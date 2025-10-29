Who Is Edge? Adam Joseph Copeland is a Canadian professional wrestler and actor, recognized for his intense, opportunistic persona inside the squared circle. His dynamic performances have consistently made him a standout in global sports entertainment. Copeland’s breakout moment occurred with his 1998 WWE debut, quickly forming a notorious tag team with Christian Cage. Their innovative Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches pushed boundaries and redefined tag team wrestling for a new generation.

Full Name Adam Joseph Copeland Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married Beth Phoenix Net Worth $14 million Nationality Canadian Mother Judy Lynn Copeland Kids Lyric Rose Copeland, Ruby Ever Copeland

Early Life and Education Judy Lynn Copeland raised Adam Joseph Copeland as a single mother in Fergus, Ontario, instilling in him a strong work ethic. He never met his father but found early inspiration in wrestling legends. Copeland became deeply interested in professional wrestling from a young age, even attending WrestleMania VI. He later studied radio broadcasting, a path he chose to help overcome his natural shyness and prepare for a public career.

Notable Relationships Currently, Adam Copeland is married to fellow professional wrestler Beth Phoenix, whom he wed in 2016 after previous marriages to Alannah Morley and Lisa Ortiz. Copeland shares two daughters with Phoenix, Lyric Rose Copeland and Ruby Ever Copeland, with whom he actively co-parents.

Career Highlights Adam Joseph Copeland’s wrestling career is defined by his multi-time World Championship reigns across various promotions, including eleven world titles. He achieved remarkable success by winning the King of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble matches. Beyond the ring, Copeland has successfully transitioned into acting, with notable roles in television series like Haven and Vikings. He has also been nominated for an Emmy Award for his acting work. To date, Copeland has received four Slammy Awards and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, solidifying his legacy as an iconic figure in professional wrestling.