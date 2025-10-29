Edge portrait

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Edge

Born

October 30, 1973

Died
Birthplace

Fergus, Ontario, Canada

Age

51 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Edge?

Adam Joseph Copeland is a Canadian professional wrestler and actor, recognized for his intense, opportunistic persona inside the squared circle. His dynamic performances have consistently made him a standout in global sports entertainment.

Copeland’s breakout moment occurred with his 1998 WWE debut, quickly forming a notorious tag team with Christian Cage. Their innovative Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches pushed boundaries and redefined tag team wrestling for a new generation.

Full NameAdam Joseph Copeland
GenderMale
Height6 feet 5 inches (196 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried Beth Phoenix
Net Worth$14 million
NationalityCanadian
MotherJudy Lynn Copeland
KidsLyric Rose Copeland, Ruby Ever Copeland

Early Life and Education

Judy Lynn Copeland raised Adam Joseph Copeland as a single mother in Fergus, Ontario, instilling in him a strong work ethic. He never met his father but found early inspiration in wrestling legends.

Copeland became deeply interested in professional wrestling from a young age, even attending WrestleMania VI. He later studied radio broadcasting, a path he chose to help overcome his natural shyness and prepare for a public career.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Adam Copeland is married to fellow professional wrestler Beth Phoenix, whom he wed in 2016 after previous marriages to Alannah Morley and Lisa Ortiz.

Copeland shares two daughters with Phoenix, Lyric Rose Copeland and Ruby Ever Copeland, with whom he actively co-parents.

Career Highlights

Adam Joseph Copeland’s wrestling career is defined by his multi-time World Championship reigns across various promotions, including eleven world titles. He achieved remarkable success by winning the King of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble matches.

Beyond the ring, Copeland has successfully transitioned into acting, with notable roles in television series like Haven and Vikings. He has also been nominated for an Emmy Award for his acting work.

To date, Copeland has received four Slammy Awards and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, solidifying his legacy as an iconic figure in professional wrestling.

Signature Quote

“You think you know me?”