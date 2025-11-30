Ben Stiller wearing a dark shirt and blazer, posing with a slight smile against a dark background.

Ben Stiller

Born

November 30, 1965

Died
Birthplace

New York City, New York, US

Age

60 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Ben Stiller?

Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker known for his unique blend of slapstick humor and sharp wit. His prolific career spans decades, making him a recognizable face in both comedic and dramatic roles.

Stiller’s breakout moment arrived with the 1998 hit comedy There’s Something About Mary, which propelled him to widespread public recognition. This success established his comedic leading man status, leading to numerous box office triumphs.

Full NameBenjamin Edward Meara Stiller
GenderMale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$200 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAshkenazi Jewish, Irish American
EducationUniversity of California, Los Angeles
FatherJerry Stiller
MotherAnne Meara
SiblingsAmy Stiller
KidsElla Olivia, Quinlin Dempsey

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in New York City on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller was exposed to show business early on, as both his father, Jerry Stiller, and mother, Anne Meara, were celebrated comedians. This unconventional upbringing shaped his early interest in filmmaking, often making Super 8 movies with his sister.

He briefly attended the University of California, Los Angeles, as a film student but ultimately dropped out to pursue his burgeoning career in entertainment, a path that soon saw him writing and performing his own sketches.

Notable Relationships

Ben Stiller married actress Christine Taylor in May 2000, after meeting on the set of a television pilot. The couple separated in 2017 but later reconciled in 2022 after living together during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

He shares two children with Taylor, a daughter named Ella Olivia and a son named Quinlin Dempsey, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights

Ben Stiller has anchored a string of highly successful comedy films, including There’s Something About Mary, Meet the Parents, Zoolander, and Tropic Thunder. His movies have collectively grossed over $2.6 billion in the US and Canada.

Beyond acting, Stiller has launched a notable career as a director, helming films such as Reality Bites and Tropic Thunder. More recently, he earned critical acclaim for directing the miniseries Escape at Dannemora and the Apple TV+ series Severance.

Signature Quote

“I’m pretty sure there’s a lot more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking. And I plan on finding out what that is.”

