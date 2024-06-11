ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Beals is back with more of his funny and relatable "Adult Children" comics, and we couldn't be more excited to share them with you. Known for capturing the ups and downs of working in retail, Beals turns everyday frustrations into humorous art that resonates with anyone who's ever dealt with customer service.

In this new batch of comics, Beals continues to explore the amusing and sometimes absurd situations that retail workers face daily. From interactions with customers to the dynamics between coworkers, these cartoons might make you laugh and nod in agreement.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | gocomics.com