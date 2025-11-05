Who Is Bowen Yang? Bowen Yang is an American comedian, actor, and writer, celebrated for his sharp wit and distinctive character portrayals. Originally from Brisbane, Australia, he brings a unique, often absurd, perspective to contemporary sketch comedy. His breakout moment arrived with his promotion to an on-air cast member of Saturday Night Live in 2019, making him the show’s first Chinese American and third openly gay male cast member. He quickly became a fan favorite through memorable performances and cultural commentary.

Full Name Bowen Yang Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese American Education New York University Father Ruilin Yang Mother Meng Yang Siblings Yang Yang

Early Life and Education Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Bowen Yang’s family moved to Canada and later to Aurora, Colorado, immersing him in diverse cultures. His parents, Ruilin and Meng Yang, encouraged education, though his early interest in comedy soon eclipsed a pre-medical path. He attended New York University, initially pursuing a chemistry degree, while also honing his comedic skills in improv groups. This period laid the groundwork for his distinctive voice in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang is publicly single and maintains a private dating life, though he has openly discussed his experiences as a queer man in New York. He once briefly dated someone he met on an app in 2022, but the relationship concluded due to differing expectations. Yang has no children and has not publicly confirmed a current partner since his last verified relationship. He often jokes about being “perpetually single” in interviews.

Career Highlights Bowen Yang’s career gained significant traction with his joining Saturday Night Live as a writer in 2018, leading to his promotion to an on-air cast member in 2019. He quickly became a standout performer, known for impressions of George Santos and the memorable “iceberg” character. Beyond SNL, Yang co-hosts the acclaimed pop-culture podcast Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers, which has garnered a dedicated fanbase and won Podcast of the Year in 2023. He also appears in films like Fire Island and Bros, and the musical fantasy Wicked. His unique comedic talent has earned him four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for acting, making him the most-nominated Asian male performer in the category. He was also recognized in Time’s 100 most influential people in 2021.