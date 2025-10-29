Who Is Janel Parrish? Janel Meilani Parrish is an American actress and singer, celebrated for her vibrant stage presence and versatile acting. Her work often blends dramatic intensity with impressive musical talent. She first gained significant public attention starring as Mona Vanderwaal in the mystery-drama series Pretty Little Liars. This breakout role resonated deeply with fans and earned her multiple Teen Choice Awards.

Full Name Janel Meilani Parrish Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Asian American Education Moanalua Elementary School, Moanalua High School Father Mark Parrish Mother Joanne Mew Parrish Siblings Melissa Nohelani Parrish

Early Life and Education Born in Kāneʻohe, Hawaii, Janel Parrish cultivated an early love for performing, starting piano lessons at age six. Her mother, Joanne, of Han Chinese descent, and father, Mark, of European descent, supported her artistic pursuits. She attended Moanalua Elementary and Moanalua High School for her freshman year before moving to California at age 14 to pursue acting. Parrish then continued her education through homeschooling to accommodate her demanding work schedule.

Notable Relationships Janel Parrish married Chris Long in September 2018 in a Hawaiian ceremony. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their life together on social media. The actress has no children.

Career Highlights Janel Parrish gained widespread recognition for her role as Mona Vanderwaal in the television series Pretty Little Liars, a performance that spanned seven seasons and earned her multiple Teen Choice Awards. She also captivated audiences as Margot Covey in the popular To All the Boys film series. Beyond these flagship roles, Parrish showcased her versatility by competing on Dancing with the Stars, where she reached third place with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Her stage career began early, notably playing Young Cosette in Broadway’s Les Misérables.