Back in the day, I was a big fan of tropical fruits and, as you probably guessed, durian was at the top of my list of desires. I'd read a lot about its incredible taste and even more incredible smell. And so, after several years of dreaming, in 2018 I went to China and there, at some street diner in Guangzhou, I finally tried it... What can I tell you? Really tasty, but the absolutely hellish smell completely discouraged me not only from the taste, but also from further fascination with this kind of fruit.

In fact, there are now over 7 billion people in the world, and about the same number of taste preferences in food. What is an undoubted delicacy for many can literally turn others inside out just with its taste. And here is a special selection by Bored Panda based on a viral thread in the AskReddit community dedicated to just such foods, meals and drinks...

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Lamb. I tried... really

Ab1156 , cottonbro studio Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Lamb is SOOOOOOO nice. When it falls of the bone. Lovely.

#2

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Intestines/innards of any kind and solid portions of fat on meat. One of my husband's favorite dishes is barbequed intestines (Japanese barbecue) and I can smell its appeal, but I physically can't deal with the texture. And it really saddens me because I've always wanted to eat menudo and I know the soup is bomb AF 😭. I think I have some sort of fat/chewy PTSD from when I was forced to eat gristle off of meat as a kid.

LeocadiaPualani , Krista Report

#3

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Raw oysters.

lsutigerzfan , Anima Visual Report

Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Also a good way to get hepatitis A

Let's start, perhaps, with the main question - why do people generally differ in their taste preferences in food? Here the answer, as usual, is quite simple - it’s in our genome. In 2004, scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, showed, for example, that our smell receptors are associated with a part of the genome that has a higher number of variations than the rest of the DNA.

And the more variations, the more differences in taste. So, literally the same steak will be perceived by two different people in completely different ways. Simply because they have different perceptions of taste at the biological level.
#4

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Black licorice. I've accepted my DNA just can't stand the stuff.

slimpawws , The Nix Company Report

ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yum! Love that Australian Licorice pictured.

#5

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Kombucha, smells like stinky feet and taste like vinegar to me.

-LordKromdar- , Tim-Oliver Metz Report

#6

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Olives. I've tried many varieties. I always try them because they look like they'd be good but they're just not.

TRIGMILLION , Polina Tankilevitch Report

Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the black ones. Hate the green ones.

Initially, this feature helped people survive. A classic example is why the vast majority of people don't like bitter tastes. The thing is that for ancient people, this taste was strongly associated with the presence of toxins in food, and therefore such food had to be spat out quickly, or even better, not eaten at all. Thousands and thousands of years have passed since then, humanity has come a long way in development, but the ancient protective mechanism remains.

And, of course, the psychological factor plays a huge role in our taste perception of food. For example, if we were taught from childhood that some dish is tasteless or even disgusting, then dislike for it can spread into adulthood. Or, let’s say, we once had a bad experience with some vegetable or fruit (like, for example, I had with durian). But overcoming such food prejudice can sometimes be very difficult.
#7

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like I know this is a drink, but sparkling water. I like some flavors, but I can’t stand that after taste. Bleh

TruBluBritt , Pixabay Report

#8

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Matcha ! Just tastes like grass to me

mulberrycedar , NipananLifestyle.com Report

#9

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like I can’t drink egg nog. Every year I give it a shot and try to like it, but I just can’t.

cyberzed11 , Jill Wellington Report

On the other hand, our culinary preferences are quite flexible - and once we try something delicious, we stick to it for the long run. In any case, all the factors that influence our perception of food can be divided into three groups: innate taste preferences, which are determined by human evolution, the physical characteristics of food (texture, temperature and whatnot) and our previous experience of interacting with this taste (or smell - sorry, I’m reminiscing about that very durian over and over...)
#10

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Blue cheeses

28374woolijay , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my "adult" food. I try some every year, the year I like it, I will have become a grown up..

#11

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Wine. Every year I'll try it around the holidays with family and it's still gross

anon , Maria das Dores Report

#12

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Liver the smell alone makes me sick.

anon , stu_spivack Report

Perhaps some of the stories told by people in this selection will seem absolutely strange and weird to you. On the contrary, you will completely agree with some. In any case, please feel free to scroll this list to the very end, give your ‘likes’ to the most interesting submissions and for sure share your own experience of interacting with some foods or drinks. Maybe your special story will be no less tasty and delicious than the most popular meals ever!
#13

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Beer, of any kind. It always makes me very nauseous.

LiliumLena , kazuend Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always feel nauseous after drinking beer. After about 10 pints or so.

#14

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Overnight oats. They're basically lumpy, cold snot in my throat first thing in the morning. I gag just thinking about adding chia seeds.

