If it were up to kids, every day would be Halloween. Just think about it: they are encouraged to go from door to door and ask for candy, they are allowed to eat buckets of it (and even if not, they can still hide their stash), they can dress up as the craziest things and be applauded for it.

Speaking of the latter, if you want to see real Halloween action, you gotta look at kids making their costumes, because oh em gee, these little daredevils are competitive (just like their parents!).

So just in time for the spooky night of 2022, Bored Panda wrapped up some of the most entertaining, creative and hands-down jaw-dropping kids' Halloween costumes below. Scroll down, upvote your favorite ones and let the inspiration in!

#1

My Son Decided To Rick Roll The School For Halloween

My Son Decided To Rick Roll The School For Halloween

#2

My Son's Halloween Costume, He Worked Hard, Show Him Some Love

My Son's Halloween Costume, He Worked Hard, Show Him Some Love

Serial pacifist
Super cool

#3

Me And My Kid Dressed Up For Starfleet Command

Me And My Kid Dressed Up For Starfleet Command

Tamra
That's adorable.

#4

My Daughter Wanted To Be A Hornet For Halloween. Here's The Costume We Made For Her

My Daughter Wanted To Be A Hornet For Halloween. Here's The Costume We Made For Her

#5

Couldn't Resist Dressing Up Our Two-Year-Old Triplets As Hobbits For Halloween (Girl, Boy, Boy)

Couldn't Resist Dressing Up Our Two-Year-Old Triplets As Hobbits For Halloween (Girl, Boy, Boy)

Amanda Rose
This is freaking adorable!

#6

She Wanted To Become Her Meemaw For Halloween

She Wanted To Become Her Meemaw For Halloween

Edda Kamphues
That's me on an ordinary day.

#7

My Son’s Doc Ock Costume For Halloween

My Son’s Doc Ock Costume For Halloween

Serial pacifist
What a cute little villain!

#8

First Halloween. Wife Made The Costumes

First Halloween. Wife Made The Costumes

Serial pacifist
To the potty and beyond!

#9

6 Cans Of Spray Paint Later And My Son Looks Just Like A Plastic Green Army Man

6 Cans Of Spray Paint Later And My Son Looks Just Like A Plastic Green Army Man

Serial pacifist
Are the shoes glued to the base?

#10

Son Wanted To Be Aang For Halloween. Nailed It

Son Wanted To Be Aang For Halloween. Nailed It

#11

My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween

My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween

Serial pacifist
This is hilarious.

#12

Worked On My Stepson’s Scorpion Costume For A Month. Happy Halloween

Worked On My Stepson’s Scorpion Costume For A Month. Happy Halloween

#13

My Daughter Said She Wanted To Be A Sandwich For Halloween So My Husband Made This Costume For Her

My Daughter Said She Wanted To Be A Sandwich For Halloween So My Husband Made This Costume For Her

#14

My 8-Year-Old Asked To Be An Anglerfish For Halloween But Only If I Could Make It Light Up

My 8-Year-Old Asked To Be An Anglerfish For Halloween But Only If I Could Make It Light Up

#15

Me And My Kid, Halloween 2021

Me And My Kid, Halloween 2021

#16

My Grandson's Halloween Costume From Last Year

My Grandson's Halloween Costume From Last Year

#17

My Wife And Kids' Halloween Costumes

My Wife And Kids' Halloween Costumes

#18

As Long As They Are Under My Roof, I Will Continue To Hand Make My Kids' Costumes

As Long As They Are Under My Roof, I Will Continue To Hand Make My Kids' Costumes

#19

Not Sure If It Was A Wednesday Or A Friday But My Kids Seriously Rocked These Costumes

Not Sure If It Was A Wednesday Or A Friday But My Kids Seriously Rocked These Costumes

#20

My Son Is Ready For Halloween

My Son Is Ready For Halloween

#21

My Daughter Feeding Mac N' Cheese To Her Cousin On Halloween

My Daughter Feeding Mac N' Cheese To Her Cousin On Halloween

#22

Daughter's Halloween Costume: Plague Doctor

Daughter's Halloween Costume: Plague Doctor

#23

My Daughter's Halloween Costume This Year. Her Fascination With Post Apocalypse/Dystopian Future Never Ceases To Amaze Me

My Daughter's Halloween Costume This Year. Her Fascination With Post Apocalypse/Dystopian Future Never Ceases To Amaze Me

Serial pacifist
Just preparing for the new normal.

