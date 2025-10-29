Who Is Cale Makar? Cale Douglas Makar is a Canadian professional ice hockey player, celebrated for his exceptional defensive prowess and offensive flair. He consistently redefines the role of a modern defenseman within the NHL. He burst into the public eye with a stunning NHL debut in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring a goal on his first shot. This immediate impact with the Colorado Avalanche foreshadowed his rapid ascent to stardom.

Full Name Cale Douglas Makar Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Tracy Evans Net Worth $9 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Ukrainian Education Sir Winston Churchill High School, University of Massachusetts Amherst Father Gary Makar Mother Laura MacGregor Siblings Taylor Makar

Early Life and Education Growing up in Calgary, Alberta, Cale Makar found his passion for hockey early. His parents, Gary Makar and Laura MacGregor, provided a supportive family environment, fostering his budding talent on the ice. He attended Sir Winston Churchill High School, later honoring his commitment to the University of Massachusetts Amherst. There, he honed his skills further, preparing for his future professional career while balancing academics.

Notable Relationships Cale Makar is married to Tracy Evans, a relationship publicly acknowledged. Their partnership reflects mutual respect, balancing his high-profile career with a shared private life. Makar and his wife, Tracy Evans, have no publicly known children. He maintains a private personal life, with few confirmed details about his relationships.