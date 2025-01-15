ADVERTISEMENT

Cléa Delogu, also known as Lala Touffe, creates colorful and textured art that feels both fun and personal. Working from her studio in Paris, she uses a tufting gun to make rugs, wall hangings, and other soft pieces that stand out with their bold patterns and playful designs.

What makes Cléa’s art special is how it feels so joyful. Each piece seems to have its own personality, inspired by things like nature, daily life, or just her imagination. Scroll down to experience the charm and uniqueness of her tufted creations!