#24

My 4-Year-Old Chose Her Costume. I Broke Out The Sewing Machine. That’s My Girl

My 4-Year-Old Chose Her Costume. I Broke Out The Sewing Machine. That’s My Girl

#25

My Wife Did An Awesome Job With My Little Dude's Halloween Costume This Year

My Wife Did An Awesome Job With My Little Dude's Halloween Costume This Year

#26

Halloween Costume 2021

Halloween Costume 2021

Amanda Rose
Just missing some tennis balls on the bottom of the walker. So cute!

#27

Favorite Costumes

Favorite Costumes

#28

Bob Ross Zombie Hunter

Bob Ross Zombie Hunter

Jan Rosier
hilarious !

#29

My 7-Year-Old Werewolf Son All DIY

My 7-Year-Old Werewolf Son All DIY

#30

This Costume

This Costume

#31

3D Printed For My Daughter

3D Printed For My Daughter

#32

My 6-Year-Old Is So Stoked About Halloween. His Uncle Finally Found His Favorite Character Costume, We've Been Searching For Awhile

My 6-Year-Old Is So Stoked About Halloween. His Uncle Finally Found His Favorite Character Costume, We've Been Searching For Awhile

#33

My Son As Billy Last Year And Pennywise This Year, Both Costumes And Makeup Were All Done By My Wife

My Son As Billy Last Year And Pennywise This Year, Both Costumes And Makeup Were All Done By My Wife

#34

Incredible Homemade Eagle Costume

Incredible Homemade Eagle Costume

Sarah Turney
Fave

#35

For Parents Of Kids Who Want To Be Hobbits For The Halloween. Men’s Socks Over Crocs, Then Paint. If You Want To Get Fancy, You Can Glue A Sole On

For Parents Of Kids Who Want To Be Hobbits For The Halloween. Men’s Socks Over Crocs, Then Paint. If You Want To Get Fancy, You Can Glue A Sole On

#36

I Made Both The Cute Little Human And The Sandy Cheeks Costume

I Made Both The Cute Little Human And The Sandy Cheeks Costume

#37

Sticky Bandits

Sticky Bandits

#38

Still Love That I Dressed Up As A Gonk Droid For Halloween In Second Grade

Still Love That I Dressed Up As A Gonk Droid For Halloween In Second Grade

#39

Baby Dressed Up As A Sandwich For Halloween

Baby Dressed Up As A Sandwich For Halloween

#40

It's-A Me, And It's My First Halloween

It's-A Me, And It's My First Halloween

#41

My And My Kids' Halloween Costumes 10 Years Ago

My And My Kids' Halloween Costumes 10 Years Ago

#42

My Husband Made Our Son His First Halloween Costume

My Husband Made Our Son His First Halloween Costume

Serial pacifist
He is ready for a Red Bull soapbox race

#43

He’s “Sushi Good Boy” - Our Newborn Celebrating His First Halloween

He’s “Sushi Good Boy” - Our Newborn Celebrating His First Halloween

#44

My Kids Love Pokemon Go, So I Made Them Halloween Costumes

My Kids Love Pokemon Go, So I Made Them Halloween Costumes

#45

Family Costumes Are The Best

Family Costumes Are The Best

#46

My Son's Halloween Costume. Thought Maybe Some Of You All Would Like It

My Son's Halloween Costume. Thought Maybe Some Of You All Would Like It

#47

I Normally Don't Post Much Personal Stuff On Here, But I Had To Show Off The Helmets I Made For My Boys' Halloween This Year. Printed On My Trusty Ender 3s

I Normally Don't Post Much Personal Stuff On Here, But I Had To Show Off The Helmets I Made For My Boys' Halloween This Year. Printed On My Trusty Ender 3s

#48

I Can’t Ignore The Fact That My Children Are Born Into The World Where They Feel They Need To Dress Up For Every Season Or Holiday

I Can’t Ignore The Fact That My Children Are Born Into The World Where They Feel They Need To Dress Up For Every Season Or Holiday

#49

Everything About This Is Just Awesome. Best Halloween Costumes

Everything About This Is Just Awesome. Best Halloween Costumes

#50

Our Halloween Tradition Of Dad/Daughter Costumes

Our Halloween Tradition Of Dad/Daughter Costumes

#51

My Son And His Cousin In Their Homemade Mario And Luigi Outfits For Halloween

My Son And His Cousin In Their Homemade Mario And Luigi Outfits For Halloween

#52

Our Daughter Invented Sweeneywise For Her Halloween Costume This Year

Our Daughter Invented Sweeneywise For Her Halloween Costume This Year

#53

Happy Halloween - My 6-Year-Old Designed His Own Costume This Year

Happy Halloween - My 6-Year-Old Designed His Own Costume This Year

#54

My 3-Year-Old Couldn’t Decide On A Costume. She Went With “Flying Bunny Bear”

