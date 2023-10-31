ADVERTISEMENT

Those who are insecure often project their supposed superiority in a variety of ways. One of the most popular ones is pointing out others' mistakes. However, sometimes the fact-checkers rely too much on their emotions and too little on the truth.

There's a Facebook group called 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People' and it's full of humorous reminders that you need to be absolutely certain of what you're about to say when you're getting ready to bask someone, or else you're going to make a fool of yourself.

From folks who can't tell the time to grammar gurus stumbling on their own words, here are some of the most popular recent posts that were shared by the online community.

#1

David Fudge

The Doom Song
41 minutes ago

Oh dear. Every day I have to remind myself some people really are that dumb

#2

Caitlin Connolly

#3

Adam Hornblow , www.tumblr.com

#4

Kala Chappelear

#5

Patricia Stewart Nasser

Libstak
46 minutes ago

For anyone still confused, it's you're as in...can't take belongings if you are 18.

#6

Sarah Wheels

#7

Joey Haley

#8

Wee Yew Ong

#9

Jadelou Gesulga Yarte

Francis
1 hour ago

yeah and that's why we explored so much of antarctica back then... wait no we didn't..

#10

Michael Davidson

lily jones
34 minutes ago

But even if you're skinny your weight is still distributed fairly evenly around your body

#11

Pavel Chichikov

#12

Nicola Gillespie

#13

Sara Ðemay

#14

Carrie Marie

#15

Laura Arlette

The pigeon
22 minutes ago

They're not technically wrong, though; I'm assuming this is the title for other countries.

#16

Josh Christler

DforDory
25 minutes ago

I like the fact how I started thinking about what was the real intention - mercilessly or unmercilessly, rather than questioning the reason of the beating. It's like politics, you get distracted do easily from the main subject. 🥴

#17

Aryck Adams

#18

Vanessa Johne

#19

Sanne Spring

Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
47 minutes ago

This one shouldn't be here. It's simply the difference between British English and American English. Both are correct ,it simply depends on which English you use.

#20

Michael Davidson

#21

Keif Gwinn

#22

Jamie Pthree

#23

Alfonso Suarez

#24

Breanna Moravcik

#25

Will Quaintance

#26

Natália Elias

Uncanny
40 minutes ago

You just know that last guy is thinking of Mac n cheese 😆

#27

Irene Lopez-Cabrera

#28

Mark Chant

#29

Mike Jenkins

#30

Gerardo Vizcaíno

#31

Pas Le Good

lily jones
36 minutes ago

For anyone confused I think the tattoo isn't meant to be viewed from that angle

#32

Isaiah Gonzalez

Francis
59 minutes ago

i guess it was a joke (probably bodyshaming someone)

#33

Shayan Mridha

#34

Wayne Kitching

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
1 hour ago

Different countries different spellings. In this 1 I don't think anyone is wrong and I spell it colour

#35

Björn Valentin Nonor

#36

Lê Zang

Uncanny
42 minutes ago

Here I was, thinking someone blew up a whale. 🤷‍♀️

#37

Danny Anderson

#38

Andy Bubz Neal

#39

Jakob Waldersten

#40

Katie Ellis

#41

Nicole Feeney

#42

Divyam Sharma

#43

Nick Horton

#44

Alex McDonald

#45

Rae Riendeau

#46

Heather Staines

Libstak
26 minutes ago

Oh look fellow Aussies, we've taken New Zealand in a bloodless war at some point and nobody even raised a news alert.

#47

Kimi Koster

#48

Katz Rantz

#49

Matthew Van Der Walt

#50

Cat Pearce

#51

Shawn Sudz , x.com

#52

Michael Davidson

#53

Rachael Phillips

#54

Adam Zaghlul

#55

Candice Lucente Stutzman

les
41 minutes ago

I always use the doorbell to open doors. using handles are just too common

#56

Samantha Jayne Lloyd

#57

Emma Marshall

#58

Imogen Leaf

#59

Fabi von Bubach

#60

Jane Marjoribanks

#61

Evan Bieszke

#62

Michael Davidson

#63

Ryan Pearson

#64

May Matilda Amanita Kuru

#65

Jaclyn Jarvis

#66

Marc McWhinnie

#67

Raven-Jade Moonshadow Báthory

#68

Dyllan Lillis

#69

Michael Jamo

#70

Michael Watkins

