Call it a marketing strategy, or call it just wanting to contribute to the Christmas mood, but one thing is sure. Songwriters keep releasing holiday hits every year like there’s no tomorrow. Not that we’re complaining, of course. Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, gosh, even Justin Bieber. It’s an endless list, and we’re loving every minute of it.

Christmas music is a big deal, after all. Let December begin and radio stations are flooded with Christmas classics. And even people who don’t listen to the radio at all often find themselves in line at Target, hearing it playing through the store’s sound system. The phenomenon of singers making Christmas music has been around for a long time, but only recently have we seen the rise of people who make their living off of it. Whether you’re a fan of the classics or more of a modern artist, there’s something for everyone during the holidays.

Good music and the festive season go hand in hand, so it’s time to test your knowledge about some of the most iconic songs! We’ve come up with some Christmas songs trivia that will put your holiday music knowledge to the test. Think you can remember all the lyrics, artists, songs, and the stories behind them? Think again! In our Christmas quiz, nothing should be taken for granted. Gather all your karaoke friends and family members that are top-notch experts of Mariah Carey & Co., and you’re ready to go with our Christmas trivia!

#1

"All I want for Christmas is my _______ _______ _______."

Answer: "two front teeth".

#2

Approximately how many songs are there with 'Christmas' in the title?

Answer: Almost 10,000. 9,274 to be exact.

#3

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, this song is the biggest-selling single of all time.

Answer: "White Christmas".

#4

"Christmas in Hollis" was released by which hip-hop group in 1987?

#5

What activity inspired the song “Jingle Bells?”

Answer: A town-wide sled race.

#6

What brings Frosty the Snowman to life?

Answer: A magical hat.

#7

In the song “Mr. Grinch,” what is his brain full of?

Answer: Black Spiders.

#8

What is the most published Christmas hymn?

Answer: “Joy to the World” was published in 1387 hymnals across North America before 1979.

#9

What pop singer has been named the Queen of Christmas?

Answer: Mariah Carey ("All I Want for Christmas is You").

#10

What pop Christmas hit was released in 1984 but did not rank in the charts until 2017?

Answer: “Last Christmas” by Wham!

#11

A pop-culture Katy Perry song is a nod to Danish Christmas culture?

Answer: “Cozy Little Christmas” by Katy Perry was written to reflect on her time in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the special holiday feeling that the Danish culture shares, thick with traditions of Christmas beers, special chocolates, and buttery candles.

#12

In "The 12-days of Christmas" song, which gift was given on the 5th day?

Answer: Five golden rings.

#13

"Here comes Santa Clause/ Here comes Santa Clause/ Right down _______ _______ _______."

Answer: Santa Clause Lane.

#14

Challenge question: How many reindeer pull Santa’s sleigh in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"? Can you name them all?

Answer: 9 reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph!

#15

What is the most recorded Christmas song in the modern era?

Answer: "Silent Night".

#16

In the carol "Angels We Have Heard on High", what does the phrase 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' mean?

Answer: Glory to God in the highest.

#17

"Christmas Time is Here" is a popular Christmas song written for the 1965 television special A Charlie Brown Christmas.

#18

Which of the Beatles wrote the song "Wonderful Christmastime"?

Answer: Paul McCartney.

#19

Who duetted with Mariah Carey on a re-release of her festive hit "All I Want for Christmas" in 2011?

Answer: Justin Bieber.

#20

Which single topped the Christmas charts for 10 weeks in the UK and 14 weeks in the USA?

Answer: "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.

#21

In "Last Christmas" who does the singer give his heart to?

Answer: Someone special.

#22

What did my true love send to me on the 6th day of Christmas?

Answer: 6 geese-a-laying.

#23

How many gifts did the singer receive in “12 days of Christmas?”

#24

What word is used for ‘family’ in the song “We Wish You a Merry Christmas?”

#25

In Santa Claus is Coming to Town, the singer tells children, “You better not cry” and “You better not _____.”

#26

Who has a button nose?

Answer: Frosty the Snowman.

#27

In the 12 Days of Christmas, who sends the gifts?

Answer: The singer’s true love.

#28

What year was “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” first recorded?

#29

Who first recorded the Frank Sinatra hit song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas?”

