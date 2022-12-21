It’s Christmas y’all, the most wonderful and furriest time of the year! No, that’s not a reference to Santa’s beard or his reindeer. And it’s definitely not about that fuzzy but still ugly sweater we’ll all be receiving this year. Again.

Today is about cats — specifically, cats enjoying Christmas to the fullest! The holiday season is a time to appreciate the small moments with family and friends, the presents, the delicious food, and last but not least, snuggling up with your favorite fluffy companion. With their humans at home for some well-deserved vacation time, these Christmas-y cats are making the most out of it, and they want you to be in on it too. We prepared a gallery of extra cute Christmas cats doing what they do best: living the good life.

It’s time to take a cue from these furry little friends and start making this holiday season your greatest one yet! These Christmas kitties are having a blast as they take festive naps, plan how to get that sparkly tree out of the way, and just in general, nail the Christmas holidays. Their owners obviously love them very much, and we’re all pretty jealous of their awesome lives.

We found dozens of Christmas images of cats enjoying this time of the year like it’s their job — because it totally is. So grab a glass of eggnog, sit back in your favorite chair, adorable cats in your lap, and let yourself get invested in all the festive cuteness!