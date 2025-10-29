Cale Makar: Bio And Career Highlights
Cale Makar
October 30, 1998
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
26 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Cale Makar?
Cale Douglas Makar is a Canadian professional ice hockey player, celebrated for his exceptional defensive prowess and offensive flair. He consistently redefines the role of a modern defenseman within the NHL.
He burst into the public eye with a stunning NHL debut in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring a goal on his first shot. This immediate impact with the Colorado Avalanche foreshadowed his rapid ascent to stardom.
|Full Name
|Cale Douglas Makar
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Tracy Evans
|Net Worth
|$9 million
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Ukrainian
|Education
|Sir Winston Churchill High School, University of Massachusetts Amherst
|Father
|Gary Makar
|Mother
|Laura MacGregor
|Siblings
|Taylor Makar
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Calgary, Alberta, Cale Makar found his passion for hockey early. His parents, Gary Makar and Laura MacGregor, provided a supportive family environment, fostering his budding talent on the ice.
He attended Sir Winston Churchill High School, later honoring his commitment to the University of Massachusetts Amherst. There, he honed his skills further, preparing for his future professional career while balancing academics.
Notable Relationships
Cale Makar is married to Tracy Evans, a relationship publicly acknowledged. Their partnership reflects mutual respect, balancing his high-profile career with a shared private life.
Makar and his wife, Tracy Evans, have no publicly known children. He maintains a private personal life, with few confirmed details about his relationships.
Career Highlights
Cale Makar’s dynamic play has redefined the modern NHL defenseman. He consistently delivers standout performances for the Colorado Avalanche, leading to their 2022 Stanley Cup victory.
Beyond team success, Makar has collected numerous individual honors. These include two James Norris Memorial Trophies, recognizing him as the league’s best defenseman. He also earned the Calder Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year.
