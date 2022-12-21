151 Photos Of Cats Enjoying An Awesome Holiday Season
It’s Christmas y’all, the most wonderful and furriest time of the year! No, that’s not a reference to Santa’s beard or his reindeer. And it’s definitely not about that fuzzy but still ugly sweater we’ll all be receiving this year. Again.
Today is about cats — specifically, cats enjoying Christmas to the fullest! The holiday season is a time to appreciate the small moments with family and friends, the presents, the delicious food, and last but not least, snuggling up with your favorite fluffy companion. With their humans at home for some well-deserved vacation time, these Christmas-y cats are making the most out of it, and they want you to be in on it too. We prepared a gallery of extra cute Christmas cats doing what they do best: living the good life.
It’s time to take a cue from these furry little friends and start making this holiday season your greatest one yet! These Christmas kitties are having a blast as they take festive naps, plan how to get that sparkly tree out of the way, and just in general, nail the Christmas holidays. Their owners obviously love them very much, and we’re all pretty jealous of their awesome lives.
We found dozens of Christmas images of cats enjoying this time of the year like it’s their job — because it totally is. So grab a glass of eggnog, sit back in your favorite chair, adorable cats in your lap, and let yourself get invested in all the festive cuteness!
Every Year My Cat Forgets What A Christmas Tree Is And Re-Discovers The Wonder
Here's Twix. He Puts Up With A Lot From The Kids. Merry Christmas!
One Eyed Willy Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas!
My Cat (Jet) Likes To Sit In Our Fake Christmas Tree
My Daughter Has Been Begging Us For A Kitten. We’ve Told Her We're Not Getting One. This Is What Awaits Her On Christmas Morning
It’s Mr. Meatpie’s First Christmas!
Cat Sees A Christmas Tree For The First Time
O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree
Our Furbabies Posing For A Christmas Photo
Beautiful but the way the cat is looking at the dog could end two ways 🤣
I’m Single And Decided To Celebrate The Holidays By Bringing This Guy Home Today! They Put Him In A Christmas Adoption Sweater
Me And My Only Child Living It Up On Christmas
Left The Patio Door Open Briefly For Some Fresh Air. Shortly After, I Heard Some Rustling Behind The Christmas Tree... I Don't Have A Cat
My Cat Is Afraid Of Tangerines, So I Created A Force Field To Protect The Christmas Tree
Dobby's First Christmas!
It's Still The Best Christmas Pic I Have Of Them
Can You Tell He Wasn’t Happy About The Christmas Photo?
Rare, Never Seen Before Photo Capturing Secret Plot To Overthrow Christmas Tree
Some People Can’t Have Christmas Trees Due To Religious Reasons. We Can’t Have A Christmas Tree Because
Get A Cat They Said. It'll Be Fun
It'll be fun for the cat they said!!! Stoopid hoomans never listen ...
My Cat Ivy In Our Christmas Tree
Merry Christmas To All The Cats That Got Empty Boxes This Year!
This Is Jack's First Christmas. He Is A Little Infatuated With The Tree
My Wife Gave Me My Christmas Present Early
Paint Me Like One Of Your Christmas Trees
It Was A Task Getting Her In This Sweater But I Think Our First Christmas Family Photo Together Went Well!
Tom's 1st Christmas
I Put One Of Those Christmas Gift Bows On My Cat’s Head And Her Reaction Was Just Too Adorably Goofy
We do this and watch the stampede as the others chase after the one with the stick on bow :D
A Kitten's First Christmas
The Cat Got Catnip For Christmas, She's So High
Nah she can still get a bit further up the stair rail .. so not high enough :D
Mom, I Can Explain
My Wife Insisted That I Take Christmas Pictures Of Our Cat. It Went Better Than Expected
Very chill. My cat would be enraged and working to get that off every second.
My Friend's Cat Seeing Its First Christmas Tree Plugged In
I Guess I'm A Christmas Tree Now
This Will Forever Be My Favorite Picture Of Her. She Loves Christmas
The $70, 7ft Cat Post You Bought Him For Christmas Vs. The Box His Food Comes In
Toulouse’s First Christmas
My Cat Ripped Open All The Presents Christmas Morning
My Cat And My Tree Are Both Plugged In And Ready For Christmas
Woah-oh-oh-oh Camouflage / Things are never quite the way they seem 🎶
Girlfriend’s Cat Has Never Seen Christmas Tree Before
"So lemme get this straight. You chopped down a TREE. And your brought it in the HOUSE. And I CAN'T TOUCH IT. You hoomans are SO WEIRD."
Someone Guessed What They're Getting For Christmas
My Cats Really Nailed This Year’s Christmas Photo Shoot
My Boss Feeds A Stray Cat On Her Back Porch And Bought Kitty Her First Toy For Christmas!
This Guy Popped Out Of My Daughters Christmas Present 10 Years Ago. Best Gift Ever
My Mom Made A Christmas Stocking For My Cat. This Is The Photo She Used To Make It From
This Was Not The Aesthetic Photo I Was Looking For But Someone Sure Is Excited For Christmas!
Looks more like the kitty is excited by a hairball just coming back up.
"My Work Here Is Done." Merry Christmas To All You Lunatics That Decided To Become Cat People
None Of My 4 Cats Climb The Christmas Tree. Not Sure Why. This Is The Best "Cat In Tree" Pic I'll Get
So, I Guess My Cat Is Done With Christmas
Time To Drag Out The Cat Proof Christmas Tree Again
You will suffer in the bowels of hell for this torment hooman ... the BOWELS!!!
Biscuit Proudly Showing His Christmas Bow Tie
My Office Lets Me Bring My Cat To Work, So He Has Ties!
Our Christmas Presents This Year
The cats face in the second pic 🤣 Why you give me stripes and bozo gets the stars!!
My Kitten Hank Is All Smiles For His Christmas Photoshoot!
My Son's Kitten's First Christmas
Been In My Bed Sick All Day. Finally Opened The Door And Arthur The Cat Had Brought Me A Christmas Ornament From The Tree As A Gift
Dis one needs more sparkles hooman no more cronchy on my teefs
Built Our Spoiled Babies A Loft For Christmas
New Kitten's First Christmas... Send Help
It’s Her First Time Seeing A Christmas Tree
I Think This Is My New Favorite Christmas Ornament
Ah the Star of Cat ... one of the lesser known Christmas songs :)