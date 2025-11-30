Who Is Elisha Cuthbert? Elisha Ann Cuthbert is a Canadian actress and model, recognized for her versatile performances that blend dramatic intensity with comedic timing. Her ability to inhabit diverse roles has made her a compelling presence on screen for decades. She first gained widespread attention playing Kim Bauer in the action series 24, a role that brought her into the global spotlight. Cuthbert’s compelling portrayal of the character captivated audiences, anchoring her status in American television.

Full Name Elisha Ann Cuthbert Gender Female Height 5 feet 2.5 inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity English, Scottish, Irish, French Canadian Education Centennial Regional High School Father Kevin Cuthbert Mother Patricia Cuthbert Siblings Jonathan Cuthbert, Lee-Ann Cuthbert Kids Zaphire, one son

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment shaped Elisha Ann Cuthbert’s early years, born in Calgary, Alberta, and raised primarily in Greenfield Park, Quebec. Her father, Kevin, worked as an automotive design engineer, while her mother, Patricia, managed the household for Elisha and her two younger siblings, Jonathan and Lee-Ann. Cuthbert cultivated an early interest in performance, starting as a child model at age nine and later co-hosting Popular Mechanics for Kids. She graduated from Centennial Regional High School in 2000, then moved to Los Angeles at 17 to pursue acting professionally.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship blossomed into marriage for Elisha Ann Cuthbert and professional ice hockey player Dion Phaneuf, whom she married on July 6, 2013. The couple has largely kept their private life out of the public eye. Cuthbert and Phaneuf share two children, a daughter named Zaphire, born in December 2017, and a son born in 2022. They reside on Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Career Highlights Across television, Elisha Ann Cuthbert made her mark in the action genre as Kim Bauer in the critically acclaimed series 24, a role that spanned multiple seasons. She later showcased her comedic talents starring as Alex Kerkovich in the hit ABC sitcom Happy Endings, which earned ensemble award nominations. Cuthbert expanded her filmography with notable roles in several major movies, including the cult comedy The Girl Next Door and the horror thriller House of Wax. She also appeared in the ensemble romantic comedy Love Actually. Her early career was recognized with a Gemini Award for her performance in the TV film Lucky Girl, and she has been frequently featured in magazines like Maxim, which once named her “TV’s most beautiful woman.”