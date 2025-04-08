Woman Drinks BF’s Aged Scotch Like It’s Juice, Shocked To Learn It Costs $500 And Has To Replace It

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent commercial featuring Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, the latter doesn’t believe that the artist Maurizio Cattelan’s famous installation (that notorious banana taped to the wall) is actually worth $6M and inadvertently eats the piece of art.

Well, the heroine of the story we’re going to tell you today, the user u/ohboyif**kedupguys, didn’t actually destroy any priceless masterpiece, but she still unwittingly framed her boyfriend out of 800 bucks. How exactly? Well, let’s read on.

The author of the post lives with her boyfriend, and recently, she went home from work before him and wanted to have a drink

On the liquor shelf, the woman found a bottle of whiskey, so she opened it and splashed a glass

When the guy came home, she was already finishing the third glass, pouring Coke into it as well

The man went ballistic since it turned out to be a 30-year-old Scotch for $800 – a gift for his friend’s upcoming bachelor party

The couple had a massive spat over this, and the woman vowed to help him buy another bottle for the upcoming party

So, the Original Poster (OP) lives with her boyfriend and she recently came home from work after a stressful day and felt a strong need for something to drink. The boyfriend wasn’t home yet, so after rummaging through their liquor shelf in the kitchen, our heroine found a bottle of whiskey and, without any second thought, opened it.

When the guy returned home, he found this picture – his significant other was visibly enjoying sipping her third glass of whiskey, generously diluting it with Coke. We don’t know exactly what and how the author’s boyfriend said, but apparently, it was something in the style of the immortal scream “Noooooo!” by Luke Skywalker. So here’s why.

As it turned out, it was a $800-cost bottle of a 30-year-old Scotch that the OP’s boyfriend planned to give to his bosom friend’s upcoming bachelor’s party, where he would be the best man. The guy had been saving money for this bottle for several months – and now, in just half an hour, his girlfriend ruined literally everything.

What also outraged the guy was that our heroine not only drank three glasses of whiskey but also washed them down with Coke, thereby effectively ruining the taste of the noble drink for herself as well. The result was a large-scale quarrel, and the only thing the author could object to here was why the BF just left such an expensive bottle simply standing on the counter. What else could she say here?

“Of course, drinking Scotch, and a fairly expensive blend, just with Coke looks like a real blasphemy in the eyes of any whiskey connoisseur,” says Vlad Ostrometsky, the administrator of the Unit Cafe in Odessa, who Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “In fact, any carbonated drink completely destroys the taste of expensive whiskey – so I can actually understand this man’s indignation.”

“In the end, his girlfriend not only forced him to spend a hefty amount on a new gift in the future – she also completely ineptly wasted a whole three glasses of pricey Scotch. This drink should only be drunk neat. At most, if you want to cool the drink, you can use whiskey stones.”

“There is a so-called rule of ‘five S,’ developed in the homeland of this whiskey, in Scotland. Sight, Smell, Swish, Swallow, Splash. And that last S, meaning add a little water to the Scotch to reveal new notes in the bouquet, is even considered unnecessary by many connoisseurs. And this woman, in fact, used only two S here: first splash, then swallow…” Vlad concludes.

However, in the comments, our heroine admitted that the spat actually didn’t last long – in the end, she promised her boyfriend that she would help him buy a new bottle as a gift for his friend, and they decided to finish this one together. Already by all the rules, to enjoy the noble drink to the fullest…

The opinions of the commenters were also very divided – someone sincerely envied the author and her boyfriend, affording himself to buy an $800 bottle as a bachelor party gift even for his closest friend. And someone, of course, noted that our heroine in any case should’ve at least called or texted the BF to find out what kind of bottle it was. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this case?

People in the comments told that the author should’ve definitely called or texted the boyfriend regarding this bottle – just to make everything clear

