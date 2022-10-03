Everyone likes to feel like they’re an expert in something. Whether that’s science, cooking, politics, parenting, or anything else, really. And though we might have some deeper insights in our chosen field and feel like we can see a broader context than most other people, it’s important to (try and) stay humble.

Because the moment we feel all sure of ourselves when we drop a ‘truth’ bomb on social media, we might come to realize that we’ve totally messed up. Oh God, we had it wrong all along! And now someone’s poking fun at us online for everyone to see.

Welcome to ‘People Incorrectly Correcting Other People,’ a popular Facebook group that shames internet users who spread wildly incorrect facts while trying to prove someone wrong. Scroll down for some major embarrassment, Pandas, and let us know which of these situations really made you feel bad about all of the secondhand awkwardness.