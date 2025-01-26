Couple Sets Up A Genius Scheme To Teach MIL A Lesson After She Won’t Stop Trying To Break Them Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Dealing with in-laws comes with its own “fun” set of pitfalls and stressors. While it might be nice to consider “cutting contact,” that’s not always possible, so some folks have to get creative about getting their new family to stop being annoying.

A woman shared her tale of deceit and revenge when she decided to maliciously comply with her mother in law’s constant comments about her son needing better. We also got in touch with the woman who shared the story and she was kind enough to provide some more details.

It can be pretty disheartening to hear your MIL say you aren’t enough

So one woman wanted to put her words to the test

The couple seemed to have fun cooking up this scheme

Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who made the post and she was kind enough to share a few details. Naturally, we wanted to know if there was any follow up or updates to her revenge story. “No updates but people found the story engaging because of the satisfying turn of events,” she added when we asked about the story’s popularity.

We were also curious about the fiancé’s role in all of this, as he did have to play the part of the “lazy son” to really drive the “revenge” home to his mother. So we asked if he liked his role. “He did!” she shared, as well as some conclusions. “My main thoughts are that people should be more respectful of the people their family members choose to date/love.”

Lastly, they also gave a few details about the “planning stage”. “We talked about most of it while slightly wine drunk but the plan was very simple… just fake break up with him. My in-laws sort of added fuel to the fire by improvising,” she shared with Bored Panda. They did not share if the other in-laws were in on the plot or not.

MIL often do end up in the role of a villain

Unfortunately, while it’s sadly possible for any in-law (or person) to be insensitive or worse, mothers-in-law do tend to get the brunt of the bad stories, or jokes from hack comedians. It’s a staple of sitcoms and literature, with examples going all the way back to ancient roman poetry. As Juvenal wrote in Satire VI, “A man will never be happy while his mother-in-law lives; she teaches her daughter evil habits.”

Many of the examples in this story “fit” the structure, a mother who has very high standards for her son but also does not trust his judgment. The result is that she tends to dislike his partner. Sometimes this is just “plain, ole’ dislike,” or, as in this story, she might try and have some sort of “objective” reason why she thinks they aren’t a good match. This sort of overbearing behavior is the cause of a lot of familial tension.

Of course, it’s also possible that she is just the sort of person who nags a lot, without actually thinking it through. For example, “wondering” if her son could have a better partner, until the reality of what that could look like sinks in. After all, some folks only learn from their own mistakes, so they need to actually face consequences to grow in any way. At least as far as mothers-in-law go, she is hardly the worst.

Some folks wanted more details

Many readers applauded her scheme

