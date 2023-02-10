Even though these classical art pieces had an original intent to capture daily life experiences of that time period, meme culture has brought them back to today's audiences by giving them new meaning.

There is no better way to introduce our younger generations to classical art than making memes out of them. Creating captions for classical paintings that correlate to modern-day topics and current social issues is what the "Art Memes Central" Instagram page does the best.

Through these hilarious and on-point captions fitted to the paintings, this account has already gained 439K followers, and their popularity is on the rise.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore these painfully accurate memes and tell us which was your favorite in the comments below.

More info: Instagram