Who Is Alexis Ren? Alexis Ren is an American model and entrepreneur, widely recognized for her captivating social media presence and advocacy for mental wellness. She consistently inspires a global audience with her candid approach to health and self-acceptance. Her breakout moment arrived at age 15 when bikini photos went viral on Tumblr, instantly establishing her as a prominent internet celebrity. This early success propelled her into high-profile modeling campaigns and collaborations.

Full Name Alexis Ren Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Homeschooled Father Frank Glabach Mother Cynthia Glabach Siblings Two sisters, one younger brother

Early Life and Education Born Alexis René Glabach in Santa Monica, California, Ren grew up homeschooled alongside her two sisters and one younger brother. Her mother, Cynthia Glabach, was a health nutritionist who sadly passed away in 2014. She began modeling at age 13 for Brandy Melville, an early path that foreshadowed her rise as an internet personality and social media influencer, quickly amassing a large following on platforms like Tumblr and Instagram.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Alexis Ren’s public life, including relationships with travel influencer Jay Alvarrez from 2015 to 2016, and later with her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten. More recently, Ren dated actor Noah Centineo from March 2019 to January 2020. She has since stated a preference for keeping her current romantic life private.

Career Highlights Alexis Ren achieved widespread recognition as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie in 2018, following her impactful viral presence across early social media platforms. Her modeling career quickly expanded to include campaigns for major brands such as Calvin Klein. She further diversified her profile by competing on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, where she reached the finals. Ren also founded We Are Warriors in 2021, an online education hub focused on mental health, wellness, and fitness.