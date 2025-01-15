ADVERTISEMENT

Cléa Delogu, also known as Lala Touffe, creates colorful and textured art that feels both fun and personal. Working from her studio in Paris, she uses a tufting gun to make rugs, wall hangings, and other soft pieces that stand out with their bold patterns and playful designs.

What makes Cléa’s art special is how it feels so joyful. Each piece seems to have its own personality, inspired by things like nature, daily life, or just her imagination. Scroll down to experience the charm and uniqueness of her tufted creations!

More info: Instagram | lalatouffe.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vibrant tufted artwork featuring a lobster, wine bottles, flowers, and an egg, set against a colorful background.

lala.touffe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Cléa Delogu to learn more about her creative process and her journey as an artist. She revealed that she discovered tufting in 2020 through YouTube videos, describing it as a moment of revelation that opened up new creative possibilities. "Before that, I worked as an art director in an advertising agency, where I spent most of my time behind a computer. I loved the creative process, but I missed the tactile aspect of making something I could hold in my hands. Tufting gave me the freedom to create tangible, textured artworks — from start to finish — which was exactly what I had been longing for."
RELATED:
    #2

    Colorful tufted artwork depicting a vibrant still life with flowers, tableware, and food.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tufted artwork depicting a black and white cat on a green background in a wooden frame.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Creating one of the pieces can take anywhere from a week to over a month, depending on how detailed and complex the design is. "I start with a lot of sketching and refining until I find the perfect design that really speaks to me. Once I’m satisfied, I transfer the drawing to my tufting frame and begin working with the tufting gun. This stage is repetitive but crucial for building the piece. After tufting, I move on to trimming, adding details, and backing the artwork to finish it cleanly. My favorite step is photographing the final piece — that’s when everything comes together visually."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring abstract flowers in a green vase on a pink and blue background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Tufted artwork featuring a colorful abstract design with a yellow banana shape on a blue and red checkered background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cléa’s tufted artworks are beautiful, but she explained that the process can be challenging, especially because of how physically demanding it is. "It’s a repetitive process that requires endurance, and it can be tough on my hands and shoulders. Additionally, working on larger pieces means managing logistics like stretching and securing large frames. Finally, precision is key — every tufted line matters, and small mistakes can be tricky to fix, so patience is definitely required!"
    #6

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring abstract plant designs in colorful vases.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring a colorful breakfast scene with pastries, tea, and flowers by a window.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cléa draws inspiration from everyday life, finding beauty in unexpected moments. Whether it’s through cinema, photography, or a fleeting scene she happens to notice, these influences shape her colorful and textured creations. "I try to mentally capture images and compositions that I’d like to stage in my own way. The people around me, their passions, and their work also inspire me a lot. Sometimes, a simple color combination can spark an idea. Honestly, anything can be a starting point as long as it makes me feel excited and I can’t stop thinking about it — that’s always a good sign!"
    #8

    Tufted artwork with two wine glasses and a bottle on a table, featuring vibrant colors and abstract design.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tufted artwork featuring colorful gourds and a leek by Cléa Delogu.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Tufted artwork featuring vibrant citrus fruits and a tulip on a purple background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Tufted artwork featuring a red abstract shape on a yellow background by Cléa Delogu.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tufted artwork with abstract shapes in red, blue, yellow, and black by Cléa Delogu, framed on a light background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring three matchstick figures on blue background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tufted artwork featuring a croissant design by Cléa Delogu in a wooden frame.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Framed tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu, featuring a stylized black and white cup on a green and purple background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring abstract lemon design on a pink background, framed and leaning against a white wall.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Tufted artwork featuring abstract shapes in yellow, purple, and pink by Cléa Delogu.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Tufted artwork featuring a stylized apple core on a pink background by Cléa Delogu.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Tufted artwork featuring a vase with yellow tulips and a bottle on a vibrant red and pink background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring a bottle and sliced citrus on a vibrant yellow background, surrounded by plants.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring a blue coffee pot and yellow lemons on a green background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Tufted artwork featuring an abstract design in pink, green, and white, framed and displayed on a light background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tufted artwork featuring a vibrant yellow and blue circular design with red center on a yellow grid background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring geometric design with green, yellow, red, and white shapes in a wooden frame.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Tufted artwork featuring mushrooms on a green background.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Tufted artwork depicting abstract shapes in green, yellow, and brown on a green background by Cléa Delogu.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tufted artwork of a brown pretzel on a yellow background in a wooden frame.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tufted artwork with green and white abstract design in a wooden frame.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tufted artwork by Cléa Delogu featuring a blue flower on a pink background in a wooden frame.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Tufted artwork featuring colorful floral designs in striped vases by Cléa Delogu, showcasing vibrant and intricate patterns.

    lala.touffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!