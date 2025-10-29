Who Is Nia Long? Nia Talita Long is an American actress, celebrated for her compelling performances across film and television. Her work often brings a grounded intensity to a variety of roles within Black cinema. She first gained widespread attention for her role in the landmark film Boyz n the Hood, quickly solidifying her status. This success was amplified by her memorable portrayal of Lisa Wilkes on the hit sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Full Name Nia Talita Long Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Westchester High School Father Doughtry Long Mother Talita Long Siblings Sommore Kids Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, Kez Sunday Udoka

Early Life and Education Born in Brooklyn, New York, Nia Long experienced an early family shift when her parents divorced at age two. Her mother, Talita Long, a teacher and printmaker, then moved them to Iowa City for fine arts studies before settling in South Los Angeles when Nia was seven. Long attended Paseo Del Rey Elementary School and St. Mary’s Academy, ultimately graduating from Westchester High School in 1989. During these formative years, she developed an interest in various arts, including acting, ballet, and jazz.

Notable Relationships Nia Long was in a long-term relationship with former NBA player Ime Udoka, to whom she was engaged in 2015. Their relationship, which began in 2010, ended in 2022. Long is a mother to two sons; Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with Massai Z. Dorsey, and Kez Sunday Udoka, shared with Ime Udoka.

Career Highlights Nia Long secured her place in Hollywood with impactful roles in films such as Boyz n the Hood and Friday. She also gained significant recognition for her part in the acclaimed romantic drama Love Jones, a film that became a cultural touchstone. Her career further flourished with appearances in The Best Man film series and the popular comedy franchise Big Momma’s House, both of which enjoyed commercial success. Long has also received multiple NAACP Image Awards for her work. Her enduring presence in television includes a notable run as Officer Sasha Monroe on the crime drama Third Watch.