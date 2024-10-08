Family Drama Ensues When A Woman Makes An Internet Post Insulting A Newborn’s Middle Name

ADVERTISEMENT

Helping family members in times of need is generally a pretty nice thing to do. However, time and time again, some folks prove that not only are they perfectly willing to bite the hand that feeds them, they also just can’t keep their uninformed opinions to themselves.

A woman wondered if she and her husband were wrong to kick out their unemployed, adult cousin for making an internet post mocking their newborn’s middle name. She, mistakenly, thought it was a made-up name and not the husband’s grandfather’s real name, but this didn’t stop her from trying to spin her actions as “doing the couple a favor.”

One young woman thought her cousin’s Native American baby name was a mistake and mocked it online

AITA for kicking my cousin out over Reddit post?

“I(28f) and my husband (29m) had been hosting my cousin (23f) at our place since last summer because she wanted to find a job at our city and we were the only ones she knew, we aren’t close but my parents begged me to let her stay.

My husband has very little native blood, he doesn’t know the language or culture but we did name our newborn after his grandfather. Just his middle name (Fake names) (John) Djarrtjuntjun (Harrison).

Well, five months after our beautiful boy was born. I met up with an old colleague who showed me a screenshot of my boy’s name on a subreddit specifically made to make fun of uncommon or misspelled names.

Though the post has been deleted my colleague screenshot it because she thought it sounded familiar.

In the comments she remarked the OP has also made snickering comments on my child’s name. With people cheering her on. We dug a little further and I could confirm it was my cousin’s profile. From her interest to her pictures post.

Me and my husband confronted her about it and she said majority agreed with her that it was a stupid and horrendous name.

She also said it didn’t matter that it was a cultural name since my husband can’t speak [the language] and isn’t even involved in the culture. My husband was livid and we decided to kick her out.

She has since blasted us on Facebook and in the family group chat [for kicking] her out in a foreign city [while] she was jobless and [that] we are setting our son up for failure with names like that.

She also said she was doing us a favour by showing us how horrible of a name it was. However, I don’t see that as the case as it was posted almost a year ago and she seems to had no intention to reveal to us otherwise.

So I would like to know, am I really the a**hole?

Edit: Let me clarify, the fake names was John and Harrison because it’s very basic white names. Like Daniel will be able to replace it or Hemsworth.

Djarrtjuntjun is the actual name, there’s actually quite a few of them here in my city

Mandawuy Djarrtjuntjun Yunupingu Here’s one famous singer with that same exact name for reference purpose. The reason why my husband is very distanced from his culture, would you guys like to take a guess what colonialism did to Australians aboriginals?

The woman shared some more details

