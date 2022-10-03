75 Times People Tried To Correct Others But Embarrassed Themselves Instead, As Shared On This Facebook Group
Everyone likes to feel like they’re an expert in something. Whether that’s science, cooking, politics, parenting, or anything else, really. And though we might have some deeper insights in our chosen field and feel like we can see a broader context than most other people, it’s important to (try and) stay humble.
Because the moment we feel all sure of ourselves when we drop a ‘truth’ bomb on social media, we might come to realize that we’ve totally messed up. Oh God, we had it wrong all along! And now someone’s poking fun at us online for everyone to see.
Welcome to ‘People Incorrectly Correcting Other People,’ a popular Facebook group that shames internet users who spread wildly incorrect facts while trying to prove someone wrong. Scroll down for some major embarrassment, Pandas, and let us know which of these situations really made you feel bad about all of the secondhand awkwardness.
A whopping 663.9k people follow the ‘People Incorrectly Correcting Other People’ Facebook page. In the last month alone, another 1,890 users joined the group. Created just 2 years ago, the project has kept growing and growing.
After all, the internet’s chock full of totally wrong opinions, as well as entitled and arrogant people who think they’ve got it all figured out (while others are dum-dums). That probably won’t change any time in the future, so the PICOP group will have plenty of material to share with others for years to come.
Does anyone remember the 3 speed shift on the steering column?
"Glad to be part of your learning journey today." I have to remember that lol
All members of the group are expected to be kind to one another and avoid harassing or insulting anyone. Otherwise, they’ll be banned.
That means no bullying, no hate speech, and absolutely respecting everyone else’s privacy.
Meanwhile, when it comes to content, Facebook users are asked to avoid reposting pics. Before you go ahead and share something you think might fit the tone of the group, check out what some of the other members have already posted. You might have spotted the same thing that a dozen others have spotted online! And if you want to make it easier for the audience to get what’s going on in your screenshots, you can also add a bit of context.
I think Three Year Letterman may have been a three year first grader.
😖 I hope this one was supposed to be a joke though
The simple fact of the matter is that we all make mistakes. Like it or not, that’s just the truth about life: we’re never going to be 100% correct, 100% of the time. And most of us have probably been in situations where we turned out to be flat-out wrong. It’s embarrassing to make a fool of yourself.
That’s why dealing with these feelings in a healthy manner and learning to embrace your mistakes are good skills to have for any human being. Digging in your heels, closing your eyes, and plugging your ears so as not to hear that you’re actually incredibly wrong really isn’t the mature way to go about things.
I'm sure Mercury the planet would also sink in water, so the statement still stands!
A while back, Bored Panda had a very good conversation about dealing with any feelings of embarrassment that might arise—whether now or remembering mess-ups in the past—with environmental psychologist and well-being consultant Lee Chambers.
"While embarrassment can be a challenging feeling that is fleeting or overwhelming, being able to find a response that assists rather than a reaction that is unhealthy is a skill to build," he said that we can all develop ways to handle embarrassing situations better. Humor, for instance, is one powerful tool in your arsenal.
"If it's something that isn't particularly serious, laughter can be a great response that instantly makes you feel better," he told Bored Panda.
"If the feelings are intense, try taking a few slow, deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth, calming your nervous system and physiological response,” he explained.
when 13 players out of 22 are from African heritage you can get the joke, but also the fact that 50 players in the World Cup were born in France, and because of the double nationality they chose to represent an other country
“In a similar way to laughter, smiling can be effective in shifting your state to the positive. There are times when playing down or even ignoring the feelings can be helpful in the moment, taking the edge off, but it is important that you accept them and express them if it's something significant," the psychologist said.
“Because the feelings of embarrassment are generated from a past event, anything that brings you into the present moment can bring relief. Try to avoid saying sorry, as it will keep taking you back to the moment. You can even keep your biggest embarrassing moments top of mind, having reflected and realized that in hindsight, they weren't as big an issue as you felt at the time.”
sure the weight is the main reason people don't use diamonds
Please show me the Bible passage that mentions dinosaurs.
Was the person born with saltwater in the cranium instead of brain fluid? Seems that way for this level of idiocy.
Dammit this is the second post I've read this morning that tells me I'm a man
Lol, I think this comment is lacking the usual /j or a 😂 from the end
My digital clocks have gotten so lazy...they're completely hands-off.