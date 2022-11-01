Just like in 2020 and 2021, Halloween is quite big among people in the entertainment industry this year. (And a lot more in-person, too. Yay!)

After a full weekend of exclusive parties, celebrities from Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox to Rebel Wilson, and Eric André have given the internet loads of pics of their funny, smart, and well-put-together costumes.

So we thought it would be interesting to see which of them our readers like the most. Continue scrolling to check out Hollywood's spooky outfits and upvote your favorites. May the best one win!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lizzo As Marge Simpson

Lizzo As Marge Simpson

lizzobeeating Report

17points
POST
Erin Geiger
Erin Geiger
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I have a marge costume that I've been doing for almost 20 years. I just don't paint myself yello

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Janelle Monáe As Diva Plavalaguna From The Fifth Element

Janelle Monáe As Diva Plavalaguna From The Fifth Element

janellemonae Report

17points
POST
#3

Diddy As Heath Ledger's Joker

Diddy As Heath Ledger's Joker

diddy Report

15points
POST
Pheolei
Pheolei
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Wow, he nailed it!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Shea Coulee As Patrick

Shea Coulee As Patrick

sheacoulee Report

15points
POST
#5

Kerry Washington As Lionel Richie

Kerry Washington As Lionel Richie

kerrywashington Report

14points
POST
#6

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris

nph Report

14points
POST
Andrea Pereira
Andrea Pereira
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Was looking for them!!!

0
0points
reply
#7

Latto As The Corpse Bride

Latto As The Corpse Bride

latto777 Report

13points
POST
#8

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

janellemonae Report

13points
POST
#9

Winnie Harlow As Ariel

Winnie Harlow As Ariel

winnieharlow Report

12points
POST
#10

Stephen Amell And Cassandra Jean Amell As Wilson And Chuck Noland

Stephen Amell And Cassandra Jean Amell As Wilson And Chuck Noland

stephenamell Report

12points
POST
#11

Eugene Lee Yang As Eddie From Stranger Things

Eugene Lee Yang As Eddie From Stranger Things

eugeneleeyang Report

10points
POST
#12

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch And Camila Mendes As The Sanderson Sisters From Hocus Pocus

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch And Camila Mendes As The Sanderson Sisters From Hocus Pocus

lilireinhart Report

10points
POST
#13

Jennifer Garner As A Ghost

Jennifer Garner As A Ghost

jennifer.garner Report

9points
POST
#14

Chlöe As X-Men's Storm

Chlöe As X-Men's Storm

chloebailey Report

8points
POST
#15

Eugene Lee Yang As Vecna From Stranger Things:

Eugene Lee Yang As Vecna From Stranger Things:

eugeneleeyang Report

8points
POST
#16

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse

colesprouse Report

7points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Oh! So that's where Dylan went! He's not missing, he was just absorbed!

0
0points
reply
#17

Amanda Stanton Fogel Hocus Pocus

Amanda Stanton Fogel Hocus Pocus

amanda_stantonn Report

7points
POST
#18

Keidi Klum As A Worm

Keidi Klum As A Worm

primevideo Report

7points
POST
#19

Mindy Kailing As Velma

Mindy Kailing As Velma

mindykaling Report

7points
POST
#20

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up As Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up As Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee

machinegunkelly Report

6points
POST
#21

Jojo Siwa As Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy

Jojo Siwa As Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy

itsjojosiwa Report

6points
POST
#22

Halle Bailey As A James Cameron's Avatar Character

Halle Bailey As A James Cameron's Avatar Character

hallebailey Report

6points
POST
#23

Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agrum As The Shining Twins

Rebel Wilson And Ramona Agrum As The Shining Twins

ramonaagruma Report

6points
POST
#24

Jessica Alba And Friend As The Shining Twins

Jessica Alba And Friend As The Shining Twins

jessicaalba Report

6points
POST
#25

Sara Sampaio And Zac Frognowski House Of The Dragon

Sara Sampaio And Zac Frognowski House Of The Dragon

sarasampaio Report

6points
POST
#26

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas

joejonas Report

6points
POST
#27

The Official Adams Family" - Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams

The Official Adams Family" - Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams

sarahhyland Report

6points
POST
Mona Stevenson
Mona Stevenson
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited)

The doggos 😂😂

1
1point
reply
#28

Jason Blum As The Doll Megan

Jason Blum As The Doll Megan

jason_blum Report

5points
POST
#29

Tyga As E.T.

Tyga As E.T.

tyga Report

5points
POST
#30

Julien Solomita As Lord Farquaad

Julien Solomita As Lord Farquaad

juliensolomita Report

5points
POST
#31

Keke As X-Men's Rogue

Keke As X-Men's Rogue

keke Report

5points
POST
#32

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev

nina Report

5points
POST
#33

Ts Madison As Maleficent

Ts Madison As Maleficent

therealtsmadison Report

5points
POST
#34

Eric André As Today's Morning News Anchor

Eric André As Today's Morning News Anchor

ericfuckingandre Report

4points
POST
#35

Midori Franci As Chuky

Midori Franci As Chuky

midoriglory Report

4points
POST
#36

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn And Rani Rose

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn And Rani Rose

goldiehawn Report

4points
POST
#37

Rachel Zegler As Vivian Ward

Rachel Zegler As Vivian Ward

rachel zegler Report

4points
POST
#38

Shakira As Wonder Woman

Shakira As Wonder Woman

shakira Report

4points
POST
#39

Karrueche

Karrueche

karrueche Report

4points
POST
#40

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz As Romeo And Juliet

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz As Romeo And Juliet

nicolaannepeltzbeckham Report

4points
POST
#41

Ariana Grande And Elizabeth Gillies As Jennifer Coolidge And Jane Lynch In Best In Show

Ariana Grande And Elizabeth Gillies As Jennifer Coolidge And Jane Lynch In Best In Show

lizgillz Report

3points
POST
#42

Franklin Jonas And His Girlfriend, Anna, As Joe Jonas And Taylor Swift

Franklin Jonas And His Girlfriend, Anna, As Joe Jonas And Taylor Swift

franklinjonas Report

3points
POST
#43

Winnie Harlow And Shawn Mendes As Nefertiti And Indiana Jones

Winnie Harlow And Shawn Mendes As Nefertiti And Indiana Jones

shawnmendes Report

3points
POST
#44

Jake Borelli As Winnie The Pooh

Jake Borelli As Winnie The Pooh

jake.borelli Report

3points
POST
witchling
witchling
Community Member
17 minutes ago

That's a little disturbing.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Rickey Thompson As Grace Jones

Rickey Thompson As Grace Jones

rickeythompson Report

3points
POST
#46

Rebel Wilson And Her Friends As Barbie Dolls

Rebel Wilson And Her Friends As Barbie Dolls

rebelwilson Report

2points
POST
#47

Paris Hilton As Sailor Moon

Paris Hilton As Sailor Moon

parishilton Report

2points
POST
#48

Keke Palmer As Rapunzel

Keke Palmer As Rapunzel

KekePalmer Report

2points
POST
#49

Kelly Rowland As Catwoman

Kelly Rowland As Catwoman

kellyrowland Report

2points
POST
#50

Coi Leray

Coi Leray

coileray Report

2points
POST
#51

Anya Taylor-Joy And Malcolm McRae As Peach And Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy And Malcolm McRae As Peach And Mario

anyataylorjoy Report

2points
POST
Awen
Awen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maximum effort

0
0points
reply
#52

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessahudgens Report

2points
POST
#53

Josh Duhamel And Audra Mari As J. Howard Marshall And Anna Nicole Smith

Josh Duhamel And Audra Mari As J. Howard Marshall And Anna Nicole Smith

audramari Report

2points
POST
#54

Julia Fox As Leeloo

Julia Fox As Leeloo

juliafox Report

2points
POST
#55

Lester Holt As News Hound

Lester Holt As News Hound

lesterholtnbc Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski

RobGronkowski Report

2points
POST
#57

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessahudgens Report

2points
POST
#58

Doechii As Barb Wire

Doechii As Barb Wire

doechii Report

2points
POST
#59

Lance Bass As Green Lantern

Lance Bass As Green Lantern

lancebass Report

2points
POST
#60

Kacey Musgraves As The Giving Tree

Kacey Musgraves As The Giving Tree

Kacey Musgraves Report

2points
POST
#61

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford

cindycrawford Report

2points
POST
#62

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher

aplusk Report

2points
POST
#63

Chritina Aguilera

Chritina Aguilera

xtina Report

2points
POST
#64

Meghan Thee Stallion

Meghan Thee Stallion

theestallion Report

2points
POST
#65

Lala

Lala

lala Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr

mirandakerr Report

2points
POST
#67

Ciara And Her Daughter, Sienna, As Venus And Serena Williams

Ciara And Her Daughter, Sienna, As Venus And Serena Williams

ciara Report

1point
POST
#68

Paris Hilton And Carter Reum

Paris Hilton And Carter Reum

parishilton Report

1point
POST
#69

Hayley Kiyoko And Becca Tille As Velma And Daphne

Hayley Kiyoko And Becca Tille As Velma And Daphne

hayleykiyoko Report

1point
POST
#70

Molly Sims And Scott Stuber As Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's Barbie And Ken

Molly Sims And Scott Stuber As Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's Barbie And Ken

mollybsims Report

1point
POST
#71

Hayley Erbert And Derek Hough

Hayley Erbert And Derek Hough

hayley.erbert Report

1point
POST
#72

Taylor Lautner And Tay Dome

Taylor Lautner And Tay Dome

taylorlautner Report

1point
POST
#73

Sarah Michelle

Sarah Michelle

sarahmgellar Report

1point
POST
#74

Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher

jordanfisher Report

1point
POST
#75

Nick Viall And Natalie Joy As Roger Rabbit And Jessica Rabbit

Nick Viall And Natalie Joy As Roger Rabbit And Jessica Rabbit

nnataliejjoy Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Jade Thirlwall As Princess Jasmine

Jade Thirlwall As Princess Jasmine

jadethirlwall Report

1point
POST
#77

Kaia Gerber As Trinity From The Matrix

Kaia Gerber As Trinity From The Matrix

kaiagerberrx Report

1point
POST
#78

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns As Silk Sonic

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns As Silk Sonic

jordynwoods Report

0points
POST
#79

Addison Rae As Lady Gaga

Addison Rae As Lady Gaga

whoisaddison Report

0points
POST
#80

Muna As The Band In Freaky Friday

Muna As The Band In Freaky Friday

whereisMUNA Report

0points
POST
#81

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens

simonebiles Report

0points
POST
#82

Henry Golding And Liv Lo Top Gun: Maverick

Henry Golding And Liv Lo Top Gun: Maverick

livlogolding Report

0points
POST
#83

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause

chrishell.stause Report

0points
POST
#84

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

dojacat Report

0points
POST
#85

Emma Hernan As Casey Jean Parker

Emma Hernan As Casey Jean Parker