Just like in 2020 and 2021, Halloween is quite big among people in the entertainment industry this year. (And a lot more in-person, too. Yay!)

After a full weekend of exclusive parties, celebrities from Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox to Rebel Wilson, and Eric André have given the internet loads of pics of their funny, smart, and well-put-together costumes.

So we thought it would be interesting to see which of them our readers like the most. Continue scrolling to check out Hollywood's spooky outfits and upvote your favorites. May the best one win!