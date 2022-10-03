Everyone likes to feel like they’re an expert in something. Whether that’s science, cooking, politics, parenting, or anything else, really. And though we might have some deeper insights in our chosen field and feel like we can see a broader context than most other people, it’s important to (try and) stay humble.

Because the moment we feel all sure of ourselves when we drop a ‘truth’ bomb on social media, we might come to realize that we’ve totally messed up. Oh God, we had it wrong all along! And now someone’s poking fun at us online for everyone to see.

Welcome to ‘People Incorrectly Correcting Other People,’ a popular Facebook group that shames internet users who spread wildly incorrect facts while trying to prove someone wrong. Scroll down for some major embarrassment, Pandas, and let us know which of these situations really made you feel bad about all of the secondhand awkwardness.

Chris Laroche , twitter.com Report

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

🤦‍♀️

Philippa Davis , twitter.com Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

Second entry for Three Year Letterman.

Michelle Renée , twitter.com Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

If it's a reindeer, females have antlers too! And Rudolph is actually a female, because male reindeer shed their antlers during before Christmas.

A whopping 663.9k people follow the ‘People Incorrectly Correcting Other People’ Facebook page. In the last month alone, another 1,890 users joined the group. Created just 2 years ago, the project has kept growing and growing.

After all, the internet’s chock full of totally wrong opinions, as well as entitled and arrogant people who think they’ve got it all figured out (while others are dum-dums). That probably won’t change any time in the future, so the PICOP group will have plenty of material to share with others for years to come.
Amber Marie McBride , www.reddit.com Report

Arliss Speace
Arliss Speace
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Does anyone remember the 3 speed shift on the steering column?

Ivy Love Thrash , beka-tiddalik.tumblr.com Report

ZombieGirl
ZombieGirl
Community Member
22 minutes ago

"Glad to be part of your learning journey today." I have to remember that lol

Denesa Lockwood Report

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's too damn early to be face-palming this hard.

All members of the group are expected to be kind to one another and avoid harassing or insulting anyone. Otherwise, they’ll be banned.

That means no bullying, no hate speech, and absolutely respecting everyone else’s privacy.
Skyler Nelson Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

Use them for dinner, and it'll be ate

Daphne Anne Report

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

And the gene pool thanks you, my friend.

Caleb Gary Report

weewoo
weewoo
Community Member
29 minutes ago

💀💀

Meanwhile, when it comes to content, Facebook users are asked to avoid reposting pics. Before you go ahead and share something you think might fit the tone of the group, check out what some of the other members have already posted. You might have spotted the same thing that a dozen others have spotted online! And if you want to make it easier for the audience to get what’s going on in your screenshots, you can also add a bit of context.
Zach Holcomb , twitter.com Report

T C
T C
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited)

"...for an famous author like you are self." Nailed it.

Antonio Juliano Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think Three Year Letterman may have been a three year first grader.

Sebas Natanael Murillo Report

Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

😖 I hope this one was supposed to be a joke though

The simple fact of the matter is that we all make mistakes. Like it or not, that’s just the truth about life: we’re never going to be 100% correct, 100% of the time. And most of us have probably been in situations where we turned out to be flat-out wrong. It’s embarrassing to make a fool of yourself.

That’s why dealing with these feelings in a healthy manner and learning to embrace your mistakes are good skills to have for any human being. Digging in your heels, closing your eyes, and plugging your ears so as not to hear that you’re actually incredibly wrong really isn’t the mature way to go about things.
Meara Barbour Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Idiot.

Caleb Troncone Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm sure Mercury the planet would also sink in water, so the statement still stands!

Adreain Sykes Report

Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Logic"....ahahaha!

A while back, Bored Panda had a very good conversation about dealing with any feelings of embarrassment that might arise—whether now or remembering mess-ups in the past—with environmental psychologist and well-being consultant Lee Chambers.

"While embarrassment can be a challenging feeling that is fleeting or overwhelming, being able to find a response that assists rather than a reaction that is unhealthy is a skill to build," he said that we can all develop ways to handle embarrassing situations better. Humor, for instance, is one powerful tool in your arsenal.
Paul Davis Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Glorifying and making "virginity" something special in women, causes more problems than it solves.

Kim Coghlan Report

A girl
A girl
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Baker. My Dr Who.

David Mclaughlan Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

What's secondable?

"If it's something that isn't particularly serious, laughter can be a great response that instantly makes you feel better," he told Bored Panda.

"If the feelings are intense, try taking a few slow, deep breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth, calming your nervous system and physiological response,” he explained.
Kushal Rokaya Report

Alban Bizet
Alban Bizet
Community Member
12 minutes ago

when 13 players out of 22 are from African heritage you can get the joke, but also the fact that 50 players in the World Cup were born in France, and because of the double nationality they chose to represent an other country

Martin Burt Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Why do some USAvians have such a ridiculous notion of what the USA can do?

