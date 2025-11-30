Who Is Steve Aoki? Steven Hiroyuki Aoki is an American DJ and record producer, widely recognized for his energetic stage presence and genre-blending electronic dance music. His dynamic performances often feature elaborate stunts, including his signature cake-throwing. Aoki first gained widespread public attention with the success of his debut studio album, Wonderland, which earned a Grammy Award nomination. The album showcased his ability to collaborate across genres, cementing his status as a prominent figure in global EDM.

Full Name Steven Hiroyuki Aoki Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $120 million Nationality American Ethnicity Japanese American Education Newport Harbor High School, University of California, Santa Barbara Father Hiroaki “Rocky” Aoki Mother Chizuru Kobayashi Siblings Kana Grace Aoki, Kevin Aoki, Kyle Aoki, Echo Aoki, Devon Aoki, Jenifer Aoki Kids One son

Early Life and Education Growing up in Newport Beach, California, Steven Hiroyuki Aoki was the son of Hiroaki “Rocky” Aoki, founder of the Benihana restaurant chain. He developed an early affinity for music, particularly punk rock, which shaped his rebellious spirit and future artistic direction. Aoki attended Newport Harbor High School, where he excelled as a varsity badminton player. He later pursued two Bachelor’s degrees at the University of California, Santa Barbara, all while immersing himself in the local punk scene and beginning his journey into music.

Notable Relationships Steven Hiroyuki Aoki has had a series of high-profile relationships, most recently marrying Sasha Sofine in July 2024. He was previously married to Australian model Tiernan Cowling from 2015 to 2018. Aoki and his current wife, Sasha Sofine, welcomed their first son in July 2025. His dedication to his family balances his demanding career in the electronic music scene.

Career Highlights Steven Hiroyuki Aoki’s electronic dance music albums, including the Grammy-nominated Wonderland, redefined mainstream sound. He has consistently ranked among the top global DJs, earning the designation of highest-grossing electronic dance music artist in North America from tours. Aoki founded Dim Mak Records in 1996, establishing a label that launched numerous artists across various genres. Beyond music, he expanded into lifestyle branding, food ventures like Pizzaoki, and philanthropic efforts through the Steve Aoki Charitable Fund. To date, Aoki holds Guinness World Records for the longest crowd cheer and most glow sticks at a concert. His relentless touring schedule and innovative collaborations cement him as a fixture in modern pop culture.