90 People That Will Hopefully Think Twice Before Correcting Someone, As Shared By The ‘People Incorrectly Correcting Other People’ Facebook Page (New Pics)
There’s only one place in the world where you can be an all-powerful, all-knowing, god-like human being, and that place is the internet. Under the guise of anonymity, we can do a lot of things that we’d most likely—or in the very least, most hopefully—not do in the real world. Such as pretending to know math.
But the internet gives us a weird sense of superiority and the confidence of a baby lion taking on its mother’s tail, leading to a lot of questionable internet content. Whether for better or worse, this stuff rarely goes unnoticed, which ends up in quite a chaotic discourse. That is exactly what we’ll be looking at today.
The subreddit and Facebook page, collectively called “Incorrectly Correcting,” has been posting their best finds when it comes to internet randomness and blatantly wrong people getting corrected on their “expertise” they learned during a fever dream after they ate too many gummy worms. Good times.
Found This
Some common synonyms of correct are accurate, exact, nice, precise, and right. While all these words mean “conforming to fact, standard, or truth,” correct usually implies freedom from fault or error. However, many people don’t consider the fact that they should have evidence backing up their claims before they decide to correct someone online.
It’s tragic, but it’s quite funny at the same time, and we can thank the Facebook group “People Incorrectly Correcting Other People,” as well as the subreddit r/IncorrectlyCorrecting for finding and posting the crème de la crème of people being so incorrect it hurts. Whether it be plain grammar, fallacies of logic, or just pure ignorance, it’s a joy to witness these people get called out.
This Hurt My Head In A Number Of Ways
Bah!
Let’s start with a question: Why do people feel they need to correct others? Well, according to the research done by Ben Campen, people do this because they are insecure in the situation that they are in. If they are out with friends or family and are feeling insecure, they will make off-handed comments and correct their spouses as a way to assert themselves in order to feel better.
Feelings of shame and humiliation often follow this, as most of the time, the correcting behavior that is meant to boost one’s own ego comes at the expense of another’s self-esteem—unless the person doing so is completely wrong in the matter, in which case, the boomerang of karma comes right back.
Imagine Walking Around You Whole Life Thinking It Was This
oh lordy. and so how does this poor soul think Jewish families have kids? the Stork?
Spain In Pain
They/Them
Of course, one can say that these discourses should be conducted privately and with respect to one another, but that is a rarity to occur online, as the only thing that is private is your identity, hiding behind a snarky username. Respect? For another human being? Never heard of it.
But if we are to be serious about this for one second, no one wins from insulting another, especially when it comes to corrective behavior. Remember how your parents used to yell at you for the smallest of little mistakes you made as a child, correcting your faults even though they were appropriate for your age? Interesting connection.
And Alexa Laughed. Cortana Chuckled. Hey, Google Giggled. Siri Snickered
Wonderful. I love that answer *looks around frantically*
An Mistake
He was trying to look smart with all the big fancy words, can’t fool me!
Gargoyle
A 2014 study in the Journal of Child Development demonstrated that yelling produces results similar to physical punishment in children: increased levels of anxiety, stress, and depression, along with an increase in behavioral problems. Furthermore, the same types of behaviors that children grow up with tend to get repeated with another human being the victim.
Therefore, it can be argued that some people get their kicks and feel powerful by cutting others down, this ‘correction’ becoming a form of bullying. A Ditch the Label study found that those who bully are far more likely than average to have experienced a stressful or traumatic situation in the past 5 years. Examples include their parents/guardians splitting up, the death of a relative, or the gaining of a little brother or sister.
Whether it’s stress, low self-esteem, or a difficult home situation, we all have different ways of dealing with those feelings, and some channel them into anger and the need to control.
Wonder How Many Strict Vegans Have Avocados Too
*sigh*
Math Is Not My Strong Suit
math prof here. i hope I'm not alone with the feeling of dying a little reading this.
Dr. Art Markman argues that people’s certainty about their beliefs can be broken down into two components: clarity and correctness. Clarity refers to whether people are sure about what they believe. Correctness focuses on whether we think our belief is ‘correct’ in some broader cultural or moral context.
The more strongly people believe their attitude is correct, the more competitive they will be in their discussions. However, Dr. Markman suggests that if you find yourself in conflict with others on a regular basis, you might want to evaluate whether you generally assume that your attitudes are the correct ones.
Wait, Mayo Isn’t Just Made From Plants?
Mayo is also a county in Ireland and it isn't made from animal products either... Uh, wait.
I-- Wouldn't Know How To Follow Up, Either
No, but I think the term 'oriental' is considered kind of pejorative now....
Punny! They Were Panting With Delight!
Discovering and being more open to other people’s perspectives may reduce one’s tendency to treat discussions as invitations for coercion. James Feudo offers a few techniques to help one with this tendency to correct another. If it’s something small and there’s no harm done, pretend it never happened.
If the person you’re interacting with keeps making the mistake, then you might want to point it out in private. If the mistake they’re making can cause a problem (such as poor advice or wrong directions), then you can step in right away. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Can’t Be Twins If Not Identical
Ok I am losing braincells reading these and that's not cool at all
“Something Like”
Lion Wasn’t Even An Option
Math: I’m Out
Found This One
When You Try To Correct Someone And Just Fail
Math
The Only Composer That Person Knows Is Bach. Just Like My Third Grade Music Students
Someone Has Never Heard Of Rubber Wood
Darn, We're Out Of Sprite, Better Go And Buy Some More!
I Find The "A Idiot" More Offensive... It's "An Idiot"
Trust Me, I'm Smart
I Found One!
This Made Me Chuckle
Some stores are so cheap that they don't keep their Open signs on except during business hours
There Are No Dune Movies, Apparently. Not Even A Recently Released One
I hate it when people can't spell dipshit.... Oh wait! JK.
Homophones! Do You Know Them?
Someone Never Had A Cat
I Live In Australia, But Apparently I Should Spell Words The American Way
This Is The Level Of Confidence I Need In Life
I don't actually know how to play uno. Which is the right way?
Well He Convinced Me With His Rock Solid Evidence
You forgot that the vaccine controls us with 5G wi-fi waves. That’s also absolute. Nothing else tho. /j
Spelling Is Importanter Than You Think
Youa Ll
We’ve Been Pronouncing Chemistry Wrong This Whole Time
Well Technically…
I Hate Twitter
Yes. Yes I Want To Be There To See That
This Is So Satisfying
Attention To Detail
This Genius Right Here
Incorrectly Correcting Stephen King?! The 164 Comments Were All Correct Corrections. I Think I Got One Here!!!
Only Chickens Lay Eggs. Only The Educated Know The Platypus Is A Hoax
I Think The Correcter Needs To Do A Rewatch
I Feel Like This Should Count Although It's Not A Person Doing The Correcting
well, magna cum laude and summa cum laude didn't make me feel dirty until they made it dirty. ths is wonderfully ironic.
Boy To Supersoldier Transition
Gender And Spelling Are Both Artifical Constructs
Metric System At It Again
You’re Physically Irresponsible
Hood Version Of A Swimming Cap
Makes Sense
Earth Is Only A Couple Thousand Years Old
Same Thing Innit
That's Like Saying "Its Spelled Grey! Not Gray!"
I've always wondered why the Americans removed the 'U' from British English words such as 'neighbour, labour, favour, etc ...? Did they think such vowels were redundant?