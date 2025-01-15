Tufted Art By Cléa Delogu (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Cléa Delogu, also known as Lala Touffe, creates colorful and textured art that feels both fun and personal. Working from her studio in Paris, she uses a tufting gun to make rugs, wall hangings, and other soft pieces that stand out with their bold patterns and playful designs.
What makes Cléa’s art special is how it feels so joyful. Each piece seems to have its own personality, inspired by things like nature, daily life, or just her imagination. Scroll down to experience the charm and uniqueness of her tufted creations!
More info: Instagram | lalatouffe.com | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Cléa Delogu to learn more about her creative process and her journey as an artist. She revealed that she discovered tufting in 2020 through YouTube videos, describing it as a moment of revelation that opened up new creative possibilities. "Before that, I worked as an art director in an advertising agency, where I spent most of my time behind a computer. I loved the creative process, but I missed the tactile aspect of making something I could hold in my hands. Tufting gave me the freedom to create tangible, textured artworks — from start to finish — which was exactly what I had been longing for."
Creating one of the pieces can take anywhere from a week to over a month, depending on how detailed and complex the design is. "I start with a lot of sketching and refining until I find the perfect design that really speaks to me. Once I’m satisfied, I transfer the drawing to my tufting frame and begin working with the tufting gun. This stage is repetitive but crucial for building the piece. After tufting, I move on to trimming, adding details, and backing the artwork to finish it cleanly. My favorite step is photographing the final piece — that’s when everything comes together visually."
Cléa’s tufted artworks are beautiful, but she explained that the process can be challenging, especially because of how physically demanding it is. "It’s a repetitive process that requires endurance, and it can be tough on my hands and shoulders. Additionally, working on larger pieces means managing logistics like stretching and securing large frames. Finally, precision is key — every tufted line matters, and small mistakes can be tricky to fix, so patience is definitely required!"
Cléa draws inspiration from everyday life, finding beauty in unexpected moments. Whether it’s through cinema, photography, or a fleeting scene she happens to notice, these influences shape her colorful and textured creations. "I try to mentally capture images and compositions that I’d like to stage in my own way. The people around me, their passions, and their work also inspire me a lot. Sometimes, a simple color combination can spark an idea. Honestly, anything can be a starting point as long as it makes me feel excited and I can’t stop thinking about it — that’s always a good sign!"