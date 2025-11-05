Who Is Rebecca Romijn? Rebecca Alie Romijn is an American actress and former model known for her striking presence and versatile roles. She effortlessly transitioned from high fashion runways to acclaimed cinematic performances. She first captivated audiences as the shapeshifting Mystique in the X-Men film series, a demanding role that involved extensive blue body makeup. This breakout performance established her as a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Full Name Rebecca Alie Romijn Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Jerry O’Connell Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Dutch American Education University of California, Santa Cruz Father Jaap Romijn Mother Elizabeth Romijn Siblings Tamara Romijn Kids Dolly Rebecca Rose O’Connell, Charlie Tamara Tulip O’Connell

Early Life and Education Jaap Romijn, a custom furniture maker, and Elizabeth Kuizenga, an English as a Second Language instructor, raised Rebecca Romijn in Berkeley, California. Her Dutch-American heritage provided a unique cultural backdrop during her formative years. Romijn attended Berkeley High School, where she participated in drama, before briefly studying music at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Her early interest in performance foreshadowed a successful career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actor Jerry O’Connell since 2007, Rebecca Romijn was previously wed to John Stamos from 1998 until their 2005 divorce. Her romantic life has often garnered public attention. Romijn shares twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose O’Connell and Charlie Tamara Tulip O’Connell, with O’Connell. The couple maintains a public presence together, frequently attending industry events.

Career Highlights Rebecca Romijn’s defining role as Mystique in the X-Men film trilogy captivated global audiences and solidified her action film presence. Her compelling performance as the shapeshifting mutant garnered critical acclaim across three major installments. Beyond her acting, Romijn successfully hosted MTV’s House of Style from 1998 to 2000, showcasing her versatility as a television personality. She also ventured into music and other TV series, including The Librarians.