Who Is Devin Booker? Devin Armani Booker is an American professional basketball player renowned for his exceptional scoring ability and smooth on-court style. As a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, he has consistently showcased elite offensive talent in the NBA. He first burst into the national spotlight in 2017 when he scored 70 points in a single game, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to achieve such a feat. That performance solidified his reputation as a formidable scoring threat.

Full Name Devin Armani Booker Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Separated Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Mexican American, Puerto Rican Education University of Kentucky Father Melvin Booker Mother Veronica Gutiérrez Siblings Davon Wade, Mya Powell

Early Life and Education Growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Devin Booker’s life revolved around basketball, influenced by his father, former professional player Melvin Booker. He spent his childhood primarily with his mother, Veronica Gutiérrez, often visiting his father during summers for intensive training. Booker later moved to Mississippi to attend Moss Point High School, where he honed his skills before a standout season at the University of Kentucky, earning SEC Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Notable Relationships Over the past few years, Devin Booker was notably linked to model Kendall Jenner in a high-profile relationship. The couple began dating in 2020, frequently appearing together in public and on social media, drawing considerable media attention. Booker has no children. His relationship with Jenner concluded in November 2022, and he has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since.

Career Highlights Devin Booker’s professional career is highlighted by numerous individual scoring milestones and significant team achievements. He notably became the Phoenix Suns’ all-time leading scorer in 2025, a testament to his consistent offensive output over a decade. Beyond individual accolades like being a four-time NBA All-Star, Booker also led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, showcasing his leadership on the league’s biggest stage. He has also secured two Olympic gold medals with the US national team.