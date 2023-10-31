ADVERTISEMENT

Those who are insecure often project their supposed superiority in a variety of ways. One of the most popular ones is pointing out others' mistakes. However, sometimes the fact-checkers rely too much on their emotions and too little on the truth.

There's a Facebook group called 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People' and it's full of humorous reminders that you need to be absolutely certain of what you're about to say when you're getting ready to bask someone, or else you're going to make a fool of yourself.

From folks who can't tell the time to grammar gurus stumbling on their own words, here are some of the most popular recent posts that were shared by the online community.