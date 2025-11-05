Kim Ah-young with long dark hair and hoop earrings, smiling at an event with a blue and yellow backdrop.

Kim Ah-young

Born

October 31, 1994

Died
Birthplace

Bucheon, South Korea

Age

31 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Kim Ah-young?

Kim Ah-young is a South Korean actress and comedian known for her unique comedic timing and expressive performances. She consistently brings a fresh, vibrant energy to every role.

Her breakout moment arrived in November 2022 when she joined Coupang Play’s Saturday Night Live Korea as a regular cast member. This led to her winning the Best New Female Entertainer at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Full NameKim Ah-young
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 4 inches (162 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
NationalitySouth Korean
EducationMaetan High School, Yong In University
FatherKim Eun-gu
SiblingsKim Taek-young

Early Life and Education

Born in Bucheon, South Korea, Kim Ah-young grew up in a supportive family environment, which encouraged her creative pursuits. Her older brother, Kim Taek-young, is also involved in creative fields.

She attended Maetan High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Theater from Yong In University. Her education provided a strong foundation for her dynamic acting career.

Notable Relationships

Kim Ah-young keeps her personal life largely out of the spotlight, choosing to focus public attention on her professional endeavors. There is no publicly available information regarding her romantic relationships.

She has not married, and there are no public records of her having children or a confirmed partner. She maintains a private stance regarding her personal affairs.

Career Highlights

Kim Ah-young’s career is highlighted by her impactful performances across television and web series. She gained significant recognition for her role as a regular cast member on Coupang Play’s Saturday Night Live Korea, portraying memorable characters like the “clear-eyed madman” in the “MZ Office” segment.

Her talent was formally recognized with the Best New Female Entertainer award at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards. More recently, she has appeared in notable dramas such as Welcome to Samdal-ri and Miss Night and Day.

