It’s Christmas y’all, the most wonderful and furriest time of the year! No, that’s not a reference to Santa’s beard or his reindeer. And it’s definitely not about that fuzzy but still ugly sweater we’ll all be receiving this year. Again.

Today is about cats — specifically, cats enjoying Christmas to the fullest! The holiday season is a time to appreciate the small moments with family and friends, the presents, the delicious food, and last but not least, snuggling up with your favorite fluffy companion. With their humans at home for some well-deserved vacation time, these Christmas-y cats are making the most out of it, and they want you to be in on it too. We prepared a gallery of extra cute Christmas cats doing what they do best: living the good life. 

It’s time to take a cue from these furry little friends and start making this holiday season your greatest one yet! These Christmas kitties are having a blast as they take festive naps, plan how to get that sparkly tree out of the way, and just in general, nail the Christmas holidays. Their owners obviously love them very much, and we’re all pretty jealous of their awesome lives. 

We found dozens of Christmas images of cats enjoying this time of the year like it’s their job — because it totally is. So grab a glass of eggnog, sit back in your favorite chair, adorable cats in your lap, and let yourself get invested in all the festive cuteness!

#1

Every Year My Cat Forgets What A Christmas Tree Is And Re-Discovers The Wonder

Every Year My Cat Forgets What A Christmas Tree Is And Re-Discovers The Wonder

ImAnElkShootMe Report

#2

Here's Twix. He Puts Up With A Lot From The Kids. Merry Christmas!

Here's Twix. He Puts Up With A Lot From The Kids. Merry Christmas!

I_Love_McRibs Report

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Pawsome purresent!

#3

One Eyed Willy Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas!

One Eyed Willy Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas!

miafrunt Report

#4

My Cat (Jet) Likes To Sit In Our Fake Christmas Tree

My Cat (Jet) Likes To Sit In Our Fake Christmas Tree

Stripped_Sweater135 Report

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 hour ago

i spaced out from looking into his eyes

#5

My Daughter Has Been Begging Us For A Kitten. We’ve Told Her We're Not Getting One. This Is What Awaits Her On Christmas Morning

My Daughter Has Been Begging Us For A Kitten. We've Told Her We're Not Getting One. This Is What Awaits Her On Christmas Morning

baxterrocky Report

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
2 hours ago

Please keep them safe and give them a forever home. Don't abandon them when they grow up. They'll love you forever. You owe them the same!

#6

It’s Mr. Meatpie’s First Christmas!

It's Mr. Meatpie's First Christmas!

ansooegagnon Report

#7

Cat Sees A Christmas Tree For The First Time

Cat Sees A Christmas Tree For The First Time

zombiebandit Report

#8

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree

nixfix14 Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
52 minutes ago

"Your ornaments are history!" Love the reflection of the tree in kitty's eyes.

#9

Our Furbabies Posing For A Christmas Photo

Our Furbabies Posing For A Christmas Photo

pas294 Report

Nicholas Gettliffe
Nicholas Gettliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago

Beautiful but the way the cat is looking at the dog could end two ways 🤣

#10

I’m Single And Decided To Celebrate The Holidays By Bringing This Guy Home Today! They Put Him In A Christmas Adoption Sweater

I'm Single And Decided To Celebrate The Holidays By Bringing This Guy Home Today! They Put Him In A Christmas Adoption Sweater

DefinitelyAFemale Report

#11

Me And My Only Child Living It Up On Christmas

Me And My Only Child Living It Up On Christmas

ChoppyWAL99 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hope you have prepared many gifts for your new child!

#12

Left The Patio Door Open Briefly For Some Fresh Air. Shortly After, I Heard Some Rustling Behind The Christmas Tree... I Don't Have A Cat

Left The Patio Door Open Briefly For Some Fresh Air. Shortly After, I Heard Some Rustling Behind The Christmas Tree... I Don't Have A Cat

Rossaluss Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now you do .. Happy Christmas!!! :)

#13

My Cat Is Afraid Of Tangerines, So I Created A Force Field To Protect The Christmas Tree

My Cat Is Afraid Of Tangerines, So I Created A Force Field To Protect The Christmas Tree

Iatrogenia Report

#14

Dobby's First Christmas!

Dobby's First Christmas!

furwars Report

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
2 hours ago

Eeeee, he looks like Puss from Shrek!

#15

It's Still The Best Christmas Pic I Have Of Them

It's Still The Best Christmas Pic I Have Of Them

HabitRage Report

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
22 minutes ago

furriends

#16

Can You Tell He Wasn’t Happy About The Christmas Photo?

Can You Tell He Wasn't Happy About The Christmas Photo?

