Who Is Lamar Odom? Lamar Joseph Odom is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his exceptional versatility and championship-winning contributions. A gifted forward, he showcased a unique blend of scoring, rebounding, and passing throughout his esteemed career in the NBA. His breakout moment arrived with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he clinched two NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. Odom’s ability to impact games from any position made him a vital sixth man.

Full Name Lamar Joseph Odom Gender Male Height 6 feet 10 inches (208 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Christ the King Regional High School, Redemption Christian Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, University of Rhode Island Father Joe Odom Mother Cathy Mercer Kids Destiny Odom, Lamar Odom Jr., Jayden Odom

Early Life and Education Born in South Jamaica, Queens, New York, Lamar Odom endured a challenging childhood, losing his mother at age 12. His maternal grandmother, Mildred Mercer, stepped in to raise him, instilling important values. He developed a passion for basketball early on, attending Christ the King Regional High School before transferring to Redemption Christian Academy and St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Odom then played one season for the University of Rhode Island, leading them to a conference title.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lamar Odom’s personal life, including his engagement to Liza Morales, with whom he shares children. He also had a meaningful relationship with actress Taraji P. Henson. Odom was famously married to reality television star Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, a union widely covered in media. As of 2025, he is reportedly single.

Career Highlights As a professional basketball player, Lamar Odom achieved significant success, including two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010. His versatile play made him a key contributor, particularly during the Lakers’ championship runs. Beyond the court, Odom launched a clothing line called Rich Soil and also owns Rich Soil Entertainment, a music and film production company. These ventures allowed him to expand his influence into the business world. His individual accolades include the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, recognizing his impact off the bench. Odom also secured a bronze medal with the US Olympic team in 2004 and a gold medal at the 2010 FIBA World Championship.