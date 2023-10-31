70 People Who Made A Fool Of Themselves By Incorrectly Correcting Others (New Pics)
Those who are insecure often project their supposed superiority in a variety of ways. One of the most popular ones is pointing out others' mistakes. However, sometimes the fact-checkers rely too much on their emotions and too little on the truth.
There's a Facebook group called 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People' and it's full of humorous reminders that you need to be absolutely certain of what you're about to say when you're getting ready to bask someone, or else you're going to make a fool of yourself.
From folks who can't tell the time to grammar gurus stumbling on their own words, here are some of the most popular recent posts that were shared by the online community.
This post may include affiliate links.
Oh dear. Every day I have to remind myself some people really are that dumb
But even if you're skinny your weight is still distributed fairly evenly around your body
They're not technically wrong, though; I'm assuming this is the title for other countries.
This one shouldn't be here. It's simply the difference between British English and American English. Both are correct ,it simply depends on which English you use.
Dumb fűck probably doesn't even know it's the symbol for the Euro.
For anyone confused I think the tattoo isn't meant to be viewed from that angle
Different countries different spellings. In this 1 I don't think anyone is wrong and I spell it colour
Guess who's never shaking hands with someone ever :)
These people are walking among us, voting, and reproducing. Please excuse me while I go and find a little cave far,far away from these idiots.
These people are walking among us, voting, and reproducing. Please excuse me while I go and find a little cave far,far away from these idiots.