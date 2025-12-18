After all, stories like the ones in today's list prove that sometimes the nearly impossible is very much possible - some people are lucky to meet famous folks. But sometimes, the interaction is so wild, you wonder - was it really luck?

We "mortals" are wired to like celebrities to a certain extent. That includes the desire to not only admire them through the screen, but also meet them in real life, too. And while that's a rather unlikely situation, you can never say never.

#1 Someone yelled my name while I was bowling (name was on the score screen) and messed up my game…it was Keanu Reeves. He was the coolest.

#2 My dad was an extra on top gun since they shot the movie on his military base, and said tom cruise wouldn’t even look at them meanwhile Val Kilmer shook everyone’s hand and thanked them for their service

#3 I was an extra in a movie that Jared Leto starred in. He was hitting on all the teenage extras. Male and female

When we think about celebrities, we usually imagine someone who’s “above” us, someone who transcends mortality and is borderline a God. Okay, that might be rather exaggerated – most of us recognize the fact that even if famous and successful, they’re still people. And I say most, because there are some folks who struggle with this idea, but more on that later. Their being human suggests that they still walk the same Earth as us, which means that there’s always a chance to run into them. Granted, a rather slim one – public figures tend to stick to certain places that guarantee them more privacy; that are more luxurious or something like that, depending on which famous person.

#4 This isn’t even juicy but funny. My parents saw Steven Tyler shopping at world of Disney and my mom went up and said “I LOVE YOU DUDE!!” And he said “HELL YEAH BABY!” Then did a high ten and literally bear hugged her 😫🥹

#5 My stepdad met drake at a gas station in Bradford Ontario-right off the highway(don’t ask me why drake was there) and my brother was sleeping in the car, he saw 6 big SUV’s and when he went inside he saw drake waiting at the register and my stepdad goes “drake! Omg ur drake!” And drake ignores him and when my stepdad kept saying “drake my sons in the car can I get a picture for him” He looked at him and said “nah that’s not me” and when my stepdad said “come on, ur drake yes u are” his security stepped in between them and they left after paying 😭 my stepdad then went back to the gas station and got the security camera footage of them😭 now drake is banned in our household and my stepdad tells my brother drake didn’t want to take a picture for you 🤣🤣

#6 I met 50 Cent on a flight I was working from NYC to BRU. He was sitting in business class but asked me for peanuts from economy class instead of the ‘fancy’ ones 😂

And still, some people luck out and meet a celebrity “in the wild.” Whether at some kind of restaurant, an active entertainment place like bowling, or just a gas station, you never know around which corner a celeb is waiting for you (there aren’t that many of those corners, but you get the gist). You also never know how that interaction is going to pan out – just because a celebrity is presenting themselves one way publicly, that doesn’t mean they are like that in real life. Even if they are, they still might be having an off day and just don’t act as well as they could.

#7 Met Barrack Obama at a golf club and he introduced himself and his wife like I wouldn’t know he was the president of America at the time lol

#8 I have no proof of this but I have absolutely no reason to lie about this… I am a retired directioner and was so obsessed with One Direction that I used to follow them from city to city. In 2016 they were in philly so me and my two friends who I met at one of their meet N greets stood outside their hotel for 10 hours. I saw a food truck parked in the parking garage of the hotel and was STARVING. It didn’t look busy so I walked up to it and heard a familiar voice behind me.. I turned around and saw Zayn Malik and Niall Horan in the car 2 feet away from me. I legit dropped my burrito and started walking towards the car they were in to ask if I could have a quick photo with them, They ROLLED UP THEIR WINDOW AND RAN OVER MY FOOT BREAKING TWO OF MY TOES. (And yes. I still went to their concert the next day)

#9 I told Jeff Goldblum to growl in my ear once and he did and then hugged me and whispered “you’re so fun”

On the other hand, other times, celebrities leave the best impressions on the “mortals” they meet. For examples of both cases, you can check out today’s list – it has more than enough stories to satisfy this itch. Well, for some people, simple stories online about meeting celebs aren’t enough to satisfy them – they need to experience it themselves. And I’m saying need, not want, because some people are very adamant about reaching this goal. Often enough, such cases turn toxic very easily, as such individuals lose sight of reality.

#10 My grandmother lived in the sticks — like middle of nowhere. For some unknown reason, Ethan Hawke got a cottage there (probably because no one cared he was a celebrity). My grandmother walked by his house everyday. One day, Ethan Hawke was carrying a case of beer home. She said, “That looks heavy!” And he says, “If you sat down and had one with me it’d be that much lighter!”

#11 I accidentally closed the elevator door on 50 cent and he was noticeably disappointed in me.

#12 I know a homeless old man in London always hanging around green park who is friends with Harry Styles, he regularly brings him clothes and food and chat about their lives, the guy has no idea who he is

They start imagining that celebrities own their time and interactions, because they have a special bond with them. Yes, we’re talking about parasocial relationships here, something that was named the Word of the Year for 2025 by Cambridge Dictionary. Usually, parasocial relationships are how celebrity stalkers are “born.” The phenomenon of obsessive stalker fans is so widespread that it transcends cultures. Here, in the K-pop industry, there is a specific term for it – “sasaeng” (사생), which refers to the fans who don’t feel any boundaries between themselves and their idolized K-pop idols.

