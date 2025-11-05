Who Is Kim Ah-young? Kim Ah-young is a South Korean actress and comedian known for her unique comedic timing and expressive performances. She consistently brings a fresh, vibrant energy to every role. Her breakout moment arrived in November 2022 when she joined Coupang Play’s Saturday Night Live Korea as a regular cast member. This led to her winning the Best New Female Entertainer at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Full Name Kim Ah-young Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Education Maetan High School, Yong In University Father Kim Eun-gu Siblings Kim Taek-young

Early Life and Education Born in Bucheon, South Korea, Kim Ah-young grew up in a supportive family environment, which encouraged her creative pursuits. Her older brother, Kim Taek-young, is also involved in creative fields. She attended Maetan High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Theater from Yong In University. Her education provided a strong foundation for her dynamic acting career.

Notable Relationships Kim Ah-young keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight, choosing to focus public attention on her professional endeavors. There is no publicly available information regarding her romantic relationships. She has not married, and there are no public records of her having children or a confirmed partner. She maintains a private stance regarding her personal affairs.