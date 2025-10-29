Who Is Kennedy McMann? Kennedy Paige McMann is an American actress known for her engaging and intelligent portrayals of complex characters. Her thoughtful approach to roles has quickly distinguished her in the entertainment industry. She first gained widespread attention for her titular role in the CW series Nancy Drew, where her performance brought a fresh perspective to the iconic detective, earning critical praise.

Full Name Kennedy Paige McMann Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Skyline High School, Carnegie Mellon University Father Matthew McMann Mother Lisa McMann Siblings Kilian McMann

Early Life and Education Born Kennedy Paige McMann in Holland, Michigan, she later moved with her family to Arizona during her mid-elementary school years. Her parents, Matthew and author Lisa McMann, fostered an environment that supported her creative pursuits. McMann graduated from Skyline High School in 2014 and then earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Carnegie Mellon University in 2018. She found acting to be a therapeutic outlet from a young age.

Notable Relationships Kennedy McMann married her longtime boyfriend, Sam McInerney, in an intimate ceremony in 2020. They met as fellow students at Carnegie Mellon University. The couple has no children and often shares glimpses of their life together, including their shared love for playing Dungeons and Dragons.

Career Highlights Kennedy McMann’s career took off with her starring role as Nancy Drew in the CW mystery series, which aired from 2019 to 2023. Her performance as the iconic detective captivated audiences for four seasons. Beyond her breakout role, McMann also delivered a notable guest performance as Joni DeGroot in an episode of The Good Doctor, a character that was considered for a spin-off series. She is also set to appear in the independent feature comedy Brewmance.