Who Is Snooki? Nicole Elizabeth LaValle is an American reality television personality and entrepreneur, widely recognized for her outspoken and vibrant persona. Her distinctive style and audacious antics quickly made her a memorable figure in popular culture. She first rocketed to fame as a breakout cast member of the MTV reality show Jersey Shore in 2009. The series became a cultural phenomenon, and her unfiltered presence on screen captivated millions, leading to a significant increase in her public appearance fees.

Full Name Nicole Elizabeth LaValle Gender Female Height 4 feet 8 inches (142 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chilean American Education Marlboro High School, Brookdale Community College Father Andy Polizzi Mother Helen Polizzi Siblings Two brothers Kids Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, Giovanna Marie LaValle, Angelo James LaValle

Early Life and Education Born in Santiago, Chile, Nicole Elizabeth LaValle was adopted at six months old and raised by Italian-American parents, Andy and Helen Polizzi, in Marlboro, New York. Her father was a volunteer firefighter, and her mother an office manager. She attended Marlboro High School, where she was a cheerleader and experienced an eating disorder, at one point weighing 80 pounds (36 kg). After graduating, Polizzi enrolled at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey, pursuing studies to become a veterinary technician before her television career took off.

Notable Relationships Nicole Elizabeth LaValle married Jionni LaValle on November 29, 2014, after they met during the filming of Jersey Shore. Their relationship evolved from an on-screen romance into a lasting marriage, often navigating public scrutiny. The couple shares three children: sons Lorenzo Dominic and Angelo James, and daughter Giovanna Marie, with whom they co-parent. Jionni has largely stepped back from reality television, focusing on their family life.

Career Highlights Nicole Elizabeth LaValle rose to prominence as a central figure on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore, which became a cultural sensation and garnered record ratings for the network. Her visibility on the show led to her own successful spin-off, Snooki & Jwoww, which tracked her personal milestones. Beyond television, LaValle has established herself as a New York Times Bestselling author and an entrepreneur with ventures like The Snooki Shop, MAWMA, and Messy Mawma wines. She also appeared as a guest hostess for WWE Raw and competed at WrestleMania XXVII.