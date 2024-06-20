Woman Wants Her Mind Off Her Mastectomy So Friends Throw Her A Breast-Themed Party, BF Is Mad

ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer sucks. I think we can all agree on that. Breast cancer is particularly hard on women in more serious cases, as they are literally robbed of a part of themselves. Research shows that 80% of women have PTSD symptoms after a cancer diagnosis. Experts also say that adjusting to life after a mastectomy is possibly the hardest part of recovery.

That’s why it’s important to grieve your body in a way that’s acceptable to you. Even if that’s a boob-voyage party. One netizen shared how she asked a friend to organize a goodbye party for her breasts. However, she didn’t expect that her boyfriend would get mad over it. Not sure who’s wrong in this situation, the cancer survivor decided to check with people online.

A woman with breast cancer wished to have some fun with a goodbye party to her boobs before her mastectomy

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

After the surgery, she got into a fight with her boyfriend, who demanded she apologize for throwing the boob-voyage party

Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)

Image source: Coyote-Psychological

People were appalled the boyfriend had the gall to make it about him

