Who Is Maria Shriver? Maria Owings Shriver is an American journalist and author, deeply committed to social impact through her media work. Her career also highlights her role as a former First Lady of California. She first gained wide public attention as a co-anchor on The CBS Morning News, followed by a long tenure at NBC News. Shriver later founded The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, an organization dedicated to women’s brain health.

Full Name Maria Owings Shriver Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity German American, Irish American Education Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Manhattanville College, Georgetown University Father Sargent Shriver Mother Eunice Kennedy Shriver Siblings Bobby Shriver, Timothy Shriver, Mark Kennedy Shriver, Anthony Shriver Kids Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger

Early Life and Education Born into the prominent Kennedy family in Chicago, Illinois, Maria Owings Shriver grew up surrounded by public service. Her parents, Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, instilled strong values in her early on. She attended Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, Maryland, and later Manhattanville College. Shriver earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies from Georgetown University in 1977.

Notable Relationships Maria Owings Shriver was married to actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on April 26, 1986, after meeting in 1977. Their high-profile union spanned 25 years before their separation in 2011. Shriver and Schwarzenegger share four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Their divorce was finalized in 2021, and Shriver was linked to political strategist Matthew Dowd in earlier years.

Career Highlights Maria Owings Shriver established a distinguished journalism career, serving as a co-anchor for The CBS Morning News and a correspondent for Dateline NBC. She earned a Peabody Award in 1998 for her documentary “Checks and Balances” on welfare. Beyond journalism, Shriver founded The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, a non-profit dedicated to women’s brain health and research. She also launched The Shriver Report series, examining the evolving roles of women in society. Shriver also received multiple Emmy Awards for her work as executive producer of The Alzheimer’s Project and co-anchor of NBC’s 1988 Summer Olympics coverage, solidifying her impactful media presence.