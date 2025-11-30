Who Is Daniel Noboa? Daniel Roy Gilchrist Noboa Azín is an Ecuadorian politician and businessman, recognized for his pragmatic approach to governance. He quickly rose to national prominence. His surprising victory in the 2023 presidential election put him in the public eye, becoming Ecuador’s youngest head of state. This landmark win established him as a significant political force.

Full Name Daniel Roy Gilchrist Noboa Azín Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Lavinia Valbonesi Nationality Ecuadorian, American Ethnicity Ecuadorian Education New York University Stern School of Business, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Harvard University, George Washington University Father Álvaro Noboa Pontón Mother Annabella Azín Kids A daughter, Two sons

Early Life and Education Born in Miami, Florida, Daniel Noboa was raised in Guayaquil, Ecuador, as the son of prominent businessman Álvaro Noboa and physician Annabella Azín. He pursued higher education in the US, earning degrees from New York University and Northwestern University, before completing a master’s at George Washington University.

Notable Relationships Daniel Noboa first married Gabriela Goldbaum in 2018, with whom he shares a daughter, before their divorce in 2021. Noboa subsequently married social media influencer Lavinia Valbonesi in August 2021; the couple has two sons.

Career Highlights Daniel Noboa’s political career features his historic election as the youngest President of Ecuador in 2023. He secured this victory in a snap election, unexpectedly advancing to the runoff. He also served as a member of the National Assembly from 2021 to 2023, chairing the Economic Development Commission. Noboa then achieved re-election for a full term in April 2025.