Who Is Thandiwe Newton? Thandiwe Newton is a British actress celebrated for her versatile and impactful performances across film and television. Her work often explores complex human emotions and social dynamics, earning her widespread critical acclaim. She achieved significant public recognition for her compelling portrayal of Maeve Millay in the HBO science fiction drama series Westworld. This role brought her an Emmy Award and solidified her status as a leading dramatic talent.

Full Name Thandiwe Newton Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Dating Elijah Dias Net Worth $14 million Nationality British Ethnicity African British Education St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, Downing College, Cambridge Father Nick Newton Mother Nyasha Newton Siblings Jamie Newton Kids Ripley Parker, Nico Parker, Booker Jombe Parker

Early Life and Education Melanie Thandiwe Newton was born in Westminster, London, England, to a Zimbabwean mother and an English father. Her childhood in Penzance, Cornwall, often highlighted her sense of being an anomaly, particularly as an atheist in an all-white Catholic school. She honed her performance skills studying dance at the Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, later pursuing a degree in social anthropology from Downing College, Cambridge, in 1995.

Notable Relationships Thandiwe Newton was married to English filmmaker Ol Parker from 1998 until their separation in 2022. Earlier in her career, she was briefly linked to actor Brad Pitt. Newton shares three children with Parker: daughters Ripley Parker and Nico Parker, and son Booker Jombe Parker. More recently, she has been in a relationship with musician Elijah Dias, known as Lonr.

Career Highlights Thandiwe Newton has garnered significant accolades throughout her acting career, most notably winning a Primetime Emmy Award for her role as Maeve Millay in the HBO series Westworld. This critically acclaimed performance showcased her remarkable dramatic range across multiple seasons. She also earned a prestigious BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her compelling work in the ensemble drama Crash, solidifying her reputation for powerful on-screen presence. Newton continues to expand her diverse filmography with impactful roles.