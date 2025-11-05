Kim Ah-young: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kim Ah-young
October 31, 1994
Bucheon, South Korea
31 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Kim Ah-young?
Kim Ah-young is a South Korean actress and comedian known for her unique comedic timing and expressive performances. She consistently brings a fresh, vibrant energy to every role.
Her breakout moment arrived in November 2022 when she joined Coupang Play’s Saturday Night Live Korea as a regular cast member. This led to her winning the Best New Female Entertainer at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards.
|Full Name
|Kim Ah-young
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches (162 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Nationality
|South Korean
|Education
|Maetan High School, Yong In University
|Father
|Kim Eun-gu
|Siblings
|Kim Taek-young
Early Life and Education
Born in Bucheon, South Korea, Kim Ah-young grew up in a supportive family environment, which encouraged her creative pursuits. Her older brother, Kim Taek-young, is also involved in creative fields.
She attended Maetan High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Theater from Yong In University. Her education provided a strong foundation for her dynamic acting career.
Notable Relationships
Kim Ah-young keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight, choosing to focus public attention on her professional endeavors. There is no publicly available information regarding her romantic relationships.
She has not married, and there are no public records of her having children or a confirmed partner. She maintains a private stance regarding her personal affairs.
Career Highlights
Kim Ah-young’s career is highlighted by her impactful performances across television and web series. She gained significant recognition for her role as a regular cast member on Coupang Play’s Saturday Night Live Korea, portraying memorable characters like the “clear-eyed madman” in the “MZ Office” segment.
Her talent was formally recognized with the Best New Female Entertainer award at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards. More recently, she has appeared in notable dramas such as Welcome to Samdal-ri and Miss Night and Day.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
0
0