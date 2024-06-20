Woman Wants Her Mind Off Her Mastectomy So Friends Throw Her A Breast-Themed Party, BF Is Mad
Cancer sucks. I think we can all agree on that. Breast cancer is particularly hard on women in more serious cases, as they are literally robbed of a part of themselves. Research shows that 80% of women have PTSD symptoms after a cancer diagnosis. Experts also say that adjusting to life after a mastectomy is possibly the hardest part of recovery.
That’s why it’s important to grieve your body in a way that’s acceptable to you. Even if that’s a boob-voyage party. One netizen shared how she asked a friend to organize a goodbye party for her breasts. However, she didn’t expect that her boyfriend would get mad over it. Not sure who’s wrong in this situation, the cancer survivor decided to check with people online.
A woman with breast cancer wished to have some fun with a goodbye party to her boobs before her mastectomy
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
After the surgery, she got into a fight with her boyfriend, who demanded she apologize for throwing the boob-voyage party
Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)
Image source: Coyote-Psychological
People were appalled the boyfriend had the gall to make it about him
If they were married, I’d say counseling, maybe. But boyfriend? See ya later. “You‘re going to do things my way or I’m going to hold it over your head until you apologize”. This was a stressful situation to deal with and he made it all about him and his wants. He didn’t have to come to the party if wasn’t comfortable, he could have let it be a girls night. I feel like it will only continue to get worse.
But honestly - what difference does it make if they are married or just a couple? Does it change his character in any way? Does it change with how much she has to put up just because they're married. If counseling works - why shouldn't it work if they are not married?
Oh he can just get over himself. Does he even realize an external part of your body was removed? It's not like a gallbladder or appendix that you don't miss, he needs to grow the hell up. Ask him how would he like it if he had testicular cancer and had to have 1 or both removed and wanted his friend to throw him a party without asking you about it.
If they were married, I’d say counseling, maybe. But boyfriend? See ya later. “You‘re going to do things my way or I’m going to hold it over your head until you apologize”. This was a stressful situation to deal with and he made it all about him and his wants. He didn’t have to come to the party if wasn’t comfortable, he could have let it be a girls night. I feel like it will only continue to get worse.
But honestly - what difference does it make if they are married or just a couple? Does it change his character in any way? Does it change with how much she has to put up just because they're married. If counseling works - why shouldn't it work if they are not married?
Oh he can just get over himself. Does he even realize an external part of your body was removed? It's not like a gallbladder or appendix that you don't miss, he needs to grow the hell up. Ask him how would he like it if he had testicular cancer and had to have 1 or both removed and wanted his friend to throw him a party without asking you about it.
32
4