Happy birthday to Kaley Cuoco , Chrissy Teigen , and Ben Stiller ! November 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Kaley Cuoco, 40 With a captivating blend of comedic timing and dramatic depth, American actress and producer Kaley Cuoco has consistently charmed audiences throughout her expansive career.

She gained widespread recognition as Penny on the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory and later garnered critical acclaim for her starring and producing role in The Flight Attendant series. Cuoco also voices the titular character in the animated Harley Quinn series.



Little-known fact: She was a nationally-ranked amateur tennis player as a teenager.

#2 Model Chrissy Teigen, 40 Known for her direct and humorous online presence, American model Chrissy Teigen evolved from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star to a bestselling cookbook author. She co-hosted Lip Sync Battle and launched her popular Cravings brand, featuring cookbooks and cookware, alongside her husband John Legend. Her candid social media posts often go viral.



Little-known fact: Despite being a swimsuit model, Christine Diane Teigen cannot swim.

#3 Actor and Director Ben Stiller, 60 An American actor, comedian, and filmmaker, Ben Stiller is celebrated for his unique comedic timing and versatile performances across genres. He gained widespread recognition with his roles in hit comedies and has since expanded his influence as a successful director and producer.

Stiller is also known for his work in popular franchises and for directing critically acclaimed television series, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: In high school, Ben Stiller was the drummer for a post-punk band called Capital Punishment, which released the studio album Roadkill in 1982.

#4 DJ and Producer Steve Aoki, 48 Blending high-octane performances with genre-defying beats, American DJ and record producer Steve Aoki has carved a unique space in global electronic music. His Grammy-nominated Wonderland album and extensive collaborations with artists like BTS showcase his innovative sound.



Aoki is also known for his signature stage antics, including crowd rafting and cake throwing.



Little-known fact: Before launching his music career, Steve Aoki was a competitive badminton player in high school.

#5 Chess Player Magnus Carlsen, 35 Renowned for his strategic brilliance, Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen dominated the sport as a five-time World Chess Champion. He is celebrated for his profound positional understanding and versatile playing style, consistently ranked as the world's number one player.



Little-known fact: Magnus Carlsen was a passionate football fan in his youth and considered a professional career in the sport before focusing on chess.

#6 Politician and Businessman Daniel Noboa, 38 An Ecuadorian politician and businessman, Daniel Noboa made history as the youngest elected President of Ecuador. He first assumed office in 2023, following an unexpected victory in a snap election.

Noboa has focused on economic growth and security, earning a re-election to a full term in April 2025.



Little-known fact: Before entering politics, Daniel Noboa founded his own event organizing company, DNA Entertainment Group, at the age of 18.

#7 Actor and Producer Gael García Bernal, 47 Renowned for his dynamic portrayals, Gael García Bernal is a Mexican actor and filmmaker who burst onto the global scene with films like Amores perros. He later secured a Golden Globe for his role in the series Mozart in the Jungle.



Little-known fact: At fourteen, Gael García Bernal taught indigenous people in Mexico to read, often working with the Huichol community.

#8 Actress Elisha Cuthbert, 43 Versatile acting across genres has defined Canadian actress and model Elisha Ann Cuthbert's career, captivating audiences since her early start as a child star. Her breakthrough came with the compelling role of Kim Bauer in the action-packed series 24.

She has also charmed filmgoers in comedies like The Girl Next Door and held lead roles in popular sitcoms such as Happy Endings, showcasing a wide range.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Elisha Ann Cuthbert briefly worked as a foot model at the age of nine.

#9 Wrestler and Model Naomi, 38 With a captivating presence, British model and businesswoman Naomi Campbell broke barriers as one of the original supermodels. She was the first Black woman to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. Campbell continues to influence the fashion world and champion diversity.



Little-known fact: As a child, Naomi Campbell appeared in the music video for Bob Marley's "Is This Love" at age eight.

#10 Rapper and Singer Lancey Foux, 30 Rising from London's vibrant music scene, British rapper and singer Lancey Foux captivates audiences with his unique fusion of hip-hop, trap, and experimental sounds. His critically acclaimed albums, including Friend or Foux and Life in Hell, have cemented his reputation. Beyond music, Foux is also recognized for his modeling work with high-profile fashion brands.



Little-known fact: Lancey Foux initially stumbled into music by freestyling over YouTube beats in his bedroom.