#13 I met Bruce Willis the night of my bachelorette party. He gave me a kiss on the cheek and wished me a happy marriage.🥰

#14 I met Adam Sandler and Kevin James at the same time while they were in NH filming a movie. I passed them and said “oh, dang, it’s both of them” and I heard Kevin James laugh as they kept walking 💀

#15 Gerard Butler basically harassed the entire hotel for a week at a ranch I worked at. Him and his entourage (who all looked like they were straight out of Malibu's most wanted) were basically belligerent the entire time and he harassed a female staff member to the point management had to get involved. Was a bummer because I always thought he would be a great dude but oof, he was incredibly rude and a mess the entire time.

And so, both in Western and K-pop entertainment industries, celebrities try various tactics to save themselves from “fans” like that. Here, this summer, Taylor Swift filed a restraining order against a man who kept visiting her home and claiming he had a kid with her. Other famous folks go on social media to call out overstepping fans, as Chappell Roan has done, or just simply silently move away without those stalkers finding out. Either way, the fact that some treat celebs as non-humans, who don’t need privacy, rest, or anything else of that sort, still stands. And that’s pretty sad, isn’t it? Have you ever met a celebrity? Or maybe you know who did? Was it a simple run-in or a stalker situation? Please spare no details in the comments!

#16 Rihanna pulled the UNO reverse card- I chased her down at The Grove to ask her for autograph for my nephew visinting from Toronto and when she saw me, she said, “Wait a minute ! Aren’t you the girl from Snow Dogs??!like she was starstruck because apparently she watched that when she was a little girl.💀🥺

#17 Reese Witherspoon ordered a latte and wanted it withing 3 minutes. We brought one up to her as soon as we could and she said it was disgusting because it was cold. And then had us remake it and when it arrived she said we took too long and threw it away. 😂

#18 I had the back room a a restaurant in Hollywood reserved for a surprise party for my friend and Matty Healy and his gf took over the room before I could set up. They glared at us the entire time we were there even though technically they were crashing our party taking staged photos of themselves for about an hour. Horrible people.

#19 my mom was riding her bike in new orleans and fell and michael jackson saw her from his limo, got out and helped her up, then invited her and her siblings to the jackson 5 rehearsal and concert

#20 Robert Pattinson came into our spa with a fake name and then he forgot the exact fake name he gave.. I was like 🤨 and let him through lol

#21 My brother is a bellhop and got to meet Louis Tomlinson. Apparently Louis is actually bald and wears a toupee 😅

#22 My mom saw Brad Pitt trying to get a girls number at sandwich shop in Santa Barbara when he was with Jennifer Aniston

#23 While staying in LA with some friends they wanted to go to “Dylan’s house” and then go to karaoke…. It was DYLAN SPROUSE’S HOUSE. I sang karaoke with DYLAN AND BARBRA SPROUSE….best night of my life.

#24 My friend met Lindsay Lohan in London back in 2014 and asked for a picture. When they took it, Lindsay grabbed my friend’s Birkin and kept yelling that it was part of the deal—the bag in exchange for the photo

#25 I met Alfie Allen on a night out in LA and went home with him. Rest is history.

#26 I met Paris Hilton at work and she asked me to watch her Versace bags while she ran down the street to the Apple Store 😭 5 Versace bags full of stuff she let a random girl watch for her. She came back and we took pics and she was really

#27 I once met Lewis Capaldi in a Sainsbury's and I said very quietly next to him "are u Lewis Capaldi?" he went "yes, btw this cheese is 20% off" then walked away, I love that man sm😭

#28 I went to post Malones house for an afters… less than 20 people were there and we sat around him in a circle while he was singing sublime songs and playing the guitar. This was during the time he was recording beerbongs and bentleys

#29 made a joke abt joe jonas n sophie turners divorce while joe jonas was sitting behind me

#30 Nothing crazy but I „met“ Amber Heard with her daughter on a playground. We exchanged a few sentences about our children and she was very nice and had a positive aura. ☺️

#31 Met Pedro pascal at a Beyonce concert and he called me beautiful and I blacked out talking to him. Don’t remember much of our convo I was so nervous. He was sooo nice

#32 my friend swears on her life that she knows someone who personally knows zendaya and tom holland and they’re in a lavender relationship. i don’t believe her, but her unwavering insistence that this is true scares me a little bit

#33 No one really believes me but one day I woke up and saw one direction downstairs in my living room and my mom told me she sold me to them.

#34 I took a 3 day doula course in LA and Emma Stone was in the class and she wouldn’t stop talking about her Oscar, or thinking the paparazzi were following her (we were in a church attic in the valley) and she was just not it

#35 Reese Witherspoon cussed out my sister.

#36 I sat next to Fetty Wap on a plane to orlando when i was like 12/13 and i pulled out my pink bedazzled ipod touch to take a selfie with him sneakily ,,, he pushed my ipod away and told me no pictures😭 there was still 45 mins left on the flight

#37 Patrick Wilson threw up in my living room

#38 Jacob Elordi and I partied together in NY and we shared food — he then found me before he departed the party to say bye to me 😭

#39 I met George Clarke in a nightclub in Bromley, we kissed and he gave me his hoodie, he asked the bouncer to get it back from me but unfortunately me and the bouncer are friends so i said no and i still have it to this day 😂

#40 i met matty healy and when we took a photo together i said ‘oh, you smell better than i thought you would’ and he looked at me like i was crazy and walked away

#41 A famous formula 1 driver hit the wife in the lobby of a hotel where I used to work, they called the cops but the wife didn’t wanted to say a word to them and insisted on forgetting the situation

#42 lady gaga bought me a drink once 🥹