Woman Wants Her Mind Off Her Mastectomy So Friends Throw Her A Breast-Themed Party, BF Is Mad
Couples, Relationships

Woman Wants Her Mind Off Her Mastectomy So Friends Throw Her A Breast-Themed Party, BF Is Mad

Cancer sucks. I think we can all agree on that. Breast cancer is particularly hard on women in more serious cases, as they are literally robbed of a part of themselves. Research shows that 80% of women have PTSD symptoms after a cancer diagnosis. Experts also say that adjusting to life after a mastectomy is possibly the hardest part of recovery.

That’s why it’s important to grieve your body in a way that’s acceptable to you. Even if that’s a boob-voyage party. One netizen shared how she asked a friend to organize a goodbye party for her breasts. However, she didn’t expect that her boyfriend would get mad over it. Not sure who’s wrong in this situation, the cancer survivor decided to check with people online.

A woman with breast cancer wished to have some fun with a goodbye party to her boobs before her mastectomy

After the surgery, she got into a fight with her boyfriend, who demanded she apologize for throwing the boob-voyage party

People were appalled the boyfriend had the gall to make it about him

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they were married, I’d say counseling, maybe. But boyfriend? See ya later. “You‘re going to do things my way or I’m going to hold it over your head until you apologize”. This was a stressful situation to deal with and he made it all about him and his wants. He didn’t have to come to the party if wasn’t comfortable, he could have let it be a girls night. I feel like it will only continue to get worse.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
merlestechow avatar
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But honestly - what difference does it make if they are married or just a couple? Does it change his character in any way? Does it change with how much she has to put up just because they're married. If counseling works - why shouldn't it work if they are not married?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh he can just get over himself. Does he even realize an external part of your body was removed? It's not like a gallbladder or appendix that you don't miss, he needs to grow the hell up. Ask him how would he like it if he had testicular cancer and had to have 1 or both removed and wanted his friend to throw him a party without asking you about it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
cr1stalfairie avatar
tee-lena
tee-lena
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dump his a*s. No one needs that controlling drama in their life when they're sick.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
