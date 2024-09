ADVERTISEMENT

Family comes first, as we’re often told. But one man on Reddit found himself rethinking that saying after he and his wife offered their in-laws a place to stay during a rough patch. Instead of showing gratitude, they turned the house upside down, leaving behind a trail of broken furniture and missing items. After four months of chaos, they finally moved out, and the couple vowed never to go through that again.

Now, years later, the in-laws are back, asking for help once more. Let’s just say their request didn’t go over too well. Read on for the full story.

The couple kindly took in their in-laws during a rough patch

Share icon

Image credits: wikornr (not the actual photo)

Instead of being grateful, they trashed the place, leaving behind a trail of broken furniture and missing items

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Media_photos (not the actual photo)

Image source: SpicyBaby31

People in the comments defended the man’s decision, saying it’s important to set boundaries with his in-laws

ADVERTISEMENT

Others agreed and many urged him to have an open discussion with his wife about the situation

ADVERTISEMENT