#30

What country music icon wrote Roy Orbison’s hit “Pretty Paper?”

Answer: Willie Nelson.

#31

What iconic Elvis Presley Christmas song was digitally remastered into a duet version with the King in 2008?

Answer: "Blue Christmas" with Martina McBride, Elvis Presley.

#32

What Beach Boys song features Santa’s sleigh as a Nordic hot rod?

Answer: “Little Saint Nick” by the Beach Boys.

#33

Why did the little boy buy his mother’s shoes in the song “The Christmas Shoes?”

Answer: The mother was sick, and the family was poor, but the boy wanted his mother to look good if she met Jesus tonight, suggesting that she might pass away soon.

#34

Jim Brickman (Five for Fighting) wrote and sang what Christmas song as a tribute to deployed soldiers?

Answer: “Christmas Where You Are” The music video for this hit song features pictures of men and women at home and abroad who are serving our country.

#35

Elmo of the Elmo and Patsy that released the hit “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” is what profession by his day job?

Answer: Dr. Elmo of Elmo and Patsy is a veterinarian but does more tv and radio interviews each holiday season than most artists.

#36

According to the song “Santa Clause is Coming to Town,” how many times does Santa check his list?

#37

In the song "Jingle Bells," what do they ride?

Answer: A one-horse open sleigh.

#38

"You’re a mean one/ You really are a heel/ You’re as cuddly as a cactus."

Who are they referring to in these song lyrics?

#39

"Up on the house top, reindeer pause. Out jumps good old _______ _______."

#40

What is the most popular children’s Christmas song?

Answer: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer".

#41

According to the song, what do you "Deck the Halls" with?

Answer: Boughs of holly.

#42

What gift does the "Little Drummer Boy" present to baby Jesus?

Answer: He played his drum for him.

#43

According to the song, who got ran over by a reindeer?

#44

In "O Little Town of Bethlehem" where do the silent stars go by?

Answer: Above the deep and dreamless sleep.

#45

Which popular Christmas carol is also considered to be a lullaby?

Answer: "Away in the Manger."

#46

In "We Three Kings," what were the kings following?

Answer: Yonder star.

#47

"Deck the Halls" is a traditional Christmas carol that dates back to which century?

#48

What beloved carol does Carol Brady lead the carolers in singing during the 1988 "A Very Brady Movie"?

Answer: "O Come All Ye Faithful".

#49

What band turned "Joy to the World" into a No. 1 hit in 1971?

Answer: Three Dog Night.

#50

In the song, "Angels We Have Heard on High," how are the angels singing?

#51

How many times is the word "heaven" sung in the first verse of "Joy to the World"?

#52

Which popular Christmas carol is based on a French poem?

Answer: "O Holy Night".

#53

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" was introduced in the movie It’s a Wonderful Life.

Answer: False. It was first introduced in Meet me in St. Louis.

#54

In "The Most Wonderful Day of the Year" Sue is getting a hula hoop for Christmas.

Answer: False. Sue is getting a dolly.

#55

For which musical film was the song "White Christmas" written?

Answer: "Holiday Inn".

#56

Which 1990 film is credited with popularizing "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree"?

#57

"Let it Snow" was written during this?

Answer: A heat wave in California.

#58

As of 2019, which act holds the record for having the most UK Christmas No.1s?

#59

How many ‘las’ are after the ‘fa’ in "Deck the Halls"?

#60

Who had a huge hit in 1976 with the soothing Christmas classic "When a Child is Born"?

Answer: Johnny Mathis.

#61

Which Chris Rea song includes the lyrics "Top to toe in tailbacks, oh I got red lights all around"?

Answer: "Driving Home for Christmas".

#62

How many versions of "Do They Know It’s Christmas" have been released?

Answer: Four – 1984, 1989, 2004, 2014.

#63

What’s the second line of "I’m dreaming of a white Christmas"?

Answer: "Just like the ones I used to know".

#64

According to Frank Sinatra, what is the weather like outside?

#65

Which Christmas song backed a famous dance scene in the hit film Mean Girls?

Answer: "Jingle Bell Rock".

#66

"Do They Know It’s Christmas?" was a charity song to raise money for which African country?

