ADVERTISEMENT

"A Slice of Alan" comics are a raunchy love letter meant for the creator's wife, and they feature a lot of booty-related humor. But besides the NSFW content, the artist also loves to reference wrestling and anime.

In the most recent interview with Bored Panda, Alan shared what has changed since the last post. "I've introduced 2 new characters into my comics, but my comics continue to stay expectedly unexpected! It's now been 5 years making comics as well, so I'm very happy about that."

As the artist wrote on his Instagram bio: "I make mature comics for immature people." And that is basically all that you need to know before going into this post. So, without further ado, let’s hop right in, and for more information, read the rest of the interview with Alan below.

More info: Instagram | asliceofalan.com | Facebook | x.com