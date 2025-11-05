Who Is Sally Field? Sally Margaret Field is an American actress, director, and writer, celebrated for her ability to embody complex, strong-willed characters with authentic emotional depth. She has graced both the big and small screens, earning widespread acclaim for her versatile performances across genres. Her breakout moment came with the lead role in the 1965 television sitcom Gidget, which launched her into the public eye as a spunky, relatable teenager. She later transitioned to dramatic roles, notably her Emmy-winning turn in the 1976 television movie Sybil, which solidified her dramatic acting prowess.

Full Name Sally Margaret Field Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Birmingham High School, Actors Studio Father Richard Dryden Field Mother Margaret Field Siblings Richard Dryden Field Jr. Kids Peter Craig, Eli Craig, Samuel H. Greisman

Early Life and Education Pasadena, California, was the birthplace of Sally Field, whose early life was shaped by her parents’ tumultuous relationship; her mother, actress Margaret Field, later married stuntman Jock Mahoney. This upbringing in a “working-class show business” family provided a grounded perspective on the entertainment industry. After graduating from Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, Field pursued her passion for acting, studying at the renowned Actors Studio under Lee Strasberg. This intensive training helped her shed her early sitcom image and prepare for more challenging dramatic roles.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Sally Field’s personal life; she was married to Steven Craig from 1968 to 1975, and later to producer Alan Greisman from 1984 to 1994. Her highly publicized relationship with actor Burt Reynolds also captured significant media attention from 1976 to 1980. Field is a devoted mother to three sons: Peter Craig and Eli Craig from her first marriage, and Samuel H. Greisman from her second marriage. She maintains a close relationship with her children.

Career Highlights Sally Field’s career is distinguished by her powerful performances, notably her two Academy Awards for Best Actress, earned for her roles in Norma Rae in 1979 and Places in the Heart in 1984. These films showcased her ability to portray resilient women facing challenging circumstances. Beyond acting, Field has channeled her creative talents into directing, helming the 1996 television film The Christmas Tree and the 2000 feature film Beautiful. She has also served on the board of the Sundance Institute, working to mentor emerging talent. Her extensive accolades include three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, recognizing her enduring impact across film and television. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019.