Walrus-Shivers Report

#17

Rare, Never Seen Before Photo Capturing Secret Plot To Overthrow Christmas Tree

Rare, Never Seen Before Photo Capturing Secret Plot To Overthrow Christmas Tree

ryrogova Report

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Mama cat is proudly looking on.

#18

Some People Can’t Have Christmas Trees Due To Religious Reasons. We Can’t Have A Christmas Tree Because

Some People Can't Have Christmas Trees Due To Religious Reasons. We Can't Have A Christmas Tree Because

lurked4yearzzz Report

#19

Get A Cat They Said. It'll Be Fun

Get A Cat They Said. It'll Be Fun

CaribSoul Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

It'll be fun for the cat they said!!! Stoopid hoomans never listen ...

#20

My Cat Ivy In Our Christmas Tree

My Cat Ivy In Our Christmas Tree

SubwayKid012 Report

#21

Merry Christmas To All The Cats That Got Empty Boxes This Year!

Merry Christmas To All The Cats That Got Empty Boxes This Year!

brownpinkie Report

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
2 hours ago

And loved every part of them.

#22

This Is Jack's First Christmas. He Is A Little Infatuated With The Tree

This Is Jack's First Christmas. He Is A Little Infatuated With The Tree

bdub1391 Report

#23

My Wife Gave Me My Christmas Present Early

My Wife Gave Me My Christmas Present Early

Reamofqtips Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Smol soot sprite needs a better ribbon ❤️

#24

Paint Me Like One Of Your Christmas Trees

Paint Me Like One Of Your Christmas Trees

Bloody-August Report

#25

It Was A Task Getting Her In This Sweater But I Think Our First Christmas Family Photo Together Went Well!

It Was A Task Getting Her In This Sweater But I Think Our First Christmas Family Photo Together Went Well!

whoiskait Report

#26

Tom's 1st Christmas

Tom's 1st Christmas

LittleMissKarma Report

#27

I Put One Of Those Christmas Gift Bows On My Cat’s Head And Her Reaction Was Just Too Adorably Goofy

I Put One Of Those Christmas Gift Bows On My Cat's Head And Her Reaction Was Just Too Adorably Goofy

JessTheEgg Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

We do this and watch the stampede as the others chase after the one with the stick on bow :D

#28

A Kitten's First Christmas

A Kitten's First Christmas

KaleidoscopicKara Report

#29

The Cat Got Catnip For Christmas, She's So High

The Cat Got Catnip For Christmas, She's So High

JayTbo Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nah she can still get a bit further up the stair rail .. so not high enough :D

#30

Mom, I Can Explain

Mom, I Can Explain

Report

#31

My Wife Insisted That I Take Christmas Pictures Of Our Cat. It Went Better Than Expected

My Wife Insisted That I Take Christmas Pictures Of Our Cat. It Went Better Than Expected

ender52 Report

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
2 hours ago

Very chill. My cat would be enraged and working to get that off every second.

#32

My Friend's Cat Seeing Its First Christmas Tree Plugged In

My Friend's Cat Seeing Its First Christmas Tree Plugged In

AOLdotbiz Report

#33

I Guess I'm A Christmas Tree Now

I Guess I'm A Christmas Tree Now

EvilLordMaximus Report

#34

This Will Forever Be My Favorite Picture Of Her. She Loves Christmas

This Will Forever Be My Favorite Picture Of Her. She Loves Christmas

noplacelikesoul Report

#35

The $70, 7ft Cat Post You Bought Him For Christmas Vs. The Box His Food Comes In

The $70, 7ft Cat Post You Bought Him For Christmas Vs. The Box His Food Comes In

anjerz Report

#36

Toulouse’s First Christmas

Toulouse's First Christmas

DelightfulUrethra Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Needs a sprinkle of more catnip ..

#37

My Cat Ripped Open All The Presents Christmas Morning

My Cat Ripped Open All The Presents Christmas Morning

braproductions Report

#38

My Cat And My Tree Are Both Plugged In And Ready For Christmas

My Cat And My Tree Are Both Plugged In And Ready For Christmas

old.reddit.com Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Woah-oh-oh-oh Camouflage / Things are never quite the way they seem 🎶

#39

Girlfriend’s Cat Has Never Seen Christmas Tree Before

Girlfriend's Cat Has Never Seen Christmas Tree Before

psychfan5 Report

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
1 hour ago

"So lemme get this straight. You chopped down a TREE. And your brought it in the HOUSE. And I CAN'T TOUCH IT. You hoomans are SO WEIRD."

#40

Someone Guessed What They're Getting For Christmas

Someone Guessed What They're Getting For Christmas

reddit.com Report

#41

My Cats Really Nailed This Year’s Christmas Photo Shoot

My Cats Really Nailed This Year's Christmas Photo Shoot

jumboram Report

#42

My Boss Feeds A Stray Cat On Her Back Porch And Bought Kitty Her First Toy For Christmas!