Frances Kern Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

I occasionally have problems with my speeling.

“In a similar way to laughter, smiling can be effective in shifting your state to the positive. There are times when playing down or even ignoring the feelings can be helpful in the moment, taking the edge off, but it is important that you accept them and express them if it's something significant," the psychologist said.
Leah Barker Report

Mirt
Mirt
Community Member
33 minutes ago

That is similar to most depictions of Jesus looking pretty white for someone from the Middle East. To quote someone else, "it is Jesus of Nazareth not Jesus of New Jersey".

Rob Henson Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

This whole interaction is the greatest.

Bader Ros Report

Mirt
Mirt
Community Member
41 minutes ago

One of the most embarrassing things is to ask adults to identify pictures of various countries or world leaders.

“Because the feelings of embarrassment are generated from a past event, anything that brings you into the present moment can bring relief. Try to avoid saying sorry, as it will keep taking you back to the moment. You can even keep your biggest embarrassing moments top of mind, having reflected and realized that in hindsight, they weren't as big an issue as you felt at the time.”
Johnathan A. Z. West Report

Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow, that's really niche/s

Abby Fish Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago

That last sentence makes my eyes twitch...

Amber Marie McBride Report

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
39 minutes ago

sure the weight is the main reason people don't use diamonds

Have you ever messed up big-time when expressing an opinion or sharing a ‘fact’ online, dear Pandas? How did you feel when you realize you made a huge mistake? Do you ever call out folks who are totally wrong on social media? Share your experiences and opinions with us, we’d love to hear what you think.
Shanti Ulfsbjorninn Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
57 minutes ago

My god, my brain hurts reading this thread.

Cassity Bible Report

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Please show me the Bible passage that mentions dinosaurs.

Chris Hertell Report

Daria
Daria
Community Member
44 minutes ago

🤦‍♀️🙄

Jasen Saunders Report

Sandra Bruce Report

T C
T C
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I disagree. Nobody understands Australians.

Noah Pines Report

Chloe Summer
Chloe Summer
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Not sure how much of a great leader this one is

Piotr Piwka Report

Purplescales
Purplescales
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I think yellow mistook continent for consonant

Michaela Grening Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
44 minutes ago

How long will it be until they find out the answer

Jacob Adams Report

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

The tin on the right is for storing sewing kits, yarn etc.

Allanah Nelson Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Yeah! Stop picking on Jennifer!

Brandon Pitney Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I live up the road from Sheffield. We are deffo part of continental Europe.

Himi Grace Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Once you have broked something in is now brock.

Shree Rogers Potter Report

Rutherfrog P. Wilmington
Rutherfrog P. Wilmington
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Welcome to the wonderful world of ✨ time✨

Rommel James Galarion Hapayon Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I'm giving this one to Oscar for the win, sarcasm is such a competitive sport.

Ben Soren Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I feel your pain Obe

Ash Klemm Report

Daria
Daria
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Hahaha 😂.... no it's actually sad.

Christine Downey Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Reading this made me 'kookie' XP

Jack Denzil Phoenix Report

Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
28 minutes ago

coughed /s

Jason Stonier Report

Johanna Kemp Report

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Was the person born with saltwater in the cranium instead of brain fluid? Seems that way for this level of idiocy.

Mykkie Lyn Ritenour Report

Krystie Morrison Report

Bean
Bean
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Feeld

Sarah Joy Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Joey? Nah, Joey is way more reasonable

David Brandon Report

Megan Gray Report

Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Duck tape was actually what duct tape was originally called, due to its use of duck cloth. Duck tape is still the word most commonly used in the UK, duct tape is a term that came about in the 1950s.

Devin Pradhan Report

Leigha Oliver Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
39 minutes ago

None of this makes any sense?

Al Joseph Report

Mirt
Mirt
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Ah, good old Christ the Redeemer. It looks huge in pictures but it is actually shorter than the Statue of Liberty.

Griffin Ransier Report

T C
T C
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Like birds, teeth aren't real.

Cee Villa Report

Aunt Riarch
Aunt Riarch
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Dammit this is the second post I've read this morning that tells me I'm a man

Jesse Grider Report

Derek Fish Report

Purplescales
Purplescales
Community Member
5 minutes ago

B. C. And B. C. E are better

Nicholas Kairu Report

Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Lol, I think this comment is lacking the usual /j or a 😂 from the end

Benjamin Shaw Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited)

My digital clocks have gotten so lazy...they're completely hands-off.

Nick Ward Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I like fish pie. I use chicken.

Zayn Eidolon Report

Live Bojac Sowet Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I am not going to tell you what I though canhole meant.

Tom Merson Report

Chris Moore Report

Archie Taylor Report

