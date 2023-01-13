There’s only one place in the world where you can be an all-powerful, all-knowing, god-like human being, and that place is the internet. Under the guise of anonymity, we can do a lot of things that we’d most likely—or in the very least, most hopefully—not do in the real world. Such as pretending to know math. 

But the internet gives us a weird sense of superiority and the confidence of a baby lion taking on its mother’s tail, leading to a lot of questionable internet content. Whether for better or worse, this stuff rarely goes unnoticed, which ends up in quite a chaotic discourse. That is exactly what we’ll be looking at today. 

The subreddit and Facebook page, collectively called “Incorrectly Correcting,” has been posting their best finds when it comes to internet randomness and blatantly wrong people getting corrected on their “expertise” they learned during a fever dream after they ate too many gummy worms. Good times. 

Upvote your faves, leave some comments, as that’s always fun, and if you’re wanting more, Bored Panda has you covered with the link to a previous article on this sort of stuff. Let’s get into it! 

Found This

Can confirm, there are at least 5 people who do not live in America.

Some common synonyms of correct are accurate, exact, nice, precise, and right. While all these words mean “conforming to fact, standard, or truth,” correct usually implies freedom from fault or error. However, many people don’t consider the fact that they should have evidence backing up their claims before they decide to correct someone online.

It’s tragic, but it’s quite funny at the same time, and we can thank the Facebook group “People Incorrectly Correcting Other People,” as well as the subreddit r/IncorrectlyCorrecting for finding and posting the crème de la crème of people being so incorrect it hurts. Whether it be plain grammar, fallacies of logic, or just pure ignorance, it’s a joy to witness these people get called out. 
This Hurt My Head In A Number Of Ways

This Hurt My Head In A Number Of Ways

Correct, they aren’t wasnt is

Bah!

Bah!

Let’s start with a question: Why do people feel they need to correct others? Well, according to the research done by Ben Campen, people do this because they are insecure in the situation that they are in. If they are out with friends or family and are feeling insecure, they will make off-handed comments and correct their spouses as a way to assert themselves in order to feel better.  

Feelings of shame and humiliation often follow this, as most of the time, the correcting behavior that is meant to boost one’s own ego comes at the expense of another’s self-esteem—unless the person doing so is completely wrong in the matter, in which case, the boomerang of karma comes right back. 
Imagine Walking Around You Whole Life Thinking It Was This

Imagine Walking Around You Whole Life Thinking It Was This

oh lordy. and so how does this poor soul think Jewish families have kids? the Stork?

Spain In Pain

Spain In Pain

I "love" people who push their stupid opinions headlong.

They/Them

They/Them

Of course, one can say that these discourses should be conducted privately and with respect to one another, but that is a rarity to occur online, as the only thing that is private is your identity, hiding behind a snarky username. Respect? For another human being? Never heard of it. 

But if we are to be serious about this for one second, no one wins from insulting another, especially when it comes to corrective behavior. Remember how your parents used to yell at you for the smallest of little mistakes you made as a child, correcting your faults even though they were appropriate for your age? Interesting connection. 
And Alexa Laughed. Cortana Chuckled. Hey, Google Giggled. Siri Snickered

And Alexa Laughed. Cortana Chuckled. Hey, Google Giggled. Siri Snickered

Wonderful. I love that answer *looks around frantically*

An Mistake

An Mistake

He was trying to look smart with all the big fancy words, can’t fool me!

Gargoyle

Gargoyle

A 2014 study in the Journal of Child Development demonstrated that yelling produces results similar to physical punishment in children: increased levels of anxiety, stress, and depression, along with an increase in behavioral problems. Furthermore, the same types of behaviors that children grow up with tend to get repeated with another human being the victim. 

Therefore, it can be argued that some people get their kicks and feel powerful by cutting others down, this ‘correction’ becoming a form of bullying. A Ditch the Label study found that those who bully are far more likely than average to have experienced a stressful or traumatic situation in the past 5 years. Examples include their parents/guardians splitting up, the death of a relative, or the gaining of a little brother or sister. 

Whether it’s stress, low self-esteem, or a difficult home situation, we all have different ways of dealing with those feelings, and some channel them into anger and the need to control. 
Wonder How Many Strict Vegans Have Avocados Too

Wonder How Many Strict Vegans Have Avocados Too

Cream comes from the moo moo plant, didn't you know?

*sigh*

*sigh*

Some days I'm just ova it

Math Is Not My Strong Suit

Math Is Not My Strong Suit

math prof here. i hope I'm not alone with the feeling of dying a little reading this.

Dr. Art Markman argues that people’s certainty about their beliefs can be broken down into two components: clarity and correctness. Clarity refers to whether people are sure about what they believe. Correctness focuses on whether we think our belief is ‘correct’ in some broader cultural or moral context. 

The more strongly people believe their attitude is correct, the more competitive they will be in their discussions. However, Dr. Markman suggests that if you find yourself in conflict with others on a regular basis, you might want to evaluate whether you generally assume that your attitudes are the correct ones. 
Wait, Mayo Isn’t Just Made From Plants?

Wait, Mayo Isn’t Just Made From Plants?

Mayo is also a county in Ireland and it isn't made from animal products either... Uh, wait.

I-- Wouldn't Know How To Follow Up, Either

I-- Wouldn't Know How To Follow Up, Either

No, but I think the term 'oriental' is considered kind of pejorative now....

Punny! They Were Panting With Delight!

Punny! They Were Panting With Delight!

Discovering and being more open to other people’s perspectives may reduce one’s tendency to treat discussions as invitations for coercion. James Feudo offers a few techniques to help one with this tendency to correct another. If it’s something small and there’s no harm done, pretend it never happened. 