My Boss Feeds A Stray Cat On Her Back Porch And Bought Kitty Her First Toy For Christmas!

reddit.com Report

Yeah, okay.
Yeah, okay.
Community Member
2 hours ago

Hoping that stray is a neighbor cat.

#43

This Guy Popped Out Of My Daughters Christmas Present 10 Years Ago. Best Gift Ever

This Guy Popped Out Of My Daughters Christmas Present 10 Years Ago. Best Gift Ever

stars_fan Report

#44

My Mom Made A Christmas Stocking For My Cat. This Is The Photo She Used To Make It From

My Mom Made A Christmas Stocking For My Cat. This Is The Photo She Used To Make It From

_kenziewalker Report

#45

This Was Not The Aesthetic Photo I Was Looking For But Someone Sure Is Excited For Christmas!

This Was Not The Aesthetic Photo I Was Looking For But Someone Sure Is Excited For Christmas!

hilariously_graceful Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Looks more like the kitty is excited by a hairball just coming back up.

#46

"My Work Here Is Done." Merry Christmas To All You Lunatics That Decided To Become Cat People

"My Work Here Is Done." Merry Christmas To All You Lunatics That Decided To Become Cat People

5_Frog_Margin Report

#47

None Of My 4 Cats Climb The Christmas Tree. Not Sure Why. This Is The Best "Cat In Tree" Pic I'll Get

None Of My 4 Cats Climb The Christmas Tree. Not Sure Why. This Is The Best "Cat In Tree" Pic I'll Get

apesusi Report

#48

So, I Guess My Cat Is Done With Christmas

So, I Guess My Cat Is Done With Christmas

adeadfetus Report

#49

Time To Drag Out The Cat Proof Christmas Tree Again

Time To Drag Out The Cat Proof Christmas Tree Again

Blackout73 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You will suffer in the bowels of hell for this torment hooman ... the BOWELS!!!

#50

Biscuit Proudly Showing His Christmas Bow Tie

Biscuit Proudly Showing His Christmas Bow Tie

vegantomatoes Report

#51

My Office Lets Me Bring My Cat To Work, So He Has Ties!

My Office Lets Me Bring My Cat To Work, So He Has Ties!

reggaegirl420 Report

#52

Our Christmas Presents This Year

Our Christmas Presents This Year

wcpheeee Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cats face in the second pic 🤣 Why you give me stripes and bozo gets the stars!!

#53

My Kitten Hank Is All Smiles For His Christmas Photoshoot!

My Kitten Hank Is All Smiles For His Christmas Photoshoot!

jhwalles12 Report

#54

My Son's Kitten's First Christmas

My Son's Kitten's First Christmas

normalouise Report

#55

Been In My Bed Sick All Day. Finally Opened The Door And Arthur The Cat Had Brought Me A Christmas Ornament From The Tree As A Gift

Been In My Bed Sick All Day. Finally Opened The Door And Arthur The Cat Had Brought Me A Christmas Ornament From The Tree As A Gift

HelpfulPhotograph185 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dis one needs more sparkles hooman no more cronchy on my teefs

#56

Built Our Spoiled Babies A Loft For Christmas

Built Our Spoiled Babies A Loft For Christmas

Idgy98 Report

#57

New Kitten's First Christmas... Send Help

New Kitten's First Christmas... Send Help

svernon95 Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

more kittens on the way .. you're welcome :)

#58

It’s Her First Time Seeing A Christmas Tree

It’s Her First Time Seeing A Christmas Tree

Scarletaudio Report

#59

I Think This Is My New Favorite Christmas Ornament

I Think This Is My New Favorite Christmas Ornament

Shutze_owner Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah the Star of Cat ... one of the lesser known Christmas songs :)

#60

I Think He's Enjoying His Early Christmas Present

I Think He's Enjoying His Early Christmas Present

Plusser Report

#61

This Tree Isn’t Seeing Christmas

This Tree Isn’t Seeing Christmas

Bad_Choice_Beers Report

#62

After Christmas Dinner

After Christmas Dinner

dariabydasha Report

#63

Buford Had To Show Off His Best Christmas Looks

Buford Had To Show Off His Best Christmas Looks

mdheskett Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A Screm and a Blep ..what a fab personality he has :) x

#64

My Cat, Binx, Seeing A Christmas Tree For The First Time

My Cat, Binx, Seeing A Christmas Tree For The First Time

EnigmaticMander Report

#65

This Anti Cat Christmas Tree

This Anti Cat Christmas Tree