Who Is Henry Winkler? Henry Franklin Winkler is an American actor, producer, director, and author, recognized for bringing nuanced depth to comedic and dramatic roles alike. He has earned accolades for his distinctive style and enduring influence in television and film. He burst into the public eye as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the classic sitcom Happy Days, quickly becoming a cultural icon. The character’s cool demeanor and signature catchphrases resonated widely, cementing Winkler’s status as a household name.

Full Name Henry Franklin Winkler Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity German American, Jewish Education Emerson College, Yale School of Drama Father Harry Irving Winkler Mother Ilse Anna Maria Hadra Winkler Siblings Beatrice Winkler Kids Jed Weider Winkler, Zoe Emily Winkler, Max Daniel Winkler

Early Life and Education His Jewish parents, Harry Irving Winkler and Ilse Anna Maria Hadra Winkler, immigrated from Germany to the US in 1939 before World War II. Henry Franklin Winkler was born on Manhattan’s West Side, grappling with undiagnosed dyslexia throughout his early schooling. He later attended McBurney School before pursuing higher education at Emerson College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1967. Winkler further honed his craft by graduating from the prestigious Yale School of Drama in 1970.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of devotion defines Henry Winkler’s personal life, most notably his enduring marriage to Stacey Weitzman since May 5, 1978. The couple met in 1976, and their relationship has been a constant public presence. Winkler shares two children with Stacey, Zoe Emily Winkler and Max Daniel Winkler, and is a loving stepfather to Jed Weider Winkler, Stacey’s son from a previous marriage. The family often appears together at public events, showcasing a strong bond.

Career Highlights Henry Winkler’s career breakthrough came with his iconic portrayal of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the hit sitcom Happy Days. This role garnered him two Golden Globe Awards and three Emmy Award nominations, turning “The Fonz” into a major pop culture phenomenon. Beyond acting, Winkler expanded into producing and directing, notably serving as an executive producer for the original MacGyver television series. He also achieved success as a New York Times bestselling author with his Hank Zipzer series, inspired by his own experiences with dyslexia. His later career saw a resurgence with his acclaimed performance as Gene Cousineau in the HBO series Barry, earning him his first Primetime Emmy Award in 2018. This role, among others, has cemented Winkler as a versatile and beloved figure in modern entertainment.