Who Is Gael García Bernal? Gael García Bernal is a Mexican actor and filmmaker, celebrated for his intense and nuanced performances that often explore complex human relationships. His work bridges independent and mainstream cinema across multiple languages. He first captivated international audiences with his breakout roles in the critically acclaimed films Amores perros and Y tu mamá también. These early successes established him as a powerful dramatic talent in contemporary global cinema.

Full Name Gael García Bernal Gender Male Relationship Status In A Relationship With Fernanda Aragonés Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Hispanic Education National Autonomous University Of Mexico, Royal Central School Of Speech And Drama, European Graduate School Father José Ángel García Mother Patricia Bernal Siblings Darío Yazbek Bernal, Tamara Yazbek Kids Lázaro, Libertad, Unnamed Child

Early Life and Education A creative household in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, shaped Gael García Bernal’s earliest years; both his mother, Patricia Bernal, and father, José Ángel García, were actors. He started performing as a child, often appearing in Mexican telenovelas. Bernal later pursued higher education in London, becoming the first Mexican accepted to the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He also studied philosophy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the European Graduate School.

Notable Relationships Gael García Bernal has been in a relationship with Mexican journalist Fernanda Aragonés since 2019, with whom he welcomed a child in 2021. Previously, he was with Argentine actress Dolores Fonzi, a relationship that spanned from 2006 to 2014. Bernal shares a son, Lázaro, and a daughter, Libertad, with Fonzi. He also dated actress Natalie Portman from 2003 to 2007.

Career Highlights Gael García Bernal’s film career soared with critically acclaimed performances in Amores perros and Y tu mamá también, earning him international recognition. He further solidified his reputation playing Che Guevara in The Motorcycle Diaries, which garnered him a BAFTA Award nomination. Bernal later collected a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role as Rodrigo De Souza in the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle. He also lent his his voice to Héctor in Pixar’s animated hit Coco and co-founded the production company Canana Films.