Who Is Naomi? Naomi Elaine Campbell is a British model known for her fierce runway presence and enduring influence. Her striking features and dynamic energy have made her a global fashion icon for decades. She first gained widespread notice in 1986, appearing on the cover of British Elle before her sixteenth birthday. This breakthrough solidified her as a rising star, quickly leading to international recognition. She is often associated with her powerful, confident catwalk strut.

Full Name Naomi Elaine Campbell Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Has children, previously engaged Net Worth $90 million Nationality British Ethnicity Black-Jamaican and Chinese-Jamaican Education Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Barbara Speake Stage School, Dunraven School Mother Valerie Morris Siblings Pierre Campbell Kids Daughter, Son

Early Life and Education Born in South London, Naomi Elaine Campbell was raised by her Jamaican-born dancer mother, Valerie Morris. She spent her early years in Rome while her mother pursued a modern dance career. Campbell attended the Barbara Speake Stage School from age three and later the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, where she studied ballet. Her early dance training foreshadowed her impactful movement on fashion runways.

Notable Relationships Naomi Campbell has had a string of high-profile romances, including engagements to U2 bassist Adam Clayton in 1993 and businessman Flavio Briatore from 1998 to 2003. She was also linked to actor Robert De Niro in the 1990s. Campbell welcomed a daughter in May 2021 and a son in June 2023, both born via surrogacy. She has not publicly disclosed the identity of her children’s father.

Career Highlights As a pioneering supermodel, Naomi Campbell dominated runways and graced over five hundred magazine covers globally. She was notably the first Black woman to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time magazine. Beyond modeling, Campbell founded Fashion for Relief in 2005, an organization that raises millions for humanitarian causes through charity fashion shows. She also supports various initiatives for children and health. Campbell has collected numerous accolades, including the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Icon Award in 2019 and an honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts in 2022. These achievements cement her as a fixture in modern fashion and culture.