#67

Name the Christmas number one single from this lyric: "I know I stand in line until you think you have the time to spend an evening with me".

Answer: "Somethin’ Stupid" – Frank & Nancy Sinatra.

#68

Who released "Lonely This Christmas" in 1975?

#69

Who released "Santa Tell Me" in 2014?

Answer: Ariana Grande.

#70

"Driving Home for Christmas" was written by Chris Rea on a drive back to which UK city?

Answer: Middlesbrough.

#71

Who released the 2011 album "Under the Mistletoe"?

Answer: Justin Bieber.

#72

In what year did Slade release "Merry Xmas Everybody"?

#73

What beverage does the singer tell the audience to have a cup of in “A Holly Jolly Christmas?”

Answer: Have a Cup of Cheer.

#74

What movie from popular culture references “Jingle Bell Rock” in the opening scene?

Answer: "Lethal Weapon".

#75

What Christmas song is known by two different names?

Answer: "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)"/"Chestnuts Roasting over an Open Fire".

#76

How old was singer Brenda Lee when she recorded the classic Christmas hit “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree?”

#77

What Chuck Berry hit was based on the classic children’s song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?”

Answer: Run, Rudolph, Run by Chuck Berry.

#78

Since 1963, Many artists have recorded “White Christmas,” but only one has charted with it. Who was that?

Answer: Michael Bolton.

#79

What tune does Carol Brady lead the carolers in singing during the 1988 “A Very Brady Movie?”

Answer: “O Come All Ye Faithful”.

#80

What kind of bird has gone away in Ella Fitzgerald’s “Winter Wonderland?”

#81

The original recording of what song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1964?

Answer: "The Christmas Song" (Chestnuts Roasting Over an Open Fire) by Nat King Cole.

#82

Country music duo Joey + Rory wrote this Christmas tune during a stay at their family farm in Indiana.

Answer: "It’s Christmas Time" by Joey + Rory

#83

Country star Kacey Musgraves collaborated with legend Willie Nelson and others on this not-so-traditional Christmas hit as a fun tribute collaboration.

Answer: “Have a Willie Nice Christmas”.

#84

What comedic Christmas song was written as a parody of holiday greed and consumerism?

Answer: “Another Christmas Song” by Stephen Colbert.

#85

What comedic Christmas song recorded by the Barenaked Ladies is a nod to the timeless story "A Christmas Carol?"

Answer: “Green Christmas” by Barenaked Ladies.

#86

One foggy Christmas Eve, what did Santa ask Rudolph to do?

Answer: Guide his sleigh tonight.

#87

What kind of pudding is mentioned in the song "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"?

Answer: Figgy pudding.

#88

What gift is sent on the first day of Christmas?

Answer: A partridge in a pear tree.

#89

"I saw mommy _________ Santa Clause."

#90

"O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how __________ are your branches."

#91

Finish the lyrics: "Silent night, holy night/ _____ _____ _____, _____ _____ _____."

Answer: All is calm, all is bright.

#92

In "The First Noel" when the poor shepherds look up in the sky, where is the star that they see?

Answer: Shining in the east beyond them far.

#93

"It Came Upon the Midnight _______."

#94

What do you hear on every street corner when it’s Christmastime in the city?

Answer: "Silver bells".

#95

What was the name of the good king who looked out on the Feast of Stephen?

Answer: Good King Wenceslas.

#96

What other name is given to carol "O Tannenbaum"?

Answer: "O Christmas Tree".

#97

Who is considered the "Emperor of Christmas" with three songs in the Top 10 and two songs in the Top 2?

#98

Which Christmas song was the first to be broadcast from space?

Answer: "Jingle Bells".

#99

In the song "A Holly Jolly Christmas," what beverage do the words tell you to have a cup of?

Answer: Have a cup of cheer.

#100

According to a popular Christmas song, what is "roasting on an open fire?"

Answer: Chestnuts.

#101

Which Christmas song begins "It was Christmas Eve, babe, in the drunk tank…"?

Answer: "Fairy Tale of New York".

#102

Eartha Kitt had a hit with "Santa Baby" in the 1950s. Who re-recorded it in 2003?

Answer: Kylie Minogue.

#103

Who had a hit in 1985 with the theme tune to "The Snowman’ Walking in the Air"?

