There’s only one place in the world where you can be an all-powerful, all-knowing, god-like human being, and that place is the internet. Under the guise of anonymity, we can do a lot of things that we’d most likely—or in the very least, most hopefully—not do in the real world. Such as pretending to know math.

But the internet gives us a weird sense of superiority and the confidence of a baby lion taking on its mother’s tail, leading to a lot of questionable internet content. Whether for better or worse, this stuff rarely goes unnoticed, which ends up in quite a chaotic discourse. That is exactly what we’ll be looking at today.

The subreddit and Facebook page, collectively called “Incorrectly Correcting,” has been posting their best finds when it comes to internet randomness and blatantly wrong people getting corrected on their “expertise” they learned during a fever dream after they ate too many gummy worms. Good times.

if you're wanting more, Bored Panda has you covered with the link to a previous article on this sort of stuff. Let's get into it!

