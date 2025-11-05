Who Is Ethan Hawke? Ethan Green Hawke is an American actor, author, and film director known for his portrayals of cerebral, sensitive men across a career spanning four decades. His nuanced performances often explore complex human emotions and relationships. Hawke first gained wider recognition for his role as a student in the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, which became a critical success. This breakthrough moment propelled him into a consistent career, anchoring both independent and mainstream projects.

Full Name Ethan Green Hawke Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $55 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Carnegie Mellon University, New York University Father James Steven Hawke Mother Leslie Carole Green Kids Maya Hawke, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, Clementine Jean Hawke, Indiana Hawke

Early Life and Education Born on November 6, 1970, in Austin, Texas, Ethan Green Hawke was raised by his mother, Leslie Carole Green, after his parents divorced when he was four. His early exposure to acting came through classes at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey, where he made his stage debut at age 13. Hawke later briefly attended Carnegie Mellon University before being cast in Dead Poets Society; he also enrolled in New York University’s English program for two years before pursuing acting full-time.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ethan Hawke’s personal life. He married actress Uma Thurman in 1998, with whom he had two children, Maya Hawke and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, before their divorce in 2005. Hawke then married Ryan Shawhughes in 2008, who had previously served as a nanny to his children. They share two daughters, Clementine Jean Hawke and Indiana Hawke, completing a family of six.

Career Highlights Ethan Hawke has built a career distinguished by his versatile roles and collaborations, most notably with director Richard Linklater on the acclaimed Before trilogy and the ambitious drama Boyhood. His performance in Boyhood earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Hawke has also expanded his artistic endeavors as an author, penning novels such as The Hottest State, and as a director, helming films like Blaze and the documentary series The Last Movie Stars. He co-founded the Malaparte Theater Company, further showcasing his commitment to stage work. To date, Hawke has collected four Academy Award nominations, a Tony Award nomination for his stage work in The Coast of Utopia, and an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for First Reformed, cementing his status as a respected multi-hyphenate.