If the person you’re interacting with keeps making the mistake, then you might want to point it out in private. If the mistake they’re making can cause a problem (such as poor advice or wrong directions), then you can step in right away. Easy peasy lemon squeezy. 

As you continue scrolling through this list, make sure you’re upvoting your favorites, leaving comments in your wake, and I shall wish you a wonderful day! Until the next one! 
Can’t Be Twins If Not Identical

Can’t Be Twins If Not Identical

Ok I am losing braincells reading these and that's not cool at all

“Something Like”

“Something Like”

Lion Wasn’t Even An Option

Lion Wasn’t Even An Option

A teacher, teaches?

Math: I’m Out

Math: I’m Out

Oh boy, 2 idiots go into a bar....

Found This One

Found This One

When You Try To Correct Someone And Just Fail

When You Try To Correct Someone And Just Fail

Math

Math

Yep at least they got that last bit right

The Only Composer That Person Knows Is Bach. Just Like My Third Grade Music Students

The Only Composer That Person Knows Is Bach. Just Like My Third Grade Music Students

Someone Has Never Heard Of Rubber Wood

Someone Has Never Heard Of Rubber Wood

Please tell the ants they can’t, move that not rubber tree plant. Dash their high hopes.

Darn, We're Out Of Sprite, Better Go And Buy Some More!

Darn, We're Out Of Sprite, Better Go And Buy Some More!

I Find The "A Idiot" More Offensive... It's "An Idiot"

I Find The "A Idiot" More Offensive... It's "An Idiot"

* Well, this is awkward.

Trust Me, I'm Smart

Trust Me, I'm Smart

I Found One!

I Found One!

Can we add Judes’ comment to the list?

This Made Me Chuckle

This Made Me Chuckle

Some stores are so cheap that they don't keep their Open signs on except during business hours

There Are No Dune Movies, Apparently. Not Even A Recently Released One

There Are No Dune Movies, Apparently. Not Even A Recently Released One

I hate it when people can't spell dipshit.... Oh wait! JK.

Homophones! Do You Know Them?

Homophones! Do You Know Them?

Don't you just love how you can never know if it's read or read unless it's part of a sentence?

Someone Never Had A Cat

Someone Never Had A Cat

I Live In Australia, But Apparently I Should Spell Words The American Way

I Live In Australia, But Apparently I Should Spell Words The American Way

This Is The Level Of Confidence I Need In Life

This Is The Level Of Confidence I Need In Life

I don't actually know how to play uno. Which is the right way?

Well He Convinced Me With His Rock Solid Evidence

Well He Convinced Me With His Rock Solid Evidence

You forgot that the vaccine controls us with 5G wi-fi waves. That’s also absolute. Nothing else tho. /j

Spelling Is Importanter Than You Think

Spelling Is Importanter Than You Think

I assumed it was a wrench. Winch makes more sense.

Youa Ll

Youa Ll

We’ve Been Pronouncing Chemistry Wrong This Whole Time

We’ve Been Pronouncing Chemistry Wrong This Whole Time

My name is Christina. Wonder what he would call me lol

Well Technically…

Well Technically…

I Hate Twitter

I Hate Twitter

Jessy is strictly anti-pronoun. Jessy thinks that Jessy should encourage other people to become anti-pronoun too, just like Jessy. Jessy will stop at nothing to ensure all Jessy's friends start using this sort of language in Jessy's friend's lives too.

Yes. Yes I Want To Be There To See That

Yes. Yes I Want To Be There To See That

Definitely not a guy you want to face off with

This Is So Satisfying

This Is So Satisfying

Look at these people! Their all morons.

Attention To Detail

Attention To Detail

If you get a refund, I'd use it to get an eye check.

This Genius Right Here

This Genius Right Here

Incorrectly Correcting Stephen King?! The 164 Comments Were All Correct Corrections. I Think I Got One Here!!!

Incorrectly Correcting Stephen King?! The 164 Comments Were All Correct Corrections. I Think I Got One Here!!!

This whole thread is making my head smart.

Only Chickens Lay Eggs. Only The Educated Know The Platypus Is A Hoax

Only Chickens Lay Eggs. Only The Educated Know The Platypus Is A Hoax

I love how weird a platypus is. Am I a duck? Am I a beaver!? Who knows! But good god am I adorable, here have an egg!

I Think The Correcter Needs To Do A Rewatch

I Think The Correcter Needs To Do A Rewatch

This phrase is very often given as an example of the Mandela effect :)

I Feel Like This Should Count Although It's Not A Person Doing The Correcting

I Feel Like This Should Count Although It's Not A Person Doing The Correcting

well, magna cum laude and summa cum laude didn't make me feel dirty until they made it dirty. ths is wonderfully ironic.

Boy To Supersoldier Transition

Boy To Supersoldier Transition

Remember when BTS just stood for "Behind the Scenes"? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

Gender And Spelling Are Both Artifical Constructs

Gender And Spelling Are Both Artifical Constructs

Metric System At It Again

Metric System At It Again

You’re Physically Irresponsible

You’re Physically Irresponsible

When in doubt... keep your mouth shut :)

Hood Version Of A Swimming Cap

Hood Version Of A Swimming Cap

Makes Sense

Makes Sense

Earth Is Only A Couple Thousand Years Old

Earth Is Only A Couple Thousand Years Old

So it's not 2023 years old?? 😂

Same Thing Innit

Same Thing Innit

Are they talking about a car's ability to stop?

That's Like Saying "Its Spelled Grey! Not Gray!"

That's Like Saying "Its Spelled Grey! Not Gray!"

I've always wondered why the Americans removed the 'U' from British English words such as 'neighbour, labour, favour, etc ...? Did they think such vowels were redundant?

This Is A Lot To Unpack Lol

This Is A Lot To Unpack Lol

