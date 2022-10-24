136 Kids Who Took Their Halloween Costumes Very Seriously And Came Up With Incredible Results
If it were up to kids, every day would be Halloween. Just think about it: they are encouraged to go from door to door and ask for candy, they are allowed to eat buckets of it (and even if not, they can still hide their stash), they can dress up as the craziest things and be applauded for it.
Speaking of the latter, if you want to see real Halloween action, you gotta look at kids making their costumes, because oh em gee, these little daredevils are competitive (just like their parents!).
So just in time for the spooky night of 2022, Bored Panda wrapped up some of the most entertaining, creative and hands-down jaw-dropping kids' Halloween costumes below. Scroll down, upvote your favorite ones and let the inspiration in!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Son Decided To Rick Roll The School For Halloween
My Son's Halloween Costume, He Worked Hard, Show Him Some Love
Me And My Kid Dressed Up For Starfleet Command
My Daughter Wanted To Be A Hornet For Halloween. Here's The Costume We Made For Her
Couldn't Resist Dressing Up Our Two-Year-Old Triplets As Hobbits For Halloween (Girl, Boy, Boy)
She Wanted To Become Her Meemaw For Halloween
My Son’s Doc Ock Costume For Halloween
First Halloween. Wife Made The Costumes
6 Cans Of Spray Paint Later And My Son Looks Just Like A Plastic Green Army Man
Son Wanted To Be Aang For Halloween. Nailed It
My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween
Worked On My Stepson’s Scorpion Costume For A Month. Happy Halloween
My Daughter Said She Wanted To Be A Sandwich For Halloween So My Husband Made This Costume For Her
My 8-Year-Old Asked To Be An Anglerfish For Halloween But Only If I Could Make It Light Up
Me And My Kid, Halloween 2021
My Grandson's Halloween Costume From Last Year
My Wife And Kids' Halloween Costumes
As Long As They Are Under My Roof, I Will Continue To Hand Make My Kids' Costumes
Not Sure If It Was A Wednesday Or A Friday But My Kids Seriously Rocked These Costumes
My Son Is Ready For Halloween
My Daughter Feeding Mac N' Cheese To Her Cousin On Halloween
Daughter's Halloween Costume: Plague Doctor
My Daughter's Halloween Costume This Year. Her Fascination With Post Apocalypse/Dystopian Future Never Ceases To Amaze Me
My 4-Year-Old Chose Her Costume. I Broke Out The Sewing Machine. That’s My Girl
My Wife Did An Awesome Job With My Little Dude's Halloween Costume This Year
Halloween Costume 2021
Just missing some tennis balls on the bottom of the walker. So cute!