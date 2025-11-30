Who Is Ben Stiller? Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker known for his unique blend of slapstick humor and sharp wit. His prolific career spans decades, making him a recognizable face in both comedic and dramatic roles. Stiller’s breakout moment arrived with the 1998 hit comedy There’s Something About Mary, which propelled him to widespread public recognition. This success established his comedic leading man status, leading to numerous box office triumphs.

Full Name Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, Irish American Education University of California, Los Angeles Father Jerry Stiller Mother Anne Meara Siblings Amy Stiller Kids Ella Olivia, Quinlin Dempsey

Early Life and Education Born and raised in New York City on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller was exposed to show business early on, as both his father, Jerry Stiller, and mother, Anne Meara, were celebrated comedians. This unconventional upbringing shaped his early interest in filmmaking, often making Super 8 movies with his sister. He briefly attended the University of California, Los Angeles, as a film student but ultimately dropped out to pursue his burgeoning career in entertainment, a path that soon saw him writing and performing his own sketches.

Notable Relationships Ben Stiller married actress Christine Taylor in May 2000, after meeting on the set of a television pilot. The couple separated in 2017 but later reconciled in 2022 after living together during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. He shares two children with Taylor, a daughter named Ella Olivia and a son named Quinlin Dempsey, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Ben Stiller has anchored a string of highly successful comedy films, including There’s Something About Mary, Meet the Parents, Zoolander, and Tropic Thunder. His movies have collectively grossed over $2.6 billion in the US and Canada. Beyond acting, Stiller has launched a notable career as a director, helming films such as Reality Bites and Tropic Thunder. More recently, he earned critical acclaim for directing the miniseries Escape at Dannemora and the Apple TV+ series Severance.