If it were up to kids, every day would be Halloween. Just think about it: they are encouraged to go from door to door and ask for candy, they are allowed to eat buckets of it (and even if not, they can still hide their stash), they can dress up as the craziest things and be applauded for it.

Speaking of the latter, if you want to see real Halloween action, you gotta look at kids making their costumes, because oh em gee, these little daredevils are competitive (just like their parents!).

So just in time for the spooky night of 2022, Bored Panda wrapped up some of the most entertaining, creative and hands-down jaw-dropping kids' Halloween costumes below. Scroll down, upvote your favorite ones and let the inspiration in!