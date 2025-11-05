Happy birthday to Emma Stone , Bowen Yang , and Ethan Hawke ! November 6 brings yet another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by spotlighting the 10 most-searched celebrity birthdays today. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile for each famous birthday. Do you share a special day with any of these stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

#1 Actor Emma Stone, 37 Known for her authentic performances and distinctive voice, American actress Emma Stone has captivated audiences across comedic and dramatic roles. She earned two Academy Awards for her work in La La Land and Poor Things, further showcasing her immense talent and versatility. Beyond acting, Stone also co-founded the production company Fruit Tree.



Little-known fact: She once pitched her move to Hollywood to her parents with a PowerPoint presentation called "Project Hollywood."

#2 Actor and Comedian Bowen Yang, 35 Known for his sharp wit and versatile character work, American actor and comedian Bowen Yang rose to prominence on Saturday Night Live. His unique voice has shaped numerous memorable sketches and provided insightful cultural commentary. Yang also co-hosts the popular Las Culturistas podcast, expanding his reach in comedy and pop culture.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy, Bowen Yang initially studied chemistry at New York University, having been inspired by a character on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

#3 Actor Ethan Hawke, 55 Renowned for his thoughtful performances, American actor and author Ethan Hawke rose to prominence with his role in Dead Poets Society. He is celebrated for his Academy Award-nominated work in Boyhood and his extensive contributions to the Before trilogy, both as an actor and screenwriter.



Little-known fact: Ethan Hawke once considered a career in screenwriting, describing his first novel as both the scariest and one of the best things he ever did.

#4 Actor Thandiwe Newton, 53 A British actress known for her compelling performances, Thandiwe Newton gained international prominence with her role in the film Mission: Impossible 2. Newton received a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on the HBO series Westworld.



Little-known fact: Thandiwe Newton began using her original first name, Thandiwe, again in 2021 after being credited as Thandie for decades due to an early film credit error.

#5 Model and Actor Rebecca Romijn, 53 With a career that spans modeling and acting, American performer Rebecca Romijn became a recognizable face in Hollywood. She is celebrated for her transformative role as Mystique in the X-Men film series and for hosting MTV's House of Style.



Romijn has also made notable appearances in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.



Little-known fact: Romijn once claimed to have made up her 'Jolly Blonde Giant' nickname for a laugh.

#6 Journalist and Author Maria Shriver, 70 An American journalist and author, Maria Shriver has long used her platform to inform and inspire. She is widely recognized for her extensive career in broadcast news and as a best-selling author. Her impactful work includes founding The Women's Alzheimer's Movement and producing award-winning documentaries.



Little-known fact: Maria Shriver's interest in journalism was sparked when she was sent to the back of her father's campaign plane with reporters in 1972.

#7 Actor Sally Field, 79 American actress and director Sally Field has captivated audiences for decades with her versatile performances and grounded portrayals. She rose to prominence as a dramatic force with her Emmy-winning role in the television movie Sybil. Field is also a two-time Academy Award winner for Norma Rae and Places in the Heart, solidifying her status as a respected Hollywood veteran.



Little-known fact: Sally Field, a passionate advocate for women's health, became a spokesperson for osteoporosis awareness after her own diagnosis.

#8 Basketball Player Lamar Odom, 46 The distinctive power forward Lamar Odom, an American professional basketball player, became a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. He notably earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011 and also achieved gold with the US national team at the 2010 FIBA World Championship.



Little-known fact: Lamar Odom initially committed to play college basketball for UNLV before ultimately attending the University of Rhode Island.

#9 Singer Conchita Wurst, 37 Renowned for her bearded diva persona, Conchita Wurst is an Austrian singer and drag queen who captivated global audiences. She won the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 with her anthemic song, "Rise Like a Phoenix." Wurst continues to advocate for tolerance and artistic freedom.



Little-known fact: Thomas Neuwirth initially competed on the Austrian TV show Starmania in 2006, finishing in second place.

#10 Singer and Actor Kim Ah-Young, 33 Renowned for her dynamic comedic skills, South Korean actress and comedian Kim Ah-young quickly became a household name. Kim Ah-young is celebrated for her breakout role on SNL Korea and winning a prestigious 2nd Blue Dragon Series Award.



Little-known fact: Beyond acting, Kim Ah-young also runs a personal YouTube channel called "Ayoung World," where she shares glimpses of her daily life.