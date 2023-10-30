ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween with its mystical ambiance builds a lot of lasting childhood memories. Sometimes just hearing the name of this spooky holiday in passing will bring up the image of a flickering jack-o'-lantern or the sound of autumn leaves crunching under your feet as you roam through the neighborhood with friends.

But arguably the biggest contributors to the haunting atmosphere are the costumes. They allow us to step into the shoes of our favorite characters and make the experience even more worthwhile. So, continuing the tradition we set in 2021 and 2022, Bored Panda wants to give a shout-out to those who take it seriously and present the best Halloween costumes for kids.

#1

My Daughter Wanted To Be A Snail For Halloween

keely_bee Report

#2

Happy Halloween From The Queen

beta_bunny Report

#3

"There's A Storm Front Blowing In" Halloween Costume

Call-Me-Risley Report

#4

Brilliant

eellierobertson Report

#5

My Daughter Wanted To Be A Sheepdog For Halloween

JustBeSimple Report

#6

Our Daughter's Costume Is Perfect For The Covid-19 Era

mhall_viola Report

#7

For Clarity, I Added LEDs To A Costume You Can Get Online. I Didn't Make This From Scratch

GraellsiaMoon Report

#8

I Crocheted My Daughter Her First Halloween Costume. I Present You A Baby Gnome

eatwellsleepwell Report

#9

The Cutest Turtle I Ever Seen

jesstaratrout Report

#10

My Nephews Dressed As Yoda And Luke For Halloween

jlorren Report

#11

She's Been Growing Out Her Hair For Nearly Two Years With The Express Purpose Of Being Dumbledore For Halloween. She's Five

jackthlion Report

#12

DIY "Mega Man" Halloween Costume

geeksmithing Report

#13

I Finished My Son's Mike Wazowski Costume

allymarin Report

#14

Halloween With Matryoshka Dolls

chiyo0520 Report

#15

My Daughter Wanted To Be Astrid From How To Train Your Dragon This Year For Halloween. It Took Me A Month, But I Did It

skyguythe1 Report

#16

This Incredible Halloween Baby Costume

muxi_0729 Report

#17

My Wife Made Our Son A Baby Groot Costume For This Halloween

S7ar-lord Report

#18

The Headless Waiter Costume That I Made For My Son

motherofgrom Report

#19

Homemade Piranha Plant Costume

LJboogie_ Report

#20

My Son's Dr. Octopus Costume Created By My Wife

billygrumples Report

#21

My Son's Luigi Halloween Costume

VanDad86 Report

#22

I Made An Alien Abduction Costume For My Son

motherofgrom Report

#23

My Super Simple Costume Idea For Halloween

lapequepelirroja Report

#24

Halloween With Cherry Twins

#25

Halloween In The Police Cruiser

stefaanvd Report

#26

My Twin Daughter's Halloween Costumes Paying Homage To The 90s Classic "Clueless"

USCplaya Report

#27

My Son Dressed As The Pillsbury Doughboy For Halloween, And The Pictures Makes Me Smile

thejudeking Report

#28

My Son's Halloween Costume This Year

Britt_Good Report

#29

A Little Burrito

therealjaydior Report

#30

My Little Dude Seems Ready To Be Shot Into Space For Halloween

chrisreevesfunrun Report

#31

My Daughter Chose To Wear This Halloween Costume During Her Gymnastics Practice

Dalo600 Report

#32

Our Son's Halloween Costume That We Made For Him

Kryzilla Report

#33

What Time Is It? Halloween Time

MatthewTheRaven Report

#34

La Llorona Ghost Costume. If She Sees You, She Won't Know If It's You Or Her Own Child, And You Will Never Be Seen Again

Puzzleheaded_Lab_999 Report

#35

My Son Asked To Be Bulbasaur For Halloween

nmakinson Report

#36

We Are Ready For The School's Halloween Party

W00dzy87 Report

#37

My Son Is Skull Kid From Majora's Mask For Halloween

Ambiversion Report

#38

I Decide To Dress My Son As A Clown For This Year's Halloween. I Made A DIY Ruffle Collar And A Cardboard Cone With Pom-Poms. Everything Was Done On Last Minute

melli_voo Report

#39

For Halloween My Daughter Insisted On Dressing Up As Her Dungeons And Dragons Character, Ashera - The Moon Elf Druid

Skywolf111 Report

#40

My Wife Went With A Local Theme For Our Son's Halloween Costume This Year

astro_g_dogg Report

#41

Boss Baby

_SocSpecialist_ Report

#42

My 6-Year-Old Nephew Wanted To Be The Mario Piranha Plant For Halloween

mokmusic Report

#43

My Daughter Dressed Up As Genji From Overwatch For Halloween

twosixdomo Report

#44

My 8-Year-Old Son's Halloween Costume

schroncc Report

#45

My 5-Year-Old Wanted Nothing More Than To Be Flo For Halloween. My Wife Put This Together For Her

Awkw0rds Report

#46

Happy Halloween From Buzz Lightyear

jesstaratrout Report

#47

My Son Asked To Be Hellboy For Halloween. Utter Fun To Put It Together With My Wife And Mother-In-Law

laney_brandon Report

#48

My 8-Year-Old Wanted To Be Reaper For Halloween, So I Made Him His First Cosplay. First Cosplay I Have Ever Made, And Now I'm Hooked

Diarrhea_Dispenser Report

#49

My Kid Wanted To Be Bluey From Wackadoo For Halloween

ScreenLantern Report

#50

Hocus Pocus-Inspired Costume For Halloween

catcatcatcatcatcatz Report

#51

My 7-Year-Old Son's Little Nightmares Janitor Costume

Halloween-Mama Report

#52

My 8-Year-Old Son As A Stanley Ipkiss From The Mask At His School's Halloween Contest

Ducky3313 Report

#53

This Handmade Oogie Boogie Costume

SaraWiIlia Report

#54

My Son Wanted To Be Chaos Double Agent For Halloween. The Mask Took Me A Long Time To Make But He Absolutely Loved It

cocolynel Report

#55

My Son's Necromancer Costume

Halloween-Mama Report

#56

My Son Wanted To Be His Dragonborn Character For Halloween

Apprehensive-Mood-69 Report

#57

Aloy Halloween Costume For My Daughter. Plus Bonus Bender For My Youngest

savor Report

#58

My 6-Year-Old Wanted To Be A Evoker For Halloween, So We Made It Happen

bigblue_inabox Report

#59

My Nephew's Halloween Costume. Guess Who He Is

M1nn3sOtaMan Report

#60

Happy Halloween

_loana_ Report

#61

My 11-Year-Old Cousin's The Dude Costume From The Big Lebowski

ElderCunningham Report

#62

Happy Halloween. Here's Our Spaghetti And Meatballs. All Credit For The Costume Goes To His Momma

StackinBodies89 Report

#63

Our Halloween Costume Pic

sweaterbuckets Report

#64

That Is So Great, But How Does She Carry Her Treat Bag?

abrugby6688 Report

#65

I Imagine This Kid Going To Each House Asking For A Specific Candy, Then Passing Out On The Steps When They Don't Have It

brianjayjones Report

#66

My Wife Made My Son's Awesome Halloween Costume

AndyistheMan Report

#67

My Son Dressed Up As Link From Zelda For Halloween. Shout Out To My Husband For The Handmade Shield

ThePizzaSnob Report

#68

Wilbur. My Son Loves The Dodos So We Knew What He Had To Be For Halloween

Alarmed-Energy2003 Report

#69

Our Son Chose The Theme. All Costumes Handmade By Me

MotherofDragons19 Report

#70

My Son's Star Wars-Inspired Halloween Costume For This Year

Huckleberry2604 Report

#71

My Son's Green Costume For Halloween

KatyBeetus Report

#72

This Is The Halloween Costume I Made For My Son. His School Didn't Allow Weapon Accessories, So I Created A Lumafly Lantern Instead. The Whole Project Took Over 20 Hours Of Work

acozypumpkin Report

#73

My 9-Year-Old Daughter Wanted To Be Hornet For This Halloween

Lawrence_Guszkowski Report

#74

My Daughter Wanted To Be A Lizalfos For Halloween. I Spent Every Free Moment I Had In October Making Her Costume

SpacedOutTrashPanda Report

#75

Homemade Huntress Costume For Daughter's Halloween

