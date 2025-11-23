Happy birthday to Miley Cyrus , Alexis Ren , and James Maddison ! November 23 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actress Miley Cyrus, 33 An American singer, songwriter, and actress with an undeniable stage presence, Miley Cyrus has consistently redefined her artistry. Her career soared with the Hannah Montana series and later with chart-topping hits.

She holds three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for "Flowers," and is recognized as the youngest Disney Legend.



Little-known fact: Her birth name was Destiny Hope Cyrus, which she legally changed to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008.

RELATED:

#2 Social Media Personality and Model Alexis Ren, 29 Known for her captivating online presence, Alexis Ren is an American model and entrepreneur who first rose to fame through viral bikini photos on Tumblr. She later graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and competed on Dancing with the Stars.



Little-known fact: Alexis Ren trained as a ballet dancer for ten years before her modeling career took off.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Footballer James Maddison, 29 Renowned for his dynamic playmaking, English professional footballer James Maddison has captivated fans with his vision and goal-scoring prowess from midfield. He became a standout player for Leicester City, winning the FA Cup, and later made a significant move to Tottenham Hotspur. Maddison also represents the England national team.



Little-known fact: James Maddison nurtures a keen interest in fashion, often expressing a distinctive personal style off the pitch.

#4 Reality Television Personality Snooki, 38 An American reality television personality and entrepreneur, Snooki, born Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, gained widespread recognition for her lively presence on the MTV series Jersey Shore. She is well known for her spirited antics and for captivating audiences, evolving into a multifaceted media figure. Beyond her television fame, LaValle has transitioned into a successful businesswoman, authoring several books and establishing her own retail and lifestyle brands.



Little-known fact: She was nicknamed “Snooki” in middle school after a male character in the movie Save the Last Dance, as she was the first among her friends to kiss a boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Model and Actress Kelly Brook, 46 Renowned for her vibrant modeling career and engaging media presence, Kelly Brook is a British actress and media personality. She gained widespread recognition for her work in lads' magazines and television, captivating audiences with her confident persona.



Brook has starred in films like Piranha 3D and television shows such as The Big Breakfast, showcasing her versatile talent across entertainment platforms. She continues to be a prominent figure in UK media.



Little-known fact: Her mother, Sandra Kelly, entered Kelly Brook into her first beauty competition at age 16, which launched her modeling career.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Comedian and Host Chris Hardwick, 54 An American comedian and television host, Chris Hardwick has charmed audiences with his intelligent humor and deep dive into pop culture. He is widely recognized for hosting "Talking Dead," which dissects AMC’s zombie drama series, and creating Nerdist Industries. Hardwick also helms NBC’s game show "The Wall" and his popular ID10T with Chris Hardwick podcast, further solidifying his presence in media.



Little-known fact: Chris Hardwick was the Memphis City Junior High Chess Champion in 1983.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Actor Vincent Cassel, 59 Renowned for his intense and versatile portrayals, French actor Vincent Cassel has captivated global audiences with his formidable screen presence. He is celebrated for a wide array of roles, from his breakout in La Haine to memorable performances in Hollywood productions.



Beyond his acting, Cassel is also a producer and director, showcasing a deep commitment to various facets of filmmaking. He is famously proficient in capoeira, a Brazilian martial art.



Little-known fact: Vincent Cassel is fluent in five languages: French, English, Portuguese, Italian, and basic Russian.

#8 Sportscaster and Journalist Robin Roberts, 65 American television broadcaster Robin Roberts captivated audiences first as an ESPN sportscaster and later as co-anchor of Good Morning America. Her impactful career includes becoming the first woman to co-host NFL Primetime and earning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Beyond her broadcasting, Roberts is known for her inspiring openness about her health journey.



Little-known fact: Before her broadcasting career, Robin Roberts was a Mississippi state bowling champion at age ten.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Businesswoman Gwynne Shotwell, 62 An American engineer and businesswoman, Gwynne Shotwell is the President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX. She has been instrumental in growing the company's launch manifest to billions in revenue. Her leadership also saw the first commercial recovery of a spacecraft from low Earth orbit.



Little-known fact: Originally, Gwynne Shotwell's early interest was in car engines, not space travel, a passion sparked by a book her mother gave her in third grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Actress Michelle Gomez, 59 Scottish actress Michelle Gomez rose to prominence playing the iconic villain Missy in Doctor Who, a role that redefined the character and earned her significant critical praise. She also captivated audiences in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series and The Flight Attendant.



Little-known fact: Her lifelong interest in acting was sparked at age seven after seeing a production of Kiss Me, Kate.