My 3-Year-Old Couldn’t Decide On A Costume. She Went With “Flying Bunny Bear”

#55

My Dog, Cousin It, And My Daughter, Wednesday Addams

My Dog, Cousin It, And My Daughter, Wednesday Addams

#56

Just Finished My Daughter's Costume! Not The Best Picture But I'm Too Excited Not To Share

Just Finished My Daughter's Costume! Not The Best Picture But I'm Too Excited Not To Share

#57

My Sister And I Went As Zuko And Azula For Halloween. Costumes Homemade By Our Mother

My Sister And I Went As Zuko And Azula For Halloween. Costumes Homemade By Our Mother

#58

My 2021 Post-Apocalyptic Halloween Costume I Made

My 2021 Post-Apocalyptic Halloween Costume I Made

#59

My Daughter Emily Was An Astronaut For Halloween This Year

My Daughter Emily Was An Astronaut For Halloween This Year

#60

I Sewed The Costume And A Friend Made The Mask. Skull Kid From Majora's Mask

I Sewed The Costume And A Friend Made The Mask. Skull Kid From Majora's Mask

#61

My Son’s Halloween Costume

My Son’s Halloween Costume

#62

My Daughters Both Wanted To Be Wednesday Adams For Halloween

My Daughters Both Wanted To Be Wednesday Adams For Halloween

Jan Rosier
Double scaryness

#63

My Daughter’s First Halloween Costume

My Daughter’s First Halloween Costume

#64

Neighbour’s Kid Totally Ran Halloween This Year

Neighbour’s Kid Totally Ran Halloween This Year

#65

It’s The Hard Knock Life For This Toddler. Happy Halloween From My Daughter

It’s The Hard Knock Life For This Toddler. Happy Halloween From My Daughter

#66

Halloween Homage To A Great Luc Beson Film. Leon, The Professional. Special Thanks To My Niece Popi

Halloween Homage To A Great Luc Beson Film. Leon, The Professional. Special Thanks To My Niece Popi

#67

My Wife, Son And I Made Homemade "Up" Costumes This Year

My Wife, Son And I Made Homemade "Up" Costumes This Year

#68

I Spotted This Family Today, It’s My Favorite Costume So Far

I Spotted This Family Today, It’s My Favorite Costume So Far

#69

Happy With How Our Cardboard Robot Costumes Worked Out, My Daughter And I

Happy With How Our Cardboard Robot Costumes Worked Out, My Daughter And I

#70

My Homemade UFO Alien Abduction Costume Tutorial

My Homemade UFO Alien Abduction Costume Tutorial

#71

Can’t Stop Laughing At My Nephew’s Costume - The Mask Makes Him Look Like A Sad Michael Myers

Can’t Stop Laughing At My Nephew’s Costume - The Mask Makes Him Look Like A Sad Michael Myers

#72

Halloween Costume Goals

Halloween Costume Goals

#73

What Better Costume To Fit My Nephew's Natural Coloring

What Better Costume To Fit My Nephew's Natural Coloring

#74

Just A Spooky Mom With Her Pinocchio And Slappy Having A Blast At The Boo Bash

Just A Spooky Mom With Her Pinocchio And Slappy Having A Blast At The Boo Bash

#75

Marilyn Monday. Everyone’s A Star And Deserves The Right To Twinkle

Marilyn Monday. Everyone’s A Star And Deserves The Right To Twinkle

#76

Happy Halloween From This Milk-Drunk Grandma

Happy Halloween From This Milk-Drunk Grandma

#77

My Pretty Girlies

My Pretty Girlies

#78

The Doc Is In

The Doc Is In

#79

My Son And I For Halloween. The Banana Gets Revenge

My Son And I For Halloween. The Banana Gets Revenge

#80

My Son Grew His Hair All Year To Get Dressed Up & Stay Home On Halloween Because He Got Covid

My Son Grew His Hair All Year To Get Dressed Up & Stay Home On Halloween Because He Got Covid

#81

My Daughter Mia For Her First Halloween As Mia Wallace

My Daughter Mia For Her First Halloween As Mia Wallace