DarkDesireX , Irina Grigoraş Report

#15

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Celery

isellskooma , Karolina Grabowska Report

#16

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Most definitely Brussel Sprouts. I've tried them in so many forms and yet I still hate them.

guidesthehermit , Jez Timms Report

Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still can’t eat them. Smells like a dirty diaper.

#17

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Pea soup, just can't

Sobeksdream , Qfamily Report

Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try minted green pea soup, cold or hot, it is quite delicious.

#18

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Peeps, the Easter sugared candy. I like to think I can digest anything covered in sugar BUT NOT THAT....

Asapdustybraids , David Goehring Report

A dude who likes to drum
A dude who likes to drum
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

. No just no I love those things like they are my siblings

#19

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like okra. liver and onions.

crablegsforlife , Quang Nguyen Vinh Report

#20

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Any kind of mushroom, its not the texture there is always a taste that i cant do for some reason

Correct_Ad4937 , Waldemar Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NOOOOOOOOOOO! Mushrooms are our saviours. Mushrooms are the future.

#21

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Octopus.

The texture just isn't for me. I want to like it. The flavor is fine, just can't get over the chewing experience.

nocksers , RDNE Stock project Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it, but have pretty much stopped eating it. Feel guilty about eating such an intelligent animal.

#22

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Spicy food. Never have been able to eat it.

Jazzpants51 , Peijia Li Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When people brag about heat. What's the point if it overrides all the favour and your food geysers out a couple of hours later?

#23

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Tripe

anon , stu_spivack Report

#24

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Durian.

I went to a restaurant that served all the types of durian on a platter, all the way up to musang king. Hated every bite.

My fellow Asians judge me for hating it, but I refuse to be shamed. My American palate won't let me like it.

There's a reason they're banned on public transport in Asia.

c1570911 , Eugene Kim Report

#25

Caviar .

The salty /fishy /cold/ bubble tea texture combo makes me retch . Smoked salmon too - I’m a terrible one for cold fishy amuse-bouche.

candynickle Report

#26

Mayonnaise

neka_osoba_iz_srbije Report

ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agreed! And I’m Dutch. Can’t stand Fritessaus.

#27

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Raw tomatoes many times

Bourbon_Werewolf , Waldemar Report

#28

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Grape-Nuts. I hated them as a kid but as an adult I decided to try them again, thinking maybe my tastebuds had matured by then. Nope. They were still just as awful as I remembered.

kanna172014 , stu_spivack Report

#29

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Beets. I just can't.

Many_Dirlam , Melissa LeGette Report

#30

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like watermelon. i try it again when someone says "OMG this is the best watermelon," and i can tell that's it's good watermelon but i still very much dislike it. really wish i did enjoy it. EDIT: lots of suggestions for adding tajin. never heard of that but I'll give it a go! i fully believe in trying things before disliking them, and even trying different combos or variations, etc. cheers! EDIT 2: i shouldn't be, but i am surprised how many other folks dislike it. i wonder if it's genetic, like disliking cilantro (i love it), or being able to smell asparagus pee (i can, my wife can't) 

surfingonmars , Karolina Grabowska Report

#31

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like IPAs and stouts.

Revenge_of_the_Khaki , Alfo Medeiros Report

Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love stouts, but dislike IPAs.

#32

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Pork. Idk i remember eating it before when i was young but one day i just don't like everything about it even the smell.

Ok_Negotiation4119 , Michelle @Shelly Captures It Report

#33

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Any kind of Fish and seafood. I just want nothing to do with it. The texture, the smell, none of it. Even typing this is making me gag. Don’t like turkey or lamb either tbh.

According_Ad838 , CA Creative Report

Libby Tailor
Libby Tailor
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fish. Any type. Just hate the smell. But I love the other sea thingies. Also hate river fish.

#34

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Chitlins

Old_opionated-man , izzycooking Report

#35

41 Food And Drinks That People Just Can't Force Themselves To Like Ham. Even like, “good” ham. My parents used to make the premade hams from Walmart and it smelled like skunk and tasted weird.

midwestleatherdaddy , Сергей Орловский Report

#36

Peas

Illustrious-Buddy941 Report

#37

Ketchup 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢

mylifeasjasz Report

ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve never understood the love of ketchup. Or most bottled sauces like it.

#38

Tofu. I’m trying to be more health conscious and environmentally friendly with my eating habits. I’ve tried tofu several different ways, but haven;t found a flavor/style I like enough to keep eating.

WongoKnight Report

#39

Sweet potatoes

MorrisseysButcher Report

#40

Eggplant!

bach678 Report

#41

Cold cheese. Yeah I'm weird. Melted cheese is amazing though

andy89ft Report

Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheese isn't supposed to be eaten cold, though. Depending on the cheese, let it sit on the counter for 30-60 minutes before eating it. (Less time for fresh cheeses, more time for aged cheeses.)

