Who Is Robin Roberts? Robin René Roberts is an American television broadcaster known for her poised and compassionate interviewing style. She has become a familiar and trusted presence in homes across the nation through her work, consistently delivering news with grace. She first gained widespread recognition as a sportscaster for ESPN, notably as the first woman to co-host NFL Primetime. Her impactful transition to Good Morning America in 2005 solidified her status as a prominent figure in morning news.

Full Name Robin René Roberts Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $55 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black (African American) Education Southeastern Louisiana University Father Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts Mother Lucimarian Tolliver Roberts Siblings Sally-Ann Roberts, Lawrence Jr. Roberts, Dorothy Roberts

Early Life and Education Robin René Roberts was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, the youngest of four children to Lucimarian Tolliver and Tuskegee Airman Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts. The family later moved to Pass Christian, Mississippi, where she excelled in sports like basketball and tennis. She graduated salutatorian from Pass Christian High School in 1979 and then attended Southeastern Louisiana University. There, Roberts earned a degree in communications while becoming a standout basketball player, finishing as one of the school’s all-time leading scorers and rebounders.

Notable Relationships Over two decades, Robin Roberts has been in a committed relationship with massage therapist Amber Laign, which became public in 2013. The couple married in September 2023, formalizing their long-standing partnership after years together. Roberts has no children, focusing her personal life on her marriage to Laign.

Career Highlights Robin Roberts anchored ESPN’s SportsCenter for 15 years, becoming the first woman to co-host NFL Primetime. Her skillful sports reporting paved the way for her significant role in morning television, earning her a place in the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. In 2005, she became co-anchor of Good Morning America, leading the show to multiple Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program. Roberts also launched Rock’n Robin Productions in 2014, creating original broadcast and digital content. To date, she has been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, recognizing her contributions and impact on women’s basketball.