wanted To Be Astrid From How To Train Your Dragon This Year For Halloween. It Took Me A Month, But I Did It

#34 La Llorona Ghost Costume. If She Sees You, She Won't Know If It's You Or Her Own Child, And You Will Never Be Seen Again

#38 I Decide To Dress My Son As A Clown For This Year's Halloween. I Made A DIY Ruffle Collar And A Cardboard Cone With Pom-Poms. Everything Was Done On Last Minute

#39 For Halloween My Daughter Insisted On Dressing Up As Her Dungeons And Dragons Character, Ashera - The Moon Elf Druid

#45 My 5-Year-Old Wanted Nothing More Than To Be Flo For Halloween. My Wife Put This Together For Her

#47 My Son Asked To Be Hellboy For Halloween. Utter Fun To Put It Together With My Wife And Mother-In-Law

#48 My 8-Year-Old Wanted To Be Reaper For Halloween, So I Made Him His First Cosplay. First Cosplay I Have Ever Made, And Now I'm Hooked

#54 My Son Wanted To Be Chaos Double Agent For Halloween. The Mask Took Me A Long Time To Make But He Absolutely Loved It

#65 I Imagine This Kid Going To Each House Asking For A Specific Candy, Then Passing Out On The Steps When They Don't Have It

#67 My Son Dressed Up As Link From Zelda For Halloween. Shout Out To My Husband For The Handmade Shield

#68 Wilbur. My Son Loves The Dodos So We Knew What He Had To Be For Halloween

#72 This Is The Halloween Costume I Made For My Son. His School Didn't Allow Weapon Accessories, So I Created A Lumafly Lantern Instead. The Whole Project Took Over 20 Hours Of Work

#74 My Daughter Wanted To Be A Lizalfos For Halloween. I Spent Every Free Moment I Had In October Making Her Costume