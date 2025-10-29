Happy birthday to Ivanka Trump , Ashley Graham , and Devin Booker ! October 30 brings yet another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by spotlighting the 10 most-searched celebrity birthdays today. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile for each famous birthday. Do you share a special day with any of these stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

#1 Businesswoman Ivanka Trump, 44 A prominent American businesswoman and political advisor, Ivanka Trump has leveraged her family name into diverse ventures. Beyond her role as an executive in The Trump Organization, she founded a lifestyle brand and authored successful books, while also serving as a senior presidential advisor. She is also a mother of three and a convert to Judaism.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, she briefly pursued a modeling career and appeared on the cover of Seventeen magazine.

#2 Model Ashley Graham, 38 Inspiring confidence and body acceptance, American model Ashley Graham rose to global fame as a leading voice for inclusivity in fashion. She graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a historic first for a curve model, and has since built an entrepreneurial empire through her diverse ventures. She is also a devoted mother of three sons.



Little-known fact: Ashley Graham was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia during her youth.

#3 Basketball Player Devin Booker, 29 An American professional basketball player, Devin Booker is widely celebrated for his dynamic scoring and silky smooth game as a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns. He cemented his place in franchise history as the Suns' all-time leading scorer. Booker has also made four NBA All-Star appearances and led Team USA to two Olympic gold medals.



Little-known fact: Devin Booker's younger half-sister, Mya Powell, lives with DiGeorge syndrome, inspiring his role as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador.

#4 Actor and Producer Henry Winkler, 80 An American actor, producer, and author, Henry Winkler is widely celebrated for his magnetic charm and enduring presence in entertainment. He rose to international fame embodying the effortlessly cool Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on Happy Days.



Beyond that iconic role, Winkler earned a Primetime Emmy for his work on Barry and is a New York Times bestselling children's author. He also actively advocates for children with learning disabilities.



Little-known fact: Henry Winkler was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 31, a discovery made after his stepson received the same diagnosis.

#5 Actress Nia Long, 55 An American actress known for her powerful and authentic performances, Nia Long has graced both the big and small screens with memorable characters. Her roles in iconic films like Boyz n the Hood and The Best Man series have cemented her status as a respected figure in Hollywood. Long's career also includes significant television work, earning her multiple NAACP Image Awards for outstanding acting.



Little-known fact: Nia Long once unknowingly rebuffed Prince's attempt to grab her hand while leaving a club, only realizing it was him much later.

#6 Singer Songwriter Gavin Rossdale, 60 An English musician, Gavin McGregor Rossdale carved out a notable career as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Bush. His brooding vocals and distinctive songwriting helped define the post-grunge era, leading Bush to multi-platinum sales globally. He continues to perform and recently released Bush's tenth studio album, I Beat Loneliness.



Little-known fact: Gavin Rossdale was unable to speak until he reached the age of four years old.

#7 Wrestler and Actor Edge, 52 Known for his intense and opportunistic ring presence, Adam Joseph Copeland is a Canadian professional wrestler and actor. He achieved legendary status with multiple world championships and a 2012 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Copeland has also made a significant impact in the acting world, appearing in several television series.



Little-known fact: Adam Joseph Copeland adopted his famous ring name, Edge, after hearing it on an Albany radio station.

#8 Actress Kennedy Mcmann, 29 American actress Kennedy McMann rose to prominence for her captivating portrayal of the titular character in the CW series Nancy Drew. Her dedication to her craft was evident from her BFA in Acting from Carnegie Mellon University.



Little-known fact: She has openly spoken about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder since childhood, finding solace and therapy through her acting.

#9 Ice Hockey Player Cale Makar, 27 Renowned for his offensive prowess and defensive skill, Canadian professional ice hockey player Cale Makar continually redefines the defenseman role in the NHL. He earned the 2022 Stanley Cup, two Norris Trophies, and the Conn Smythe Trophy for his playoff MVP performance. Makar also won the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA player.



Little-known fact: At ten years old, Cale Makar was conflicted between a future in professional hockey and pursuing